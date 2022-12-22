NORTH BEND, Wash. — A semi-truck fire along eastbound I-90 caused delays on near North Bend Monday morning. Eastside Fire & Rescue crews responded to the fire on the interstate between 9 and 10 a.m. Monday. The semi-truck was parked along the side of the interstate in the chain up parking area. The fire was brought under control, but drivers should expect delays traveling on I-90 eastbound, fire officials said.

