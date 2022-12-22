ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoqualmie Pass, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIMA TV

Heavy rain, king tides flood Seattle neighborhoods

SEATTLE — Several roads in Seattle's South Park neighborhood were under water Tuesday morning. King tides and heavy rain Tuesday morning caused urban flooding in throughout the Puget Sound region. (If viewing this story on our mobile app, view it in a browser to vote in the KOMO Pulse...
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

Thousands without power Wednesday morning after western Washington windstorm

SEATTLE — Strong winds battered western Washington on Tuesday, causing thousands of power outages across the region. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a High Wind Warning for most of the region Tuesday afternoon until the winds died down early Wednesday morning. Wind gusts between 35-55 mph were reported...
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

Man stabbed while jogging in Seattle's North Queen Anne neighborhood

SEATTLE, Wash. — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed while out for a jog in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood Tuesday. Seattle police said a man called 911 at 8:48 a.m. Tuesday and said he had been stabbed. The incident happened on the South Ship Canal Trail near the intersection of 3rd Avenue North and Etruria Street in North Queen Anne.
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

Cabin near Easton destroyed in fiery explosion

EASTON, Wash. -- A propane explosion caused a remote cabin in Easton to go up in flames earlier this week. The Easton Fire Department says they were dispatched to a structure fire on Monday, Dec. 26. They say all five of the occupants walked one mile away from the home...
EASTON, WA
KIMA TV

6 charged in connection to major fentanyl, meth bust in King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Six people were charged Tuesday in connection to what the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) called “one of the agency’s largest seizures.”. On Dec. 21, KCSO detectives and members of the Burien Police Department Special Emphasis Team served warrants at “multiple locations” in King County following a more than year-long investigation.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Semi-truck fire delays traffic on eastbound I-90 near North Bend

NORTH BEND, Wash. — A semi-truck fire along eastbound I-90 caused delays on near North Bend Monday morning. Eastside Fire & Rescue crews responded to the fire on the interstate between 9 and 10 a.m. Monday. The semi-truck was parked along the side of the interstate in the chain up parking area. The fire was brought under control, but drivers should expect delays traveling on I-90 eastbound, fire officials said.
NORTH BEND, WA
KIMA TV

Car impaled by utility pole after crashing on icy roadway in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A busy street in Bellevue was the scene of several spinouts and collisions Tuesday morning. The Bellevue Police Department tweeted at one point, "Highland drive is a mess!" Several cars collided near 137th Place Southeast and Highland Drive before noon Tuesday. One vehicle was impaled by...
BELLEVUE, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Winter Storm Warning – Be Prepared, Snoqualmie’s Mayor Issues an Emergency Proclamation

Snoqualmie Mayor Katherine Ross issued an Emergency Proclamation for an upcoming winter storm to authorize preparedness to protect residents. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from December 22 at 4 pm through December 23 at 7 pm with gale-force winds and a heavy precipitation mix that includes snow and freezing rain.
SNOQUALMIE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy