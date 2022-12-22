Two people were hurt during a house fire Thursday morning, Gilt Edge Fire Chief Brandon Fletcher said. Firefighters were dispatched to the home on Kellum Lane at 8:07. When they arrived five minutes later they found heavy smoke and fire coming out of the front of the home. The fire was contained primarily to the living room and they were able to contain it by 8:23 a.m.

GILT EDGE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO