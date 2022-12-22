ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Christmas Eve saw most of the NFL’s slate played on Saturday and it was freezing at most stadiums. Recovering from frostbite while opening presents as a family apparently was a necessary evil to some. In two of the three stadiums where fans weren’t shivering, two of the NFL’s major awards were decided. Doesn’t matter what happens in the final two weeks of the season. And disregard the Vikings and Giants both adding another one-score game to their resumes. It’s the showdowns in the Bay Area and Lone Star State that apply here.
The competitive lifespan of an NBA franchise is delicate. A team’s championship relevance depends on many factors, including the front office’s competence, coaching staff, and the totality of star power on the court. “Poverty” in the NBA sense can be defined by the corrosion of the team’s ethics and business method.
With three weeks left in the regular season, the Philadelphia Eagles have all but locked up the top seed in the NFC, needing just one win or a loss from both the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers in order to secure home-field advantage through the NFC Championship and a first-round bye. With that in mind, the Eagles need to start thinking about their schedule after the regular season, or more accurately, their divisional opponents’ schedules in the postseason.

