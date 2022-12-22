It’s that time of year again for football fans, award voters, and analysts. It’s time to narrow down who wins the NFL MVP. The MVP award goes to the most valuable player in the NFL. The award is usually given in February during the build-up to the Superbowl. Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts headline this year’s MVP candidates. Mahomes and Hurts have played well this season and deserve to be in the running. I will make a case for each quarterback in this article and you the fanatic can decide who should win the MVP award.

1 DAY AGO