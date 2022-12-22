Read full article on original website
Related
Jim Jordan Involvement on Jan. 6 Revealed by Committee Report
The House committee's report describes the Republican congressman as "a significant player" in Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
MSNBC
Jim Jordan brazenly lies about GOP's 'Kanye. Elon. Trump.' tweet
Far-right Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio has made a career of telling half-truths and whole lies while in the House. He was true to form Thursday, telling one of his most egregious lies of the year. During a House hearing, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., confronted Jordan, who’s the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, over a now-infamous tweet committee Republicans posted saluting Twitter CEO Elon Musk, former President Donald Trump and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
Republicans including Jim Jordan produce their own riot report ahead of Jan. 6 committee release
WASHINGTON, D. C. - Ahead of the release of a lengthy report on the findings of the the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and a group of his Republican colleagues released their own report that blamed poor preparation by law enforcement and inadequate intelligence for rioters’ ability to disrupt congressional proceedings almost two years ago.
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan tears into credibility of Supreme Court Alito whistleblower in explosive hearing
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the House Judiciary Committee's ranking Republican, tore into a former anti-abortion leader who alleged he was informed in advance about the outcome of a 2014 Supreme Court ruling Thursday, casting serious doubt on the whistleblower's allegations that the information came from Justice Samuel Alito. Jordan sought...
Jim Jordan 'Quite Likely' Under Investigation by DOJ: Former U.S. Attorney
The House committee released a report on Thursday highlighting the GOP lawmaker's role in an alleged effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
Trump, Melania 'Just Sick' About Imprisoned Insurrectionists, Says Marjorie Taylor Greene
But Trump said “over and over that he will pardon the Jan. 6 defendants” once he’s back in office, Greene reassured everyone.
Ex-RNC Chair Makes Stark Prediction About Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Michael Steele warned about what could come next from the far-right Georgia Republican.
7 scathing cartoons about Trump's call to suspend the Constitution
Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency R.J. Matson | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Steve Benson | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com Kevin Siers | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Chip Bok | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate
“I never said what I said”: Trump ripped for trying to deny his own call to “terminate” Constitution
Former President Donald Trump gets ready to speak during a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images) After former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to proclaim that the U.S. should "terminate" the Constitution, he followed up on Monday with a new rant denying that he had ever said any such thing — even though he did, publicly, for all to see.
Kevin McCarthy Warns Democrats Could Win Speaker if Republicans "Play Games"
Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy, the party's nominee for Speaker of the House, has reportedly warned his fellow Republicans against "playing games" on the House floor, stating that Democrats could take Speaker if he is unable to get the party to vote together, The Hill reports.
ABC’s George Stephanopoulos Leaves GOP Rep Fumbling Over Trump 2024 Defense
A GOP representative refused to denounce Donald Trump—even when the former president (and current nominee) called for the termination of the U.S. Constitution. Rep. David Joyce (R-OH) told ABC’s This Week host George Stephanopoulos that he would support whoever the Republican nominee is in 2024, even if Trump is that person. It came a day after Trump called for a new election on Truth Social: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Wants Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Charge Dropped Because Feds Won’t Give Immunity to Defense Witness
The leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group charged with conspiring to use force against the government at the Capitol on Jan. 6 has asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal charges against him, citing a defense witness’ alleged intent to invoke the Fifth Amendment at trial. In...
Trump is Going Down in Flames and He's Taking the GOP With Him | Opinion
Republicans simply do not have a winning hand to play when it comes to Donald Trump.
MSNBC
Investigations surrounding President Trump take dramatic turns
On Thursday, an appeals court removed the Special Master put in place to review the thousands of documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago in August. Then on Friday former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and his former deputy, Pat Philbin spent several hours testifying in front of a federal grand jury. What could this all mean for the Former President?Dec. 4, 2022.
MSNBC
House GOP loses interest in investigating Jan. 6 investigation
It was just a few weeks ago when House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, struggling to impress some of his more radical members, indicated he intended to get answers about Jan. 6. Unfortunately, however, the Republican leader wasn’t interested in the attack on the Capitol or the efforts to undermine our democracy.
msn.com
Trump's former top aide Kellyanne Conway deposed for hours by Jan. 6 committee
Former top Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway was questioned by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, NBC News reported. Conway said she is not working on former President Donald Trump's 2024 White House bid, NBC reported. She was accompanied by attorney Emmet Flood, who...
Jim Jordan’s disqualifying role in Jan. 6 events
Recently, we learned that 3,000 German police undertook a coordinated mission to thwart an effort by right-wing extremists to overthrow the government, led by a so-called prince who wanted to re-establish the German Reich. Sound familiar? But what do we do in this country? Instead of rooting out this cancer and threat to democracy, and arresting all the would-be insurrectionists, we keep electing their supporters, election deniers, and conspiracy theorists to positions of power.
Jan. 6 committee refers Jim Jordan for ethics violation over subpoenas: Capitol Letter
Ethics referral: The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on Monday voted to refer U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and several of his GOP colleagues to the House Ethics Committee for failing to honor the subpoenas it sent them, in addition to referring former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department for potential criminal charges, Sabrina Eaton reports. Because Republicans will take control of the House of Representatives in January, the referral is unlikely to result in sanctions against Jordan but Democrats will likely use his refusal to comply with the committee’s subpoena as rhetorical ammunition when Jordan issues subpoenas when he becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee.
msn.com
Rep. Adam Schiff REFUSES to say if he will comply if subpoenaed by House Republicans
Top Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff on Sunday refused to rule out the possibility of him defying a Congressional subpoena, should the new House Republican majority call him to testify next year. Schiff said he would have to 'consider the validity' of any such order - despite previously being quick to...
Ex-Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway Blasts GOP Senators In 'Adapt Or Die' Era For Republicans
Conway accused the senators of abandoning Herschel Walker before his defeat.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
97K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0