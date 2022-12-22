ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Nola Girl
3d ago

They definitely should charge this man as an adult You wanna do big boy crime do some big boy time

fox8live.com

Police seeking person of interest in connection with the killing of comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in connection with the killing of comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. The incident occurred on Dec. 23 in the 700 block of Baronne Street. Officers responded to the call of a shooting; upon arrival, officers located Montrell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Teen boy shot Christmas morning in Central City

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 16-year-old boy was sent to the emergency room Sunday (Dec. 25) after being shot in Central City on Christmas morning, New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided few details about the shooting, other than reporting it happened around 9:52 a.m. in the 2000 block of St. Andrew Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Victim identified, suspects sought in Rouses shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a person of interest in connection with a shooting outside a Rouses Market in the Warehouse District Friday. 43-year-old Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell, a popular local comedian, was the victim, according to City Councilman Oliver Thomas.
an17.com

STPSO arrests two fugitives wanted by Hammond Police Department

Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office located and arrested two wanted fugitives at their workplace in Pearl River after another agency contacted them and requested their help. On Wednesday (Dec. 21) STPSO detectives were contacted by investigators with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding a request...
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

NOPD: 2 men shot on US 90 near Tchoupitoulas Exit

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting along a part of the interstate. Officers say 2 men were shot on US 90 at the Tchoupitoulas Exit around 4:15am Monday. They were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Anyone with information about this incident...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

WPSO: Three arrestees drive themselves to jail

On the night of December 19, three parish residents were incarcerated in the Washington Parish Jail after driving themselves to the Sheriff’s Office parking lot. Acting on surveillance by the jail investigator, the jail warden and a member of the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force set up surveillance in the parking lot based on information that specific persons would be visiting the jail in an attempt to introduce illegal drugs to inmate Kevin Michael Knight, 34, who is in jail after his November 2022 arrest for possession of stolen property and introduction of drugs into the jail. Knight is a career offender, having been arrested ten times prior to his current charges. Since 2009, Knight has been incarcerated on a variety of charges including possession of illegal drugs, resisting arrest with force or violence, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, theft, burglary, failure to appear in court, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, aggravated battery, contempt of court and other charges. All total, Knight has been arrested and charged with thirty-one criminal offenses.
gentillymessenger.com

Two men robbed at gunpoint Christmas Eve in Elysian Fields parking lot

Two men were held up Christmas Eve in the parking lot of the Mardi Gras Truck Stop on Elysian Fields Avenue, the New Orleans Police Department reported. The victims, ages 46 and 45, were approached by two gunmen who pulled into the lot in the 2400 block of Elysian Fields on Saturday (Dec. 24) at about 6:40 p.m. .
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Two men wanted for multiple crimes arrested while at work

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – Two men wanted by two different law-enforcement agencies for multiple charges were arrested Wednesday at work in Pearl River. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office asked the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office to help find Sidney Banks Jr. Banks, 25, was wanted on...
PEARL RIVER, LA
californiaexaminer.net

US 90 Crash Kills Houma Youngster: DWI Driver Accused

US 90 Crash Kills Houma Youngster: DWI Driver Accused: A pickup truck and an SUV collided on an elevated section of U.S. 90 near Amelia on Thursday, killing a 19-year-old Houma man who was traveling in the SUV, according to State Police. The SUV then flew off the road and crashed onto the pickup’s roof on the ground below.
HOUMA, LA

