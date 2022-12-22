ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KCBD

Windy and warmer for Christmas Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While I wish I could channel my inner Cary Allen and give everyone a weather poem for Christmas Eve, I’m not that talented and I don’t want any of my former English teachers mad at me on Christmas Eve. But the night is here!...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Milder weather to end the year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, the final week of 2022, brings welcome relief from last week’s extreme cold. Temperatures will moderate but, unfortunately, winds will increase. Sunny today and breezy (about 10 to 20 mph). Temperatures will peak in the 50s, typical for late December. Tomorrow, Tuesday, there...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Warmer temperatures for last week of December

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After our arctic freeze last week, we wrap up the month of December with warmer-than-average temperatures and dry conditions. Temperatures will cool over night but rather mild for this time of year. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s, low of 30 for Lubbock. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will switch to the north with a light breeze around 10 mph.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Clyde Brazell making a difference, 15 years with Lubbock Impact

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Impact has served the community for more than 15 years, and one man has been there since the beginning. “Our first endeavor was: we made sandwiches and carried them to Mahon Library for the homeless that was sleeping down there, and then we eventually moved into serving meals here,” says Clyde Brazell, who has been a volunteer since the organization operated out of Trinity Baptist Church.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

20-year-old dies in Christmas Night shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are asking for the public’s help in a Christmas Day shooting investigation. Lubbock police responded to the 2100 block of East 4th Street just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday night for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, authorities found 20-year-old Ivan Reed with serious injuries,...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash on West Loop 289 causing delays

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A multi-vehicle crash on the West Loop between 19th and 34th Street is causing traffic delays. Southbound traffic from 19th to 34th Street is closed. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Lubbock police say there are no injuries. This is a developing story; check back...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Burst pipe causes thousands in damage at Discount Tire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was a long night and a back-and-forth battle with the elements for one Lubbock business. At Discount Tire on 82nd and University, it all began when their sprinkler system blew a head. Then, a couple of water pipes froze and burst, followed by air pipes breaking in the garage. And finally, the main water line burst.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Two seriously injured in central Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are seriously injured after a crash in central Lubbock Friday night. Officers were called to the crash just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Ave. Q. Police say a third person suffered moderate injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. This...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Kitchen safety to avoid a Christmas crisis

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Christmas rush can cause devastating injuries, in the kitchen. Whether your family gathering will be large or small over the holidays, Dr. John Griswold, trauma surgeon and Texas Tech Physician, says two words could save a life or prevent a lifelong injury: slow down. Dr....
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Monday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in overnight shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,. One person was seriously injured Christmas night in a shooting. The City of Morton is under a boil water notice. Crews are working to fix a water line break in the city. The break occurred about a block from Main Street. Details...
MORTON, TX
KCBD

Boil water notice for Morton as they fix water line break

Due to a line break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Morton public water system #0400001 to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).
MORTON, TX

