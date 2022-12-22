ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arctic air mass leads to daily record cold temps in Great Falls, state

By Grady Higgins, Great Falls Tribune
 3 days ago
Great Falls and surrounding communities set new daily temperature records Wednesday and Thursday as an Arctic air mass continues to freeze out Montana.

Great Falls reached a high of just -19 degrees Wednesday to set a new mark for Dec. 21, the lowest maximum temperature on that date since 1990 when the high was -17, according to the National Weather Service.

The Electric City also saw a record low for Dec. 22 on Thursday morning with a minimum temperature of -32, five degrees colder than the old record set on the date in 1892.

Lincoln set a daily record low as well Thursday with temps dropping to -49, as did Bozeman at -44. Bozeman was close to its all-time record low of -46 set in 1983.

Cut Bank reached a high of -20 on Wednesday to break a daily low maximum temperature of -15 set in 1990, while Choteau climbed to just -18 degrees, nine degrees colder than the previous record of -9 in 1989.

Lewistown (-19) and Stanford (-17) also set daily low maximum temperature records for Dec. 21, per NWS Great Falls.

In southwest Montana, Bozeman fell to -34 on Wednesday to break a daily low.

Elk Park on Interstate 15 between Butte and Helena saw the air temperature fall to -50 around 8 a.m. Thursday and recorded -74 degrees with wind chill around 4 a.m.

NWS Great Falls noted in a tweet that the -50 air temperature for Elk Park could even have been colder, but the sensor stopped reporting, “so likely at it's minimum operating value.”

Wind chills in eastern Montana dropped below -70, as a weather sensor near Malta recorded a temperature of -72 at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, according to NWS Glasgow.

The cold snap was forecast to last through Thursday, according to NWS Great Falls, and temperatures will begin to moderate on Friday.

Strong winds will return to the area on Christmas Day on Sunday, with gusts in northcentral Montana reaching 60 miles per hour, which could create adverse driving conditions for high-profile vehicles as well as blowing snow.

