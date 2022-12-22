Read full article on original website
brickunderground.com
Get ready for Brick Underground’s favorite stories of 2022: Holiday week edition
Merry Christmas to those who celebrate! Our (virtual) office is closed today. We'll be back tomorrow for the start of Best of Brick Week, our most popular and instructive stories of 2022, including how to negotiate a rent increase at lease renewal time, answers to tough co-op board interview questions, new requirements for Airbnb hosts, and much, much more.
orangeandbluepress.com
$150 Property Tax Rebate For Fiscal Year 2023 in New York City
$150 Property Tax Rebate For Fiscal Year 2023 in New York City. Homeowners in New York City contribute a lot to our city’s neighborhoods, economy, and quality of our life. Because of this, Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Council are issuing property tax rebates worth $150 to qualified homeowners.
Commercial Observer
Supermarket Owner Buys Brooklyn Retail Building from Chetrit Group for $34M
The owner of a Uzbeki grocery store chain Tashkent Supermarket, Odiljon Tursunov, bought the retail building at 1100 Kings Highway in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn for $34 million from an entity tied to the Chetrit Group, according to property records made public Friday. Tursunov scored a $7.8 million gap mortgage and...
proclaimerscv.com
New York City Is Struggling On The Process Applications Of The Food stamps
NEW YORK — Half of the people that live in New York City and other New Yorkers who applied for SNAP benefits or more commonly known as food stamps are waiting for the long-awaited response. The process of the application has been very slow, the federal money is there, but the city has been having a hard time because of the long wait.
Displaced New Yorkers Living In Parasite Movie Style Housing Grateful For Winter Storm Relocation Plan To New Housing
Rockaway, Queens Governor Hochul Delivers Winter Storm UpdatePhoto byGovernor Kathy Hochul. Governor Kathy Hochul's government, city agencies (including the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), New York City Emergency Management, New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), the City of New York Department of Sanitation (DSNY), the New York City Police Department (NYPD), the New York City Fire Department (FDNY), and the New York City Department of Social Services (DSS)) have been working nonstop, with no breaks, in this cold, on this holiday weekend away from their families. New Yorkers are grateful for the smart work, dedication, and commitment made by our civil servants to put in place a relocation plan for residents of Rockaway, Queens, living in basement housing.
Manhattan’s trendiest neighborhoods terrorized by thieves, NYPD stats show
Manhattan’s trendiest tourist-packed neighborhoods have become increasingly terrorized by brazen thieves who are leaving shop workers stymied and scared. Grand larcenies, or thefts of $1,000 or more, have soared up to over 60% in Gotham precincts in the past year, according to the latest NYPD stats — and some business owners blame the state’s lax bail laws for dumping suspects back on the streets to strike again. “There’s a true belief out there among criminals that they’re going to get away with it,” Jim Giddon, whose Rothmans men’s clothing store in Gramercy was once robbed twice in about a week by the same...
How New York City’s affordable housing problem can be solved
Today, The Post kicks off a weeklong series of op-eds offering constructive suggestions on how to improve New York City in 2023. Here, the first column looks at what can be done to solve the city’s problem of affordable housing. New York is in the throes of a “housing crisis” that never seems to end. Both our governor and mayor use the term. But our efforts to address high costs and a lack of affordability focus too narrowly — on how to provide below-market rental units in the five boroughs, whether through tax reductions or regulation of nearly a million “rent-stabilized”...
brownstoner.com
Top 5 Stories on Brownstoner This Week: Downtown Brooklyn Landmarks Unexpectedly Sold
The landmarked quartet of early 19th century houses in Downtown Brooklyn known as the Duffield Street houses recently sold for $10 million, an Instagram story posted by the listing broker revealed. The marketing and sale of the property as a development site was unexpected because the houses are landmarked. — One...
NY1
Brooklyn family living without heat, gas and hot water
A family of five has been living without heat in their apartment for four years despite making dozens of complaints to their landlord. And for the past few weeks, they haven’t had hot water or gas forcing them to go without a home cooked meal on Thanksgiving and likely Christmas too.
What’s open, closed in NYC for Christmas holiday observed Dec. 26
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Christmas has come and gone, but many offices and institutions will remain closed on Monday, Dec. 26, to observe the holiday. Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed. Staten Island Advance. Will not publish. Banks. Closed. Financial Markets. Closed. Government Offices.
National Grid urges customers to conserve energy until late Christmas Day
NEW YORK (PIX11) — National Grid is asking their customers to conserve energy through tomorrow afternoon without sacrificing safety. National Grid services Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and Long Island. According to National Grid, the owners of natural gas pipelines have reported issues with their equipment. The problem is due to the cold temperatures and higher […]
This area is predicted to be NYC’s hottest neighborhood in 2023
It looks like Turtle Bay — yes, that Turtle Bay — will be the hottest neighborhood in New York City come 2023. No, not trendy Williamsburg in Brooklyn — or even parts of downtown Manhattan where cool kids hang. Turtle Bay, which sits east of Lexington Avenue and between East 42nd and East 53rd streets — and is known as home to the United Nations and the Chrysler Building — had traditionally been considered stale and overlooked as a place to live. But now, it has a new future in store. A new study by listings portal StreetEasy suggests that New...
Con Edison urges Manhattan customers to conserve energy as weather causes heavy demand on gas pipelines
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Con Edison has issued an alert urging customers to try and save energy as the New York City metropolitan area’s interstate natural gas pipelines are under more pressure due to the cold weather and rising demand. The alert is for over four million customers. Con Edison said to conserve energy until further […]
6sqft
Lottery opens for 45 mixed-income rentals a block from Green-Wood Cemetery, from $1,473/month
A housing lottery opened this week for 45 mixed-income units at a new residential development in Brooklyn. Located at 875 4th Avenue in Greenwood, the luxury rental rises eight stories and has 150 apartments. New Yorkers earning 80 and 130 percent of the area median income, or between $53,863 for a single person and $187,330 for a household of five people, can apply for the apartments, priced from $1,473/month studios to $2,975/month two bedrooms.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 67 apartments in the Melrose section of the Bronx
Housing lottery applications are open for 67 newly constructed apartments at 341 East 162nd St. in the Melrose section of the Bronx. Eligible applicants must earn no more than $132,000, depending on the size of the household. The building is intended to provide housing to some of New York City's...
Swedish tourists robbed at NYC subway station on Christmas
Two tourists from Sweden were among at least three straphangers robbed in the city Christmas morning, police said. The targeted foreigners, a 30-year-old woman and 31-year-old man, were standing on the southbound R train platform at 25th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, around 9:30 a.m. when a male crook approached them, “simulated a firearm” and demanded they hand over their things, according to the NYPD. The robber made off with the pair’s cellphones, wallets, cash and a purse, cops said. The suspect wore orange sneakers, a gray coat, blue jeans and a black face mask and had an Adidas backpack, NYPD said. The crime...
Elite NYPD squad uses surveillance video to track and catch criminals: ‘We take a lot of pride in our work’
To these NYPD detectives, New York City is one giant “Where’s Waldo?” game. Armed with cyber savvy, hunters’ instincts and a love for solving puzzles, the Manhattan North Homicide and Shooting Enhancement Team has helped close some of the city’s biggest criminal cases by painstakingly tracking suspects through surveillance video — sometimes right to the wanted person’s home. The squad’s ...
Thrillist
This NYC Neighborhood Could Be the City's Hottest in 2023, with Searches for It Up 47%
Forget about fancy SoHo and hip West Village. Turtle Bay is the place to be in 2023, or at least that's what StreetEasy is proposing. According to the real estate website's Neighborhoods to Watch report, Turtle Bay, between East 42nd and East 53rd streets, saw the most significant increase in house searches this year. Compared to 2021, searches went up by 47%, which was quickly followed by increased prices.
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
multihousingnews.com
Record Office-to-Multifamily Project Lands $536M in NYC
Newmark arranged financing for the largest adaptive reuse of its kind. GFP Real Estate, Metro Loft Management and Rockwood Capital have gained $535.8 million in acquisition and redevelopment financing for the largest ever office-to-residential conversion in the U.S. The 22-story, 1.1 million-square-foot 25 Water Street in New York City’s financial district will be the site of the record-setting project. The financing was arranged by Newmark.
