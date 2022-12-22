ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTRF

St. Luke’s annual Christmas Day dinner hosts over 100 residents for a free meal

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a long standing tradition at one local church, as over one hundred Wheeling area residents were able to receive a free meal. St Luke’s Episcopal Church on Wheeling Island held their annual Christmas Day Dinner earlier today. Nearly thirty volunteers worked long hours throughout the week so that anyone who might be alone or in need would have a holiday meal.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

St. Joseph Cathedral’s Mass celebrated Christmas day in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Millions of people all over the world and here in the Ohio valley, celebrated Christmas by attending Mass earlier today. Several people attended St. Joseph Cathedral in Wheeling. The Mass was celebrated by Father. Satish Narisetti and Deacon Douglas Breding. The homily stated that Christmas...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

St. Luke’s fruit and vegetable giveaway postponed

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The fruit and vegetable giveaway at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Wheeling Island is canceled for Monday. It will be rescheduled for a later date.
WDTV

Meadowbrook Mall serving as regional warming shelter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Meadowbrook Mall is providing a place for people without power to stay warm. The mall is considered a regional warming shelter and will be open until 10 p.m. Friday. “If you do not feel safe traveling, we encourage you to stay home,” the mall said in...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF

WV Boil Order notice by OCPSD

WEST VIRGINIA — There is a current water problem on Hughes Street causing contamination of water. The areas affected are Cedar Rocks, Clifton Heights, and the Big Wheeling Creek Areas. There was a water line break and the line is being repaired. Authorities anticipate the line to be fixed...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Outlook on roads, power outages, warming shelters and weather

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The snow may have stopped falling, but a frigid weather storm is still making its presence felt through the holiday weekend. The subzero temperatures have led to problematic roads, power outages, and spurred many area warming shelters to open. Here’s an update of where things stand...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wtuz.com

Dover Fire, Building a Loss

Dover firefighters battled the frigid condition after a fire was called in Saturday at 7:21am. Captain Mike Mosser says they responded to 4316 Murray Road. At the residence, flames were showing from the roof of the building used as a garage and recording studio. Crews were on scene for roughly...
DOVER, OH
WTRF- 7News

Water shut off after break in Bellaire

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Bellaire Water Treatment Plant reports that a water break has been found on the 3800 block of Harrison St. Water has been shut off from 38th St. north to fix the leak. Once it has been restored, there will be a 48-hour boil advisory in effect.
BELLAIRE, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Micro-preemie home for Christmas after beating all odds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's no place like home for the holidays, and one family couldn't feel happier to sleep in their own beds."They would prepare us for an upcoming situation that he was going through and he would prove them wrong and just power through it. I said he's a tough little guy, and it just shows you that will to survive and pull through," said dad Ryan Crowell.Baby boy Silas entered the world four months early. Mom Lauren Crowell didn't even get close to reaching her summer July due date."I had been diagnosed with a subchorionic hematoma," Lauren said....
PITTSBURGH, PA

