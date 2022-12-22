ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wvlt.tv

One taken to hospital following Christmas morning fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in the Mechanicsville neighborhood Christmas morning. Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department found heavy smoke and fire in the front of a one-story house at 1634 Dora St. Sunday morning. One person was also rescued...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Report: Gatlinburg fire caused $7 million in damages

Family in Cocke County lost their home to a fire on Christmas Eve. On Saturday, a family of four from Cocke County lost their home to a fire early Christmas Eve morning. Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Neighboring business owner reacts to deadly Rural King shooting

Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays. Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. Power outages reported across East Tennessee. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

family in Cocke County lost their home to a fire on Christmas Eve

Keep your discarded Christmas tree at a safe distance from the road and the curbside for your city’s public works department to pick up. The First Alert Weather Days continue with temperatures well below freezing and continued winds that. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST. Recurring WVLT...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

3 rescued from East Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. The fire happened around 10:30 Friday morning at 314 Dallas St. Upon arrival, units reportedly saw smoke and fire coming from the house and a person trying to rescue a trapped resident out a second-story window. Another resident, a child, had been removed before crews arrived, the release said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Store owner shot, killed in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A store owner was shot and killed on Christmas Day, police say. Covington Police Department was called to the Bull Market convenience store on Highway 51 South around 1 p.m. Officers found the store owner dead and determined he’d been shot. The victim was identified...
COVINGTON, TN
wvlt.tv

Fort Sanders back to normal operations following water main break

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center was back to normal operations Sunday afternoon after a water main break caused power outages in some parts of the hospital. Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to the center Saturday, according to KFD Spokesman Brent Seymour. Seymour said the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Power outages reported across East Tennessee

Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays. Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. trashing your tree. Updated: 6 hours ago.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Pipes at Bartlett Kroger burst on Christmas Eve

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bartlett Kroger located at 7615 US-70 was flooded with water after pipes in the store bursted due to harsh weather and low temperatures. The Bartlett Fire Department responded to the incident Saturday, Dec. 24 at 3:43 p.m. According to MLGW, the recent inclement weather has...
BARTLETT, TN
wvlt.tv

Rural King employee dead after Halls shooting, officials release suspect’s photo

An investigation into the fire is underway. Law enforcement responds to North Knox County shooting. Law enforcement, including the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a North Knox County shooting Thursday morning, officials told WVLT News. YWAC cold weather safety tips. Updated: 10 hours ago. Recurring WVLT News recording.
Covington Leader

House fire in Gilt Edge injures two people

Two people were hurt during a house fire Thursday morning, Gilt Edge Fire Chief Brandon Fletcher said. Firefighters were dispatched to the home on Kellum Lane at 8:07. When they arrived five minutes later they found heavy smoke and fire coming out of the front of the home. The fire was contained primarily to the living room and they were able to contain it by 8:23 a.m.
GILT EDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

On Friday, Gatlinburg city officials released a report detailing the downtown fire on Oct. 9. family in Cocke County lost their home to a fire on Christmas Eve. On Saturday, a family of four from Cocke County lost their home to a fire early Christmas Eve morning. Updated: Dec. 23,...
KNOXVILLE, TN

