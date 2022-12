Head Coach Buzz Williams and the Texas A&M Aggies have landed the commitment of 2024 top 60 recruit and top 20 small forward Rob Dockery. The four-star prospect is not a likely “one and done” prospect, but he should have an immediate impact in his freshman season. Dockery does have NBA aspirations and came to get there after two or three seasons in college basketball. He committed to the Texas A&M Aggies over the LSU Tigers, Howard Bison, and Maryland Terrapins. Buzz Williams is attempting to build the Aggies program into something better and to do that he will need top four-star talent.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO