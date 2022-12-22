Read full article on original website
St. Luke’s annual Christmas Day dinner hosts over 100 residents for a free meal
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a long standing tradition at one local church, as over one hundred Wheeling area residents were able to receive a free meal. St Luke’s Episcopal Church on Wheeling Island held their annual Christmas Day Dinner earlier today. Nearly thirty volunteers worked long hours throughout the week so that anyone who might be alone or in need would have a holiday meal.
St. Joseph Cathedral’s Mass celebrated Christmas day in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Millions of people all over the world and here in the Ohio valley, celebrated Christmas by attending Mass earlier today. Several people attended St. Joseph Cathedral in Wheeling. The Mass was celebrated by Father. Satish Narisetti and Deacon Douglas Breding. The homily stated that Christmas...
St. Luke’s fruit and vegetable giveaway postponed
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The fruit and vegetable giveaway at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Wheeling Island is canceled for Monday. It will be rescheduled for a later date.
Texas natives light up the Ohio Valley with the Wheeling Island Christmas House
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio Valley has such a long tradition of celebrating Christmas that even the newcomers are getting in on the fun. Shaun and Jamie Viles moved to Wheeling Island this past Labor Day weekend with their family all the way from Texas. Within weeks, they...
Morgantown warming shelter at capacity as record cold weekend approaches
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The warming shelter at Hazel’s House of Hope is at capacity of 50 as temperatures fall to near zero. United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties volunteer and shelter coordinator Becky Rodd said they expect the facility to be full through the weekend. “Our cots...
Hometown Hotdogs donates 100% of sales to food pantry
Marion County business Hometown Hotdogs and the people who support it, are celebrating a decade of taking care of the people in need in their community.
From the salon to set: Cloud 9 Salon owner shows on-camera styling skills in new Christmas movie
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – A blanket, the warmth of a fireplace, and hot chocolate – all while being cozy on the couch watching a Christmas movie with loved ones. That feeling of wanting to jump right into the screen was taken a step further for local Cloud 9 Salon owner Bridgette Hardy and her son Shawn, who is a filmmaker.
Meadowbrook Mall serving as regional warming shelter
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Meadowbrook Mall is providing a place for people without power to stay warm. The mall is considered a regional warming shelter and will be open until 10 p.m. Friday. “If you do not feel safe traveling, we encourage you to stay home,” the mall said in...
WV Boil Order notice by OCPSD
WEST VIRGINIA — There is a current water problem on Hughes Street causing contamination of water. The areas affected are Cedar Rocks, Clifton Heights, and the Big Wheeling Creek Areas. There was a water line break and the line is being repaired. Authorities anticipate the line to be fixed...
Outlook on roads, power outages, warming shelters and weather
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The snow may have stopped falling, but a frigid weather storm is still making its presence felt through the holiday weekend. The subzero temperatures have led to problematic roads, power outages, and spurred many area warming shelters to open. Here’s an update of where things stand...
House in Washington County damaged after space heaters result in flames
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — A house fire that began with overheated space heaters has left a couple without a home for the holiday weekend. The homeowner said the fire began after they tried to thaw out their pipes with a space heater in the home’s basement. Aaron Benney, assistant...
Your Christmas and New Year’s changes to trash collection and city hall hours
With Christmas and New Year's Day falling on Sundays this year, that may leave you wondering what your trash collection schedule will look like or when your city hall will be open.
Tenants of 72-unit apartment building displaced after water main break
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Tenants of a 72-unit apartment building will not be able to stay in their homes after a water main break on Christmas Day. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Della Street in North Versailles at around 3:56 p.m. Sunday.
Homeless woman was scooped up by city front loader equipment in cleanup
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Work crews providing assistance to people being asked to leave a homeless encampment in Pittsburgh’s North Side, didn’t realize that a homeless woman was still taking up residence in a tent when they began to it clear out, according to a report by WPXI.
Dover Fire, Building a Loss
Dover firefighters battled the frigid condition after a fire was called in Saturday at 7:21am. Captain Mike Mosser says they responded to 4316 Murray Road. At the residence, flames were showing from the roof of the building used as a garage and recording studio. Crews were on scene for roughly...
Water shut off after break in Bellaire
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Bellaire Water Treatment Plant reports that a water break has been found on the 3800 block of Harrison St. Water has been shut off from 38th St. north to fix the leak. Once it has been restored, there will be a 48-hour boil advisory in effect.
Fire destroys house near Morgantown
A fully involved fire destroyed a home at 212 Round Bottom Road in the Morgantown area on Friday evening.
Thousands lose power in the Valley during winter storm
Power outages are moving rapidly through the Valley during this major winter storm.
McDonald’s sends sleigh filled with presents to Wheeling boy’s home
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Area McDonald’s employees put on their elf attire and over the past month collected gifts for what the St. John’s Home for Children desired. A car, or in this case a sleigh, was packed full of toys for Elm Grove boys on this brisk Tuesday.
Micro-preemie home for Christmas after beating all odds
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's no place like home for the holidays, and one family couldn't feel happier to sleep in their own beds."They would prepare us for an upcoming situation that he was going through and he would prove them wrong and just power through it. I said he's a tough little guy, and it just shows you that will to survive and pull through," said dad Ryan Crowell.Baby boy Silas entered the world four months early. Mom Lauren Crowell didn't even get close to reaching her summer July due date."I had been diagnosed with a subchorionic hematoma," Lauren said....
