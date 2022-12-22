Read full article on original website
How the Dolphins can still make the playoffs: All the scenarios and seeding possibilities
It’s highly unusual for a team to lose every game in December — and experience separate three-game and four-game losing streaks — and still control its playoff destiny.
Why Bills-Bengals saves Week 17 from being worst in NFL history
Normally, Week 17 of the NFL season features teams battling it out for the final playoff spots; but not this season. Outside of the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Buffalo Bills, this year’s Week 17 is shaping up to be one of the worst in NFL history. The 11-4...
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 16 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final three weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and which teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 16.
Yardbarker
NFC Week 16 Recap: Cowboys Win, Everyone Else Falls
The Dallas Cowboys emerged as the only victors in the NFC East's Week 16 slate of games, spoiling the Philadelphia Eagles chance to clinch home-field advantage. Meanwhile, Washington's postseason chances took a hit thanks to their loss against the 49ers, while the Giants lost a heartbreaker. Here are your recaps.
Brock Purdy notches epic 49ers feat not even Joe Montana did
This is Brock Purdy’s world, and we are merely living in it. The San Francisco 49ers rookie has captured the attention of every NFL fan with his incredible play for the team. Purdy isn’t just coasting on the 49ers’ talent: he’s actively helping the team win games. Their last win against the Commanders put Brock Purdy in the 49ers history books with an incredible record, per CBS Sports.
Patrick Mahomes to Break NFL Record in Chiefs vs. Seahawks?
If the Chiefs MVP candidate Mahomes opens the Christmas Eve meeting with the Seattle Seahawks with five or six completions …
Packers need only 3 more results to clinch playoff spot in NFC
On Nov. 27, the Green Bay Packers were left for dead after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles and falling to 4-8. Fast forward almost a month, and the Packers are exiting Christmas Day needing only three individual results to clinch a playoff berth. In an incredible turnaround, the Packers have...
NBC Sports
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in big win over Commanders
SANTA CLARA — Kyle Shanahan admitted he was frustrated that the 49ers were tied at halftime with the Washington Commanders on Saturday. But the 49ers scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to begin to take control of a 37-20 victory at Levi’s Stadium. The Commanders stayed around...
theScore
Broncos fire Hackett after 4-11 showing in 1st season
The Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett on Monday after the club went 4-11 through his first 15 games as head coach. "Following extensive conversations with (general manager) George (Paton) and our ownership group, we determined a new direction would ultimately be in the best interest of the Broncos," team owner Greg Penner said in a statement. "This change was made now out of respect for everyone involved and allows us to immediately begin the search for a new head coach."
theScore
Uiagalelei confirms transfer to Oregon State
Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei confirmed Saturday that he is transferring to Oregon State. The former four-star passer entered the transfer portal following two full seasons as Clemson's starter. Across those two campaigns and another nine appearances as a freshman, Uiagalelei totaled 5,881 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. He also contributed 913 yards and 15 scores on the ground.
NBC Sports
Where 49ers sit in NFC playoff race after beating Commanders
The 49ers took care of business with a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. With their eighth straight win, the 49ers kept pace with the Minnesota Vikings for the No. 2 seed and closed the gap on the Philadelphia Eagles for the top seed. The...
theScore
Report: Patriots could bring back Alabama's O'Brien as OC
Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is a strong option to return to the New England Patriots and resume his position as the offense's leader, sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. O'Brien, who's been the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator for the last two seasons, held the same role in New...
theScore
Report: Eagles' Johnson out for regular season with abdominal injury
Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl tackle Lane Johnson is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a torn tendon in his abdominal area, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Eagles are reportedly hopeful that Johnson will be back for the postseason. The veteran tackle suffered the injury in...
How to watch NFL games on Christmas live online for free—and without cable
If Santa didn’t deliver what you wanted, perhaps your team’s offense will.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Packers climb in playoff picture; Steelers jump Patriots, Jets for Week 17
Week 16 in the NFL had more of a playoff feel to it throughout the league as the playoff picture is starting to come into final focus with the end of the 2022 regular season fast approaching. The winter wonderland around Christmas is a chilling reminder the new year is...
Look: ESPN's Computer Has A New Super Bowl Prediction
ESPN's computer model has updated its Super Bowl prediction. Following the games that took place on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction for the big game. According to ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, the two Super Bowl teams...
Yardbarker
NFL MVP: Patrick Mahomes or Jalen Hurts
It’s that time of year again for football fans, award voters, and analysts. It’s time to narrow down who wins the NFL MVP. The MVP award goes to the most valuable player in the NFL. The award is usually given in February during the build-up to the Superbowl. Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts headline this year’s MVP candidates. Mahomes and Hurts have played well this season and deserve to be in the running. I will make a case for each quarterback in this article and you the fanatic can decide who should win the MVP award.
New York Giants Mailbag: Holiday Edition
Tucked away in our mailbag among the holiday greetings are some reader questions we're happy to answer. Happy holidays!
NFL roundup: Steelers defeat Raiders to keep playoff hopes alive
Kenny Pickett connects on a touchdown pass to George Pickens with less than a minute remaining to lift the Steelers to a 13-10 win over the Raiders.
CBS Sports
Watch Steelers vs. Raiders: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NFL game
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be home for the holidays to greet the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games. The Steelers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Carolina...
