KIMA TV
Cle Elum postal workers forced to continue to work outside despite freezing conditions
YAKIMA -- For months now, workers at a Cle Elum Post Office have been handling mail outside despite freezing weather conditions. In mid-September, a pipe burst in the post office located on East 1st Street in Cle Elum, causing the building to flood. "The people that are working there are...
KIMA TV
Heavy rain, king tides flood Seattle neighborhoods
SEATTLE — Several roads in Seattle's South Park neighborhood were under water Tuesday morning. King tides and heavy rain Tuesday morning caused urban flooding in throughout the Puget Sound region. (If viewing this story on our mobile app, view it in a browser to vote in the KOMO Pulse...
KIMA TV
Thousands without power Wednesday morning after western Washington windstorm
SEATTLE — Strong winds battered western Washington on Tuesday, causing thousands of power outages across the region. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a High Wind Warning for most of the region Tuesday afternoon until the winds died down early Wednesday morning. Wind gusts between 35-55 mph were reported...
KIMA TV
Federal Way man arrested, 18 vehicles recovered in statewide investigation
The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force recently arrested a 45-year-old Federal Way man in connection to the theft of more than a dozen trailers and heavy equipment from eastern Washington. The task force announced the arrest on Wednesday. Detectives said the man was arrested after he was seen driving...
KIMA TV
Man stabbed while jogging in Seattle's North Queen Anne neighborhood
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed while out for a jog in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood Tuesday. Seattle police said a man called 911 at 8:48 a.m. Tuesday and said he had been stabbed. The incident happened on the South Ship Canal Trail near the intersection of 3rd Avenue North and Etruria Street in North Queen Anne.
KIMA TV
Cabin near Easton destroyed in fiery explosion
EASTON, Wash. -- A propane explosion caused a remote cabin in Easton to go up in flames earlier this week. The Easton Fire Department says they were dispatched to a structure fire on Monday, Dec. 26. They say all five of the occupants walked one mile away from the home...
KIMA TV
Winter weather whiplash: Rain expected to turn into ice in the mountains
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Winter Weather whiplash!. Within a few short days, western Washington went from freezing rain and ice to local flooding and gusty winds. The wind picked back up overnight, once again knocking out power and the rain mixed with snow is ramping up the threat of landslides across our area.
I-90 fully reopens east of North Bend following multi-vehicle collision
SEATTLE — Interstate 90 has fully reopened Thursday following an hours-long closure due to a multi-vehicle crash involving semis. Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted just after 9 a.m. that multiple collisions in both directions led to the closure westbound at milepost 32 and eastbound at milepost 37.
KIMA TV
6 charged in connection to major fentanyl, meth bust in King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Six people were charged Tuesday in connection to what the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) called “one of the agency’s largest seizures.”. On Dec. 21, KCSO detectives and members of the Burien Police Department Special Emphasis Team served warrants at “multiple locations” in King County following a more than year-long investigation.
KIMA TV
Kittitas County to get over $1M in funding for new search and rescue center
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. -- A new search and rescue center is under design in Kittitas County after the county received over $1M in federal funding for the project. The county says the funding is a direct result of support from Representative Kim Schrier (WA-8) who requested funding be included for the project.
KIMA TV
Semi-truck fire delays traffic on eastbound I-90 near North Bend
NORTH BEND, Wash. — A semi-truck fire along eastbound I-90 caused delays on near North Bend Monday morning. Eastside Fire & Rescue crews responded to the fire on the interstate between 9 and 10 a.m. Monday. The semi-truck was parked along the side of the interstate in the chain up parking area. The fire was brought under control, but drivers should expect delays traveling on I-90 eastbound, fire officials said.
KIMA TV
Car impaled by utility pole after crashing on icy roadway in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A busy street in Bellevue was the scene of several spinouts and collisions Tuesday morning. The Bellevue Police Department tweeted at one point, "Highland drive is a mess!" Several cars collided near 137th Place Southeast and Highland Drive before noon Tuesday. One vehicle was impaled by...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Winter Storm Warning – Be Prepared, Snoqualmie’s Mayor Issues an Emergency Proclamation
Snoqualmie Mayor Katherine Ross issued an Emergency Proclamation for an upcoming winter storm to authorize preparedness to protect residents. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from December 22 at 4 pm through December 23 at 7 pm with gale-force winds and a heavy precipitation mix that includes snow and freezing rain.
Prepare for dangerously low temps, ice storm across Puget Sound
The snow blanketing the region creates images worthy of a Christmas card, but it will make for some hazardous conditions over the next few days — besides the numerous road troubles that drivers have already seen. Temperatures will not get above freezing today and tomorrow for Western Washington. Snow...
