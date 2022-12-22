Read full article on original website
Related
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Costume Designer Praises James Cameron's Immersive 3D Technique - Exclusive
Thanks to his never-ending drive to give audiences the ultimate theatrical viewing experience, writer-director James Cameron brought 3D presentation back in a big way with his 2009 worldwide blockbuster "Avatar," which helped cement its foundation as the all-time highest-grossing film worldwide. Unfortunately, the popularity of 3D eroded in the ensuing years and experienced a precipitous drop in 2017, according to Tech Crunch, essentially dooming the film format for the next five years.
buzzfeednews.com
Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job
Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
Ghostbusters' Improvisation Proved To Be A Major Learning Curve For Annie Potts
"Ghostbusters" proved to be a massive hit upon release. Not only did it cement the legacies of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson as comedic geniuses, but it was unlike anything else that had come out at the time. The movie blended elements of comedy, fantasy, and horror to create something wholly unique that people are still trying to replicate to this day. It's not just casual fans who have grown to love the supernatural comedy; it was even selected to join the National Film Registry (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Leslie Jones Addresses The Hate She Got From Ghostbusters
It's safe to say that 2016 was a strange time for the "Ghostbusters" franchise. With Bill Murray refusing to return to the franchise following 1989's "Ghostbusters 2" (via IndieWire) and the death of Harold Ramis in 2014 (via Chicago Tribune), Sony instead decided to reboot the franchise, focusing on a fresh female-centric cast of paranormal hunters with "Bridesmaids" director Paul Feig helming it all. The result was 2016's "Ghostbusters," also known as "Ghostbusters: Answer the Call," which followed the cast of colorful characters as they try breaking into the ghost catching business.
Why Renée Royce From Chicago Fire Looks So Familiar
Everyone remembers the lovely Renée Royce from the early seasons of NBC's "Chicago Fire." One of the first significant flames for the fan-favorite lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), the well-accomplished beauty had a short and somewhat bittersweet storyline. Royce and Severide had a cute meet-cute after Royce's car almost caught fire, and Severide rescued her; while he was initially reluctant to begin a relationship, he eventually let his guard down.
Debra Jo Rupp Got Emotional While Talking About Reuniting With Her Former Co-Stars For That '90s Show
In 2006, the cast of "That '70s Show" was done hanging out. But just when fans thought they'd seen the last of the Forman family's basement, it appears they're returning to Point Place, Wisconsin, just a few decades later. The show will live on through Netflix's upcoming sequel, "That '90s Show," which focuses on a new generation.
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Director Explains Kang's Thematic Importance (& What That Reveals About The Film)
With the Marvel Cinematic Universe's fourth phase ending with the film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the fifth phase of the MCU is set to kick off with "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." This will be the first cinematic introduction to Kang the Conqueror (Jonathon Majors) after his first appearance as the variant "He Who Remains" in the Disney+ series "Loki."
Chris Miller Thinks Sony Is The Only Studio That Could've Made Into The Spider-Verse
Sony Animation Studio celebrated its legacy of taking chances and releasing subversive animated content for its 20-year anniversary in 2022. Perhaps one of their biggest successes was the 2018 film, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Using a wide array of animation styles and techniques, the film won over critics and audiences alike with its stunning aesthetic. It also was on the pulse of pop culture's interest in multi-verses, tapping into the trend before the MCU released "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in 2021 and before DC finally unleashes "The Flash" onto audiences in 2023.
NCIS' Mark Harmon Passed On A Chance To Meet Ted Bundy
If things had gone differently, Mark Harmon would have brushed shoulders with Ted Bundy. Harmon was thrust into the superstardom when he was tapped to star as special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in CBS' "NCIS." One of the network's most popular procedurals, "NCIS" has become a behemoth of a franchise, launching several location-based spinoffs, which include "NCIS: Los Angeles," "New Orleans," and Sydney.
Is Eternals 2 Really Happening?
Before "Thor: Love and Thunder" rolled in as one of the biggest disappointments of 2022, Marvel fans had another punching bag: "Eternals." The 2021 epic from Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao was undeniably ambitious, featuring a staggeringly large cast of new characters, a story spanning several millennia and continents, and — in some moments — a few genuinely challenging philosophical dilemmas.
The Throwaway Line That HIMYM's Carter Bays Regrets Never Inserting Into The Show
"How I Met Your Mother" was a resounding success. Running for nine seasons from 2005 to 2014, the sitcom managed to create numerous catchphrases while weaving together an intricate narrative that spanned decades. Looking for love in New York City isn't exactly a hard-to-come-by plot in the world of television, but "How I Met Your Mother" used an intriguing framing device by having an older Ted Mosby (voiced by Bob Saget) tell his kids the convoluted story of how he met their mom.
The Biggest Film And TV Disappointments Of 2022 - Looper Staff Picks
Whether or not you've made the choice to return to movie theaters or you spent 2022 on your couch scrolling through Netflix until it just says "end of list, please go to bed and don't you dare watch 'Grey's Anatomy' again you psycho," you probably watched at least a couple movies and TV shows in 2022 — and you know that not all of them were winners. We can't have it all, you know; for every "Everything Everywhere All at Once," there's a movie that's nothing, nowhere, and not happening in any place whatsoever.
Who Plays Jennifer Huang On CSI: Vegas?
Viewers of the latest installment in the "CSI" franchise, "CSI: Vegas," may well have taken note of a particular character in Season 2, Episode 8 who happens to be a figure involved in the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of a woman named Grace (Sue Zen Chew). The episode, entitled "Grace Note" (see the pun there?), features a character named Jennifer Huang, and many viewers are interested to learn more about the actress behind her.
How Michelle Yeoh Broke The Tension On The Set Of The Witcher: Blood Origin
There are some actors who are able to move in and out of genres with both ease and skill, and Michelle Yeoh is certainly one of them. The Malaysian actress first gained recognition in a series of Hong Kong action films in the 1980s at a time when male actors like Jet Li, Jackie Chan, and Sonny Chiba dominated the field. During the '90s, her magnetic performances crossed over to English-speaking roles, with a particular highlight being her part in the James Bond film "Tomorrow Never Dies" in 1997. Yeoh has maintained a diverse and prolific acting profile ever since, with martial arts-centered roles in features such as "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," in addition to dramatic work in "Memoirs of a Geisha." The actress even turned to comedy with a memorable turn in 2018's "Crazy Rich Asians."
Ghostbusters Star Annie Potts Doesn't Think Bill Murray Ever Read The Script
Part of the everlasting charm of the "Ghostbusters" films is the eclectic casts. From comedy legends like Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd to megastars working across genres such as Sigourney Weaver and Ernie Hudson, "Ghostbusters" is filled with some of Hollywood's top talent playing memorable characters that have stood the test of time. Fans have wondered how much those characters came from the film's script and how much was created by the actors behind the characters.
The Hollywood Legend Behind Li Jun Li's Role In Babylon - Exclusive
Many of the characters in "Babylon" — writer-director Damien Chazelle's massive chronicle of 1920s Hollywood in all its debauchery and madness — are loosely based on real historical figures from the industry at that time. Margot Robbie's aspiring actor, Nellie LaRoy, is inspired by silent era sex symbol Clara Bow, while Brad Pitt's star-in-decline, Jack Conrad, is modeled after leading men like John Gilbert and Douglas Fairbanks, who could not successfully make the transition to sound pictures.
How Historically Accurate Is Netflix's Rise Of Empires: Ottoman?
Among Netflix's offerings, historical docudramas have often been a staple, with shows such as "Vikings: Valhalla" and "The Last Kingdom." In 2020, a new series joined their ranks. Titled "Rise of Empires: Ottoman," the show follows the rule of Mehmed the Conqueror, who oversaw the Ottoman Empire during the time...
Star Wars Fans Are Uncharacteristically Aligned When It Comes To Andor's Female Characters
"Andor," the latest "Star Wars" series on Disney+, made many a best-of-the-year list in 2022, and for good reason. It's the galaxy far, far away like we've never seen it before, completely devoid of Jedi, Sith, or monomythic heroes, preferring instead to take a deep dive into daily life under the tyrannical Empire and revealing the motives someone might have in choosing to fight for or against it. While it might not have hit the viewing metrics Disney was hoping for, "Andor" seems certain to be an awards season contender. Those who have seen it appear overwhelmingly impressed, with some calling it one of the best "Star Wars" series of all time.
Jenna Ortega Nixed One Out-Of-Character Line On Wednesday
Netflix managed to close the year with another massive streaming hit in its "Wednesday" series. Directed by Tim Burton and based on "The Addams Family" outsider teenager Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega, the humorous series got off to a record-breaking start before continuing to shatter another Netflix record a mere week after its debut. The show is equal parts teen-comedy, and TV mystery as Wednesday navigates life at Nevermore Academy, her family's alma mater. It's a show full of supernatural hijinks, neat callbacks to Wednesday's spooky family, and of course, a memorable dance scene that has spawned numerous social media copycats. But one of the series' real shining points is Ortega's performance as the titular Wednesday.
Why Detective Marcus Dante From CBS' The Equalizer Looks So Familiar
Those who tune into CBS' "The Equalizer" have gotten to know Detective Marcus Dante quite well. At the show's beginning, he's almost an antagonist as he's deeply suspicious of how Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) approaches serving justice. Reluctant to have McCall's help made Dante a prideful nemesis, but at the end of the first season, audiences saw the two on the cusp of what could be friendship or an allyship at the very least.
Looper
16K+
Followers
58K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0