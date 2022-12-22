ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

By Sean Kelly, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

Story at a glance

  • Intense winter weather is expected from Thursday to Saturday across much of the country.
  • Grills and generators should stay outdoors to avoid CO poisoning.
  • Sprinklers and outside faucets should be kept off.

AUSTIN, Texas ( KXAN ) – Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday the storm was so large and encompassing that around 190 million people are currently under some type of winter weather advisory.

So if you are preparing for a sizable temperature drop before Christmas, here are a few things experts say should not be on the checklist.

Don’t bring your grills or generators into your home

Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, colorless gas that can cause sudden illness and death and is produced from the fumes from outdoor accessories such as grills and generators. CO poisoning is highest during severe and cold weather events; especially after wind may knock out your power and you are searching for alternative sources of electricity. Each year at least 430 people die in the U.S. from accidental CO poisoning, while 50,000 people have to visit the emergency room, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Brace for arctic blast: Maps show how cold it will get across US

Common CO symptoms to look out for are: headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain and confusion. Make sure to change or check the batteries in your CO detector at least every six months.

Don’t turn on your sprinklers

Temperatures are forecasted to stay well below freezing for over 48 hours in many spots. Water coming out of your sprinklers will immediately freeze. In fact, if you leave your irrigation system running there is a high likelihood it will get damaged. It is best to drain the pipes if possible.

Don’t drip your outside faucets

Your hose spigots need to be covered and turned off to protect against the pipe from bursting.

What’s the difference between a blizzard and a winter storm?

Don’t keep your water shut-off valve inaccessible

It’s important to learn where this valve is located and make sure it is accessible and no junk or clutter is blocking it. Practice turning it off and on (Make sure it is not rusted). This valve is very important in case a water line freezes over and causes a pipe to burst – it would allow you to shut off the water for the entire house.

Don’t keep your garage door open

It is important to keep it closed so your house will be able to remain warm more efficiently. This will help protect your interior pipes as well.

Exception: If you plan on running your car in your garage in order to allow your car to heat up, it is very important you then open your garage door to avoid CO poisoning.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 47

Brad Vernon
3d ago

was hoping for some good info. nope. article b like....'don't go get soaking wet and lay in the snow.' Orly? is that as good as your advice gets?

Reply
7
Michael Bastardovitch
3d ago

gee...and i was kinda planning to water the snowdrifts this weekend

Reply(8)
24
Randall beaverson
3d ago

this all sounds like something the young people would do. because they won't understand these warnings

Reply
6
Texoma's Homepage

Tips for staying warm during a winter power outage

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is not a stranger to cold weather and with an Arctic Freeze already on most Texan’s doorsteps, it’s important to prepare for the possibility of winter power outages. In the wake of the arctic weather, state leaders sought to reassure Texans about the stability of the power grid addressing the […]
TEXAS STATE
Tyla

Woman shares clever tip to keep your house warm without central heating

A woman has shared a savvy tip to keep your house warm without central heating during this gruelling winter - and it takes just five minutes to set up. As the mornings and evenings grow darker and temperatures rapidly plummet, it's clear we're well and truly in the midst of winter. But to make things even worse, the cost of living crisis has plunged millions into despair as too many households in the UK are having to choose between heating and eating.
KXLY

What winter was like the year you were born

The United States has seen a wide range of winters over the past century—everything from warm, mild years where folks could stroll leisurely through parks in February to turbulent, frigid seasons where people had to hunker down inside. There were years when blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
ARIZONA STATE
msn.com

Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000

Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO

We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
TEXAS STATE
