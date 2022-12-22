Read full article on original website
Elderly residents of St. Petersburg apartment complex face uncomfortable Christmas without heatEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Top 5 Pizza Places in Bradenton, FLKiki AlbaBradenton, FL
Dreams Can Come TrueH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
5 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Authorities say a 75-year-old man was killed after shooting his girlfriend and himself in a Sarasota residence.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
sarasotamagazine.com
A New Midcentury Modern Furniture Store Opens in Gulf Gate
When Rhianna Romero and her husband Colton Toth relocated to Sarasota from Tampa in 2021, Romero was puzzled over how to take advantage of their rental home’s shed workshop. Fascinated by vintage furniture and creative hands-on activities, Romero decided to combine her passions and use the space to refinish a midcentury modern dresser that she found on Facebook Marketplace. A week after listing the piece on Etsy, the dresser sold, and the pair realized that they had stumbled upon a profitable side hustle.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Farmers Market to host a ‘Night Market’
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Famers Market normally hosts their weekly array of vendors and musicians every Saturday, but due to New Year’s Eve, the market will not be running December 31st. The organization will instead host a ‘Night Market’ Thursday December 29th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m....
An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"
Photo byPolihale, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. People who have lived in Florida for some time may remember the "Christmas miracle" of 1996 that occurred in Clearwater. How it Started: In mid-December 1996, the image of a figure appeared on the Seminole Finance Corporation building at the intersections of U.S. 19 and Drew Street in Clearwater. The figure appeared to be made up of rainbow-colored swirls that took on a familiar shape to many - that of the Virgin Mary.
TV celebrity chef brings holiday cheer to his former Pinellas Park school
TV celebrity chef Robert Hesse from the show Hell’s Kitchen is giving back to Richard L. Sanders School in Pinellas Park, which he says taught him lifelong values when he was a student.
Restaurants Open on Christmas Day
Little Ralphie Parker and his family had no idea what they were revolutionizing when they laughed their way through dinner at the Chop Suey Palace in a classic scene in “A Christmas Story”. While Chinese food may not be on your menu on Christmas Day, there still are...
Top 5 Pizza Places in Bradenton, FL
Pizza with Tomato and BasilPhoto byPhoto by Vitalii Chernopyskyi on UnsplashonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Facebook.com, https://dannyspizzaflorida.com/and https://bellamiapizzafl.com/ .
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota woman missing since Dec. 5 has been found
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police say a woman reported missing for nearly three weeks has been found and she is OK. Gina Ludlam had been missing since Dec. 5. On Christmas Day, police said on Twitter that she had retuned home. “Thank you to everyone who shared our post and helped us get the word out,” the tweet said.
villages-news.com
We were sold a bag of crap when we bought our home
We were sold a bag of crap when we bought. Renting houses? Children living in The Villages? Gated?. We have nice quiet neighborhood and every week or month someone sets up camp in a rental. Young kids riding bikes in the street and playing games out in the streets. Moved here to get away from kids. Gated? Really? Push a button and you’re in! Watched several people push the button and drive through for a shortcut. Renters using amenities cards? Why?
Four strangers rent a car from Tampa to Ohio after canceled flight
TAMPA, Fla. — People are doing all they can to make it home for the holiday as airport cancellations and delays surge during the holiday weekend. Four strangers at Tampa International Airport decided to take a road trip. Their flight from Tampa to Cleveland was canceled on Thursday because of the winter storm.
Golf carts catching fire across Southwest Florida
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Golf cart fires are popping up all over Southwest Florida. Charlotte County saw flames Tuesday, and you may remember a massive plume of smoke coming from Sanibel back in October. Experts say it comes down to the battery pack inside the cart and if it...
Plant City man stabbed, killed during fight on Christmas morning
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man has died and two others were injured following a fight on Christmas morning. According to the Plant City Police Department, around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, multiple people were at a party located at 205 Waller Street when a fight broke out. Police stated that a 37-year-old man was […]
NBC 2
Forecast: More unseasonably cold temperatures today
Southwest Florida’s cold snap continues today as many communities are waking up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Much like over the weekend, we should have a fair amount of cloud cover throughout the day today, keeping things looking and feeling cool. This afternoon, expect temperatures to peak in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.
Mysuncoast.com
Let the big chill start
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a few early morning showers and a partly cloudy start to the day, our temperature will rise to near 70 degrees in the early daylight hours. That will be the high for the day. After that time, the cold front will be south of us...
When will trash be collected for Christmas and New Year's?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The holiday trash schedule can be hard to keep track of and with Christmas Day and New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, who knows when to put the trash can out on the curb?. All counties across the Tampa Bay area will not be...
How to prevent freezing pipes during freezing temperatures
Freezing temperatures mean freezing pipes, especially for Florida plumbing that isn't prepared for what's coming. That means you have to prepare instead.
82-year-old Port Charlotte man still living without power and roof of home after Ian’s damage
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Friends and neighbors are concerned about how much longer a man can last without power and a roof. 82-year-old George Goins has been living alone with major damage to his Port Charlotte home. Insulation has fallen through his ceiling and tarp replaces where the roof...
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay animal shelters waive adoption fees to clear space amid continued overcrowding
TAMPA, Fla. - Overcrowding at animal shelters has made headlines across Tampa Bay since early this year, much of it stemming from increased pet surrenders due to economic hardship and the effects of rampant inflation. To help clear the shelters at year’s end, many facilities are waiving adoption fees and...
I-275 reopens after FedEx truck overturns in St. Petersburg
All southbound lanes of I-75 are closed in Pinellas County due to a major crash on Saturday morning.
Florida freeze may impact home landscaping
Across the Tampa Bay region, temperatures are expected to dip below freezing over Christmas weekend.
‘NO WORDS’: Florida gopher tortoise found with airbrushed shell
A Florida animal sanctuary is reminding residents and tourists to stop painting the shells of turtles and gopher tortoises.
