wvlt.tv
Rural Metro responds to overnight Knox County house fire, stresses importance of smoke alarms
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro fire crews responded to a house fire on Perry Road around 4 a.m. Monday, officials announced. When crews arrived, they reportedly found smoke and heavy fire coming from the home, but all residents had exited before they arrived and were outside. Officials said smoke alarms woke the home owners up.
wvlt.tv
One taken to hospital following Christmas morning fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in the Mechanicsville neighborhood Christmas morning. Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department found heavy smoke and fire in the front of a one-story house at 1634 Dora St. Sunday morning. One person was also rescued...
wvlt.tv
Ceiling collapse injures firefighter after Christmas Eve fire in Powell community
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A firefighter was injured after a ceiling collapsed on him during the overhaul process following a house fire on Christmas Eve, according to Rural Metro Fire Department Spokesman Jeff Bagwell. Crews responded to the house on Overton Lane and found fire coming from the back of...
WBIR
Rural Metro: Two house fires on Christmas Eve
Rural Metro responded to two separate house fires on Christmas Eve. One on Crowne Point in West Knox County and one in Powell.
wvlt.tv
Report: Gatlinburg fire caused $7 million in damages
Family in Cocke County lost their home to a fire on Christmas Eve. On Saturday, a family of four from Cocke County lost their home to a fire early Christmas Eve morning. Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays.
wvlt.tv
Neighboring business owner reacts to deadly Rural King shooting
Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays. Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. Power outages reported across East Tennessee. Updated:...
wvlt.tv
family in Cocke County lost their home to a fire on Christmas Eve
Keep your discarded Christmas tree at a safe distance from the road and the curbside for your city’s public works department to pick up. The First Alert Weather Days continue with temperatures well below freezing and continued winds that. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST. Recurring WVLT...
wvlt.tv
3 rescued from East Knoxville house fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. The fire happened around 10:30 Friday morning at 314 Dallas St. Upon arrival, units reportedly saw smoke and fire coming from the house and a person trying to rescue a trapped resident out a second-story window. Another resident, a child, had been removed before crews arrived, the release said.
wvlt.tv
Store owner shot, killed in Covington
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A store owner was shot and killed on Christmas Day, police say. Covington Police Department was called to the Bull Market convenience store on Highway 51 South around 1 p.m. Officers found the store owner dead and determined he’d been shot. The victim was identified...
KCSO: One teenager dead after car struck utility pole on Charlton Road
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 15-year-old passenger died in a car crash around 7:08 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Three teenagers were in the car driving on Charlton Road when it struck a utility pole and caused it to overturn on the side of the street, according to the report.
LaFollette mother, daughter locked out of home amid freezing winter weather
A Campbell County Rural Fire Service captain says he was "at the right place at the right time" early Friday after a mother and daughter accidentally locked themselves out of their home in the LaFollette area amid winter weather conditions.
wvlt.tv
Fort Sanders back to normal operations following water main break
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center was back to normal operations Sunday afternoon after a water main break caused power outages in some parts of the hospital. Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to the center Saturday, according to KFD Spokesman Brent Seymour. Seymour said the...
wvlt.tv
Power outages reported across East Tennessee
Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays. Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. trashing your tree. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Pipes at Bartlett Kroger burst on Christmas Eve
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bartlett Kroger located at 7615 US-70 was flooded with water after pipes in the store bursted due to harsh weather and low temperatures. The Bartlett Fire Department responded to the incident Saturday, Dec. 24 at 3:43 p.m. According to MLGW, the recent inclement weather has...
wvlt.tv
Rural King employee dead after Halls shooting, officials release suspect’s photo
An investigation into the fire is underway. Law enforcement responds to North Knox County shooting. Law enforcement, including the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a North Knox County shooting Thursday morning, officials told WVLT News. YWAC cold weather safety tips. Updated: 10 hours ago. Recurring WVLT News recording.
wvlt.tv
Water main break at Fort Sanders, hospital officials say patient care not impacted
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center Saturday following a water main break, according to KFD Spokesman Brent Seymour. Seymour said the department was not assisting with evacuations but dispatch was told to divert all calls. Covenant Health Spokeswoman Valerie...
Covington Leader
House fire in Gilt Edge injures two people
Two people were hurt during a house fire Thursday morning, Gilt Edge Fire Chief Brandon Fletcher said. Firefighters were dispatched to the home on Kellum Lane at 8:07. When they arrived five minutes later they found heavy smoke and fire coming out of the front of the home. The fire was contained primarily to the living room and they were able to contain it by 8:23 a.m.
wvlt.tv
On Friday, Gatlinburg city officials released a report detailing the downtown fire on Oct. 9. family in Cocke County lost their home to a fire on Christmas Eve. On Saturday, a family of four from Cocke County lost their home to a fire early Christmas Eve morning. Updated: Dec. 23,...
1450wlaf.com
La Follette, Knox Rescue Squads spend morning searching for victims
STONY FORK, TN (WLAF) – Individuals said to be from Oliver Springs were spotted stranded before 4am Friday in sub-zero temperatures and wind chills below zero along New River not far from the Beech Fork Bridge. “A local saw them across the river where there’s no cellphone service, and...
Teen suspected of killing Rural King employee in custody
The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened in Halls Thursday morning according to a release from KCSO. A suspect is in custody as of Friday morning.
