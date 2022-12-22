ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Here are five Pennsylvania outdoor milestones in 2022

By Brian Whipkey
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZmQDH_0jrbasXC00

It's the time of year when we are hurrying to get everything done over the holidays, but I want to pause here to highlight five stories from 2022 that detailed significant impact on Pennsylvania's great outdoors.

I'm taking this moment to highlight five stories that have had a significant future impact on the great outdoors of Pennsylvania.

First, three state parks were created through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The state already had 121 state parks but now has three new ones opening in eastern Pennsylvania for people to explore.

The second milestone for the state is the reintroduction of blue catfish in the streams flowing through Pittsburgh. These once native fish were extirpated from the waterways more than a century ago. What makes them unique is that they can grow to be more than 100 pounds. Their success will lead to many good fish stories.

The third milestone happened with the Pennsylvania Game Commission. The agency's staff is working on a reintroduction and management plan to return martens to the wilds of Pennsylvania. These small furry animals once roamed the landscape but died out shortly after the deforestation of most of the state in the early 1900s.

The fourth story involves a major change for the way hunters can purchase an antlerless deer license. For about a half century, hunters needed to apply for a doe tag through the mail using a special pink envelope that was sent to a county treasurer. Starting in 2023, hunters will be able to buy an antlerless license through any license vendor or online. It's a move that's been long overdue.

The fifth story involves a warranted rate change. The Pennsylvania Boat and Fish Commission raised the cost of a general fishing license and trout stamp. What's significant is that this is the first time in 17 years the rates have been changed. It would be a challenge to find anything else that hasn't had a price increase in that many years. The good news for trout anglers is that the price increase is only about the same cost as a carton of fishing worms or a nice lure.

I've enjoyed covering the outdoors in Pennsylvania, and there are many interesting things that happen each week. I'm looking forward to serving you with more news about camping, hiking, fishing and hunting in the new year. If you have an outdoors-related question or story idea, please reach out to me.

Happy New Year.

Brian Whipkey is the outdoors columnist for USA TODAY Network sites in Pennsylvania. Contact him with questions about the outdoors or story ideas atbwhipkey@gannett.com or 814-444-5928. Follow him on Facebook@whipkeyoutdoors.

Comments / 1

Related
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is located in the far east of the United States and is one of the many regions that reach freezing temperatures in the winter. North America is known for its dry and cold winters. Pennsylvania is filled with flatlands, and mountain regions that get extremely cold and touched with snow. Across the state, the temperatures plummet greatly, and in this article, you will discover the coldest place in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania warned of rolling blackouts, asked to conserve

Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection ended the call for conservation from the holiday storm as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. The original story can be found below. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling for people to conserve electricity into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores

A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtaj.com

Record snowfalls in Pennsylvania, which years had the most?

(WTAJ) — Winter is officially here and for Pennsylvania that typically means cold weather and snow are in the forecast. Data collected from the National Centers for Environmental Information shows how much snowfall is recorded in every state. Below are the highest recorded snowfalls from each county in our Central Pa. viewing area over a 24-hour span.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
977rocks.com

Game Commission Details Extended Deer Firearms Seaso

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters that the final deer hunting seasons begin Monday and coincides with some other small game and furbearer seasons. Late archery and flintlock deer seasons are held statewide for those with valid tags. Extended Firearms antlerless deer season runs through January 28th in a portion of Southern Butler County and most of Allegheny County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police welcomes 102 new troopers

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 100 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class of 102 new state troopers was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960. Col. Robert Evanchick told the cadets they have been given the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdadradio.com

PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES

From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
uncoveringpa.com

7 Filming Locations for Netflix’s “The Pale Blue Eye” in Pennsylvania that You Can Visit

Disclosure: This article may contain affiliate links. We will make a small commission from these links if you order something at no additional cost to you. The Netflix film, “The Pale Blue Eye”, starring actor Christian Bale was shot primarily in the Pittsburgh area, including some very recognizable spots if you’re familiar with the region.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Penalties for not keeping your pets warm this winter

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With frigid temperatures in the forecast for northeastern and central Pennsylvania, pet owners need to be aware of potential penalties for leaving your furry little friends out in the cold for too long. PA residents are being reminded of the commonwealth’s laws to bring pets indoors as temperatures start to drop. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdadradio.com

GAS PRICE AVERAGES CONTINUE TO FALL

While the national average cost of a gallon of gas fell over the last week, Pennsylvania’s average also took a tumble. The national average this morning is $3.09 a gallon according to AAA. That represents a 5-cent drop from last week, and a 49 cent drop from last month. The average is also 19 cents lower than it was a year ago. While National demand for gas increased by about half a million barrels a day, total domestic gas stocks grew by 2.5 million barrels. With demand remaining low drivers are likely to see pump prices continue to fall into the start of next year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
East Coast Traveler

8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania has some great choices if you're craving a hot dog. This state has everything from the iconic Philadelphia hot dog to a delicious hole-in-the-wall in Scranton. There are several locations in Pennsylvania; below are a few of our picks for "The Best PA Hot Dog Joints."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy