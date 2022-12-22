ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Natrona County weekly arrest report (12/16/22–12/23/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
oilcity.news

Casper fugitive on the run since August brought peacefully into custody

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man wanted since August in connection with an aggravated assault and police chase complied with all officer commands when he was arrested last weekend, according to a Casper police affidavit. Joshua Crook, 33, was also the subject of a high-profile police operation in west...
104.7 KISS FM

Natrona County Fire District: Recent Fire Was Accidental

An accidental fire destroyed an abandoned structure in Bar Nunn on Wednesday, according to an updated news release from the Natrona County Fire District on Friday. The building was a wood-working shop, not a residential structure as initially reported. Likewise, the cause initially was undetermined due to the amount of...
oilcity.news

Gillette woman accused of ‘supplying the whole state’ with meth pleads not guilty in federal court

CASPER, Wyo. — A woman said by police sources to have brought up to 25 pounds of methamphetamine at a time into Gillette has entered a not guilty plea in federal court. According to court records, Wendy Delana Kaufman, 51, was arraigned before Judge Michael Shickich in Casper on Dec. 21, 2022. Held at the Platte County Detention Center since her arrest in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, last summer, an unsecured $20,000 bond was set for Kaufman’s release before a trial scheduled for February 2023.
K2 Radio

Don’t Run Police, Fire, Emergency Vehicle Roadblocks

One word to those who think or want to drive around emergency vehicles blocking a street:. The weather and traffic are horrible enough on days like this, and interfering by running a roadblock just makes it worse at a crash or fire scene with police, fire, ambulances, tow trucks and utility companies.
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/21/22–12/22/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news

Rib and Chop House recognized as ‘Best Steakhouse in Wyoming’

CASPER, Wyo. — Rib and Chop House, a Montana-owned meat and seafood restaurant with a location in Casper, was recently recognized as the “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming.”. The honor was announced in a Dec. 14 article from Love Food, an award-winning food website, which based the ranking on Yelp reviews and other accolades.
K2 Radio

Casper May Have Broken Its Lowest Temperature Record

Just before 6 am on Thursday morning Don Day sent me this note:. Looks like Casper, WY may have set an all time record low of -42F this morning, old record of -41F in 1990. According to Don Day, of Day Weather, Casper Wyoming may have set an all-time record for the lowest recorded temperature, Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
K2 Radio

PHOTOS: Crash on Wyoming Blvd Across from Mesa Plaza

There was a crash this morning around 8:00 a.m. on Wyoming Blvd and Talon, across from the Mesa Plaza involving two vehicles. Traffic was backed up on either end as police officers directed vehicles around the accident. We will update this story if and when more information is available. Two...
