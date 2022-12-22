ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Michigan prisons navigate holiday visits during flu and COVID-19 outbreaks

Influenza cases and COVID-19 positivity rates are on the rise in Michigan and the Michigan Department of Corrections is attempting to strike a balance between managing illnesses and allowing holiday visitors. The Macomb Correctional Facility in Lenox Township, which went under quarantine Dec. 13 due to a flu outbreak, is...
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

JJ McCarthy details donations to children's hospitals around the B1G fueled by NIL funds

JJ McCarthy will be donating NIL funds to children’s hospitals in nearby B1G areas. Dating back to 2021, McCarthy joined Michigan’s program in 2021, he made an effort to donate part of his NIL money to children’s hospitals located near other B1G schools. He focused on children’s hospitals in Ann Arbor and Chicago, which he viewed as his two hometowns for college and outside of college.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WNEM

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Michigan

(Stacker) - Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
MICHIGAN STATE
Golf.com

The 25 best golf courses in Michigan (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Michigan. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Michigan. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer grants 22 clemency requests, including 4 pardons

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday granted 22 requests for clemency by people convicted of crimes in Michigan, marking the first pardons issued during her first term in office. Of the 22 granted clemency requests, four were pardons, meaning the convictions have been set aside. The rest received commutations — their sentences were reduced and they are now eligible for parole consideration. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
dbusiness.com

Largest Hospital Systems in Michigan 2022

Operations: Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital; Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital; Spectrum Health United Hospital; Spectrum Health Special Care Hospital; Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital; Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital; Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital; Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital; Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital; Spectrum Health Lakeland; Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial; Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital; Spectrum Health Pennock; Priority Health.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

West Michigan school closings for Friday, Dec. 23

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Winter break has started early for several school districts across West Michigan with several districts announcing closures across the region on Friday, Dec. 23. With the entire region in a blizzard warning through Saturday night, temperatures in single digits and more than a half foot...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
michiganradio.org

MI court ruling could clear way for “hostile educational environment” lawsuits

The Michigan Court of Appeals has cleared the way to allow civil rights lawsuits against schools for failing to protect students from sexual harassment by other students. The case originated in Alpena County, where a parent filed a lawsuit against Alpena Public Schools for failing to protect her daughter from harassment by another student, starting in the fourth grade. The allegations included inappropriate physical contact.
ALPENA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy