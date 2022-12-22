Read full article on original website
Whitmer OKs expansion of Michigan’s tuition free college program
A chance to improve a statewide tuition-free college program and create a better job market by way of revising the Michigan Reconnect Grant Act could soon be a reality after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed off on a pair of bipartisan bills looking to make that happen. House Bills 6129 and...
Detroit News
Michigan prisons navigate holiday visits during flu and COVID-19 outbreaks
Influenza cases and COVID-19 positivity rates are on the rise in Michigan and the Michigan Department of Corrections is attempting to strike a balance between managing illnesses and allowing holiday visitors. The Macomb Correctional Facility in Lenox Township, which went under quarantine Dec. 13 due to a flu outbreak, is...
Catholic school sues, says civil rights law with LGBTQ protections prevents practicing faith
A Grand Rapids parish is suing the state because it contends it cannot operate consistent with its Catholic beliefs since the Michigan Supreme Court interpreted civil rights law to include protections for LGBTQ people. The state has forced Sacred Heart of Jesus and its school, Sacred Heart Academy, to make...
Exclusive: DeVos family blamed for injecting less funds in Dixon's campaign, which led to her losing the Michigan race
The DeVos family is being blamed for Dixon losing her election race for the Governor of Michigan, with columnists claiming that the family did not inject heavy cash into her campaign, which led to the poor midterm race.
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy details donations to children's hospitals around the B1G fueled by NIL funds
JJ McCarthy will be donating NIL funds to children’s hospitals in nearby B1G areas. Dating back to 2021, McCarthy joined Michigan’s program in 2021, he made an effort to donate part of his NIL money to children’s hospitals located near other B1G schools. He focused on children’s hospitals in Ann Arbor and Chicago, which he viewed as his two hometowns for college and outside of college.
Teens selling homemade gifts as part of West Michigan employment training program
KENTWOOD, MI - Teens residing and participating in Wedgwood Christian Services‘ Employment Training program have made a variety of handmade products available for purchase online. The teens in the program have been working to sell handcrafted wood products, candles, pillows and other gift items on their Etsy store since...
WNEM
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Michigan
(Stacker) - Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
wdet.org
MichMash: What is the future of Michigan’s right-to-work law after Dems control Lansing?
Michigan adopted a right-to-work law in 2012, which critics say weakened unions in the state. Now that Michigan Democrats control the House, Senate and governor’s seat after November’s midterm elections, the law could be repealed in 2023. In this episode:. Jake Neher from Automotive News (and former MichMash...
Blizzard of 2022: How did West Michigan stack up?
The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
2 Michigan counties at high COVID-19 level this week – one in each peninsula
Two Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week: Ionia County (east of Grand Rapids) and Gogebic County (in the U.P. bordering Wisconsin). This is the first time a Lower Peninsula county has been at a high COVID level since Sept. 29. Michigan also has 45 counties...
Golf.com
The 25 best golf courses in Michigan (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Michigan. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Michigan. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Whitmer grants 22 clemency requests, including 4 pardons
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday granted 22 requests for clemency by people convicted of crimes in Michigan, marking the first pardons issued during her first term in office. Of the 22 granted clemency requests, four were pardons, meaning the convictions have been set aside. The rest received commutations — their sentences were reduced and they are now eligible for parole consideration. ...
Michigan’s climate haven is gleaming blue in a country of growing drought
The Great Lakes avoided extreme drought for 20 years. Meanwhile, parts of the Southwest have weathered extremely or exceptionally dry conditions for half or more of the last two decades. Rollover/click the counties to see underylying data. Michigan has its share of hot, dry, summer days, but nothing like the...
Grand Rapids movie studio finds room to grow outside of the city
Since opening in September 2021, Sikkema said the West Michigan community has embraced Black Pigeon and showed them that the demand is here.
GR family continues tradition, provides Christmas for the homeless
The Rosinksi family in Grand Rapids joined with friends to deliver Christmas cheer, meals, snacks and warm clothing for the homeless.
State investigation finds Muskegon Heights schools violated rights of special education students
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – The Muskegon Heights Academy School System was found in violation of state law this fall for not providing adequate services to students with special education needs, according to an Michigan Department of Education (MDE) investigation. Four people have filed official complaints with the state regarding...
dbusiness.com
Largest Hospital Systems in Michigan 2022
Operations: Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital; Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital; Spectrum Health United Hospital; Spectrum Health Special Care Hospital; Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital; Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital; Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital; Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital; Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital; Spectrum Health Lakeland; Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial; Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital; Spectrum Health Pennock; Priority Health.
West Michigan school closings for Friday, Dec. 23
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Winter break has started early for several school districts across West Michigan with several districts announcing closures across the region on Friday, Dec. 23. With the entire region in a blizzard warning through Saturday night, temperatures in single digits and more than a half foot...
michiganradio.org
MI court ruling could clear way for “hostile educational environment” lawsuits
The Michigan Court of Appeals has cleared the way to allow civil rights lawsuits against schools for failing to protect students from sexual harassment by other students. The case originated in Alpena County, where a parent filed a lawsuit against Alpena Public Schools for failing to protect her daughter from harassment by another student, starting in the fourth grade. The allegations included inappropriate physical contact.
To The Point: Hillary Scholten on new job
“To The Point” episode for the weekend of Dec. 24.
