ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders ranked among the best pass-blocking OLs in NFL

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zinaq_0jrbcWEu00

One of the biggest concerns heading into the season for the Raiders was the offensive line. With only one proven starter on the line (Kolton Miller), there wasn’t a lot of hope that this unit would be serviceable, especially after losing Brandon Parker (IR) and Alex Leatherwood (release) before the season began.

However, the offensive line hasn’t been a major weakness for this team. In fact, they’ve been pretty solid for the most part. In a recent article by Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus, he ranked all 32 offensive lines heading into Week 16.

Surprisingly, the Raiders ranked inside the top half of the league at No. 12. Here is what Monson had to say about the unit this season:

“The Raiders’ line now ranks seventh in PFF pass-blocking grade on the season and has climbed the rankings from as low as 30th earlier this season.”

The unit has done a good job of keeping Derek Carr upright at times this season. There have been a few games where the protection has struggled, but that is the case for most offensive lines in the NFL.

The Raiders still need to upgrade this unit next offseason, but the coaching staff deserves a lot of credit for the improvement of this group across the board.

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Deshaun Watson news

It’s safe to say that Deshaun Watson has not performed nearly as well as the Cleveland Browns likely hoped when they signed him to an absolutely massive, fully-guaranteed contract despite horrific legal allegations. But through four games, he has certainly not been good. As Rodger Sherman of The Ringer points out, Watson hasn’t just been Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Deshaun Watson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MUST SEE: Ohio State legend wears Michigan football uniform, sings The Victors

Former Michigan football left tackle Taylor Lewan had a big bet going with a former Ohio State legend. And Lewan came to collect on Christmas Day. Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George, who is now the head coach of Tennessee State, has ties to Lewan through the Tennessee Titans, and apparently, the rivals placed a bet on the winner of The Game. Well, in case you missed it, the Wolverines won in dominating fashion in Columbus, 45-23.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Oday Aboushi, Randy Gregory trade blows after Rams-Broncos game

The Los Angeles Rams absolutely steamrolled the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and Randy Gregory didn’t seem to take the loss very well. After the game, he and Rams guard Oday Aboushi got into it on the field during postgame handshakes. Gregory was in Aboushi’s ear as the two were walking among the crowd, and after Aboushi shook another Broncos player’s hand, they got in each other’s face.
DENVER, CO
WFRV Local 5

Denver Broncos fire rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he’ll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence Monday while announcing Hackett’s dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games […]
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys clinch top wild card, here's how win puts playoff pressure on Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys returned the favor on Saturday. After falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 in their fifth-straight game without starting QB Dak Prescott, they flipped the script. In Week 16, the Cowboys took out the Eagles, 40-34, to improve to 11-4 on the season. The rematch win moved Dallas’ record within the NFC East, the only NFL division with four teams at .500 or better, to 4-1.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

193K+
Followers
247K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy