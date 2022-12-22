There are some actors who are able to move in and out of genres with both ease and skill, and Michelle Yeoh is certainly one of them. The Malaysian actress first gained recognition in a series of Hong Kong action films in the 1980s at a time when male actors like Jet Li, Jackie Chan, and Sonny Chiba dominated the field. During the '90s, her magnetic performances crossed over to English-speaking roles, with a particular highlight being her part in the James Bond film "Tomorrow Never Dies" in 1997. Yeoh has maintained a diverse and prolific acting profile ever since, with martial arts-centered roles in features such as "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," in addition to dramatic work in "Memoirs of a Geisha." The actress even turned to comedy with a memorable turn in 2018's "Crazy Rich Asians."

