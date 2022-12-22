ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star player absolutely blasts field conditions

The Detroit Lions suffered a 37-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. But after the game, one of the primary conversations wasn’t even about the game itself, but the absolutely brutal field conditions at Carolina’s Bank of America Stadium. Following the game, Detriot Lions star rookie pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson had plenty to Read more... The post Star player absolutely blasts field conditions appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Analysis Network

1 Shockingly Brutal Statistic To Note For The Colts Since November

The Indianapolis Colts made a huge move in early November, firing head coach Frank Reich. Reich was relieved of his duties after the team lost to the New England Patriots 26-3 in Week 9, a move that surprised a lot of people. Surprised would be an understatement when it comes to describing how people reacted to their announcement for the interim head coach.
The Associated Press

No. 1 Purdue headlines AP Top 25; Miami leaps, UNC returns

Purdue remained atop The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for a third straight week, while preseason No. 1 North Carolina returned to the rankings and New Mexico cracked the poll for the first time in eight years. The Boilermakers earned 40 of 60 first-place votes in Monday’s latest poll, while fellow unbeaten Connecticut earned the other 20 to sit at No. 2 in an unchanged top. Purdue had never been ranked No. 1 before a one-week stay there last December, and was unranked to start the season. But the Boilermakers made a rapid rise from No. 24 to No. 5 in a one-week span in late November, then climbed to No. 1 on Dec. 12. The Boilermakers’ win against New Orleans last week marked their first home game with that No. 1 ranking.
