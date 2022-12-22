Here are five Pennsylvania outdoor milestones in 2022

It's the time of year when we are hurrying to get everything done over the holidays, but I want to pause here to highlight five stories from 2022 that detailed significant impact on Pennsylvania's great outdoors.

I'm taking this moment to highlight five stories that have had a significant future impact on the great outdoors of Pennsylvania.

First, three state parks were created through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The state already had 121 state parks but now has three new ones opening in eastern Pennsylvania for people to explore.

The second milestone for the state is the reintroduction of blue catfish in the streams flowing through Pittsburgh. These once native fish were extirpated from the waterways more than a century ago. What makes them unique is that they can grow to be more than 100 pounds. Their success will lead to many good fish stories.

The third milestone happened with the Pennsylvania Game Commission. The agency's staff is working on a reintroduction and management plan to return martens to the wilds of Pennsylvania. These small furry animals once roamed the landscape but died out shortly after the deforestation of most of the state in the early 1900s.

The fourth story involves a major change for the way hunters can purchase an antlerless deer license. For about a half century, hunters needed to apply for a doe tag through the mail using a special pink envelope that was sent to a county treasurer. Starting in 2023, hunters will be able to buy an antlerless license through any license vendor or online. It's a move that's been long overdue.

The fifth story involves a warranted rate change. The Pennsylvania Boat and Fish Commission raised the cost of a general fishing license and trout stamp. What's significant is that this is the first time in 17 years the rates have been changed. It would be a challenge to find anything else that hasn't had a price increase in that many years. The good news for trout anglers is that the price increase is only about the same cost as a carton of fishing worms or a nice lure.

I've enjoyed covering the outdoors in Pennsylvania, and there are many interesting things that happen each week. I'm looking forward to serving you with more news about camping, hiking, fishing and hunting in the new year. If you have an outdoors-related question or story idea, please reach out to me.

Happy New Year.

Brian Whipkey is the outdoors columnist for USA TODAY Network sites in Pennsylvania. Contact him with questions about the outdoors or story ideas atbwhipkey@gannett.com or 814-444-5928. Follow him on Facebook@whipkeyoutdoors.