NFC Week 16 Recap: Cowboys Win, Everyone Else Falls

The Dallas Cowboys emerged as the only victors in the NFC East's Week 16 slate of games, spoiling the Philadelphia Eagles chance to clinch home-field advantage. Meanwhile, Washington's postseason chances took a hit thanks to their loss against the 49ers, while the Giants lost a heartbreaker. Here are your recaps.
Brock Purdy notches epic 49ers feat not even Joe Montana did

This is Brock Purdy’s world, and we are merely living in it. The San Francisco 49ers rookie has captured the attention of every NFL fan with his incredible play for the team. Purdy isn’t just coasting on the 49ers’ talent: he’s actively helping the team win games. Their last win against the Commanders put Brock Purdy in the 49ers history books with an incredible record, per CBS Sports.
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in big win over Commanders

SANTA CLARA — Kyle Shanahan admitted he was frustrated that the 49ers were tied at halftime with the Washington Commanders on Saturday. But the 49ers scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to begin to take control of a 37-20 victory at Levi’s Stadium. The Commanders stayed around...
Broncos fire Hackett after 4-11 showing in 1st season

The Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett on Monday after the club went 4-11 through his first 15 games as head coach. "Following extensive conversations with (general manager) George (Paton) and our ownership group, we determined a new direction would ultimately be in the best interest of the Broncos," team owner Greg Penner said in a statement. "This change was made now out of respect for everyone involved and allows us to immediately begin the search for a new head coach."
Uiagalelei confirms transfer to Oregon State

Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei confirmed Saturday that he is transferring to Oregon State. The former four-star passer entered the transfer portal following two full seasons as Clemson's starter. Across those two campaigns and another nine appearances as a freshman, Uiagalelei totaled 5,881 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. He also contributed 913 yards and 15 scores on the ground.
Where 49ers sit in NFC playoff race after beating Commanders

The 49ers took care of business with a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. With their eighth straight win, the 49ers kept pace with the Minnesota Vikings for the No. 2 seed and closed the gap on the Philadelphia Eagles for the top seed. The...
Report: Patriots could bring back Alabama's O'Brien as OC

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is a strong option to return to the New England Patriots and resume his position as the offense's leader, sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. O'Brien, who's been the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator for the last two seasons, held the same role in New...
Look: ESPN's Computer Has A New Super Bowl Prediction

ESPN's computer model has updated its Super Bowl prediction. Following the games that took place on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction for the big game. According to ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, the two Super Bowl teams...
NFL MVP: Patrick Mahomes or Jalen Hurts

It’s that time of year again for football fans, award voters, and analysts. It’s time to narrow down who wins the NFL MVP. The MVP award goes to the most valuable player in the NFL. The award is usually given in February during the build-up to the Superbowl. Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts headline this year’s MVP candidates. Mahomes and Hurts have played well this season and deserve to be in the running. I will make a case for each quarterback in this article and you the fanatic can decide who should win the MVP award.

