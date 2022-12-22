ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sarasotamagazine.com

A New Midcentury Modern Furniture Store Opens in Gulf Gate

When Rhianna Romero and her husband Colton Toth relocated to Sarasota from Tampa in 2021, Romero was puzzled over how to take advantage of their rental home’s shed workshop. Fascinated by vintage furniture and creative hands-on activities, Romero decided to combine her passions and use the space to refinish a midcentury modern dresser that she found on Facebook Marketplace. A week after listing the piece on Etsy, the dresser sold, and the pair realized that they had stumbled upon a profitable side hustle.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Farmers Market to host a ‘Night Market’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Famers Market normally hosts their weekly array of vendors and musicians every Saturday, but due to New Year’s Eve, the market will not be running December 31st. The organization will instead host a ‘Night Market’ Thursday December 29th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m....
SARASOTA, FL
L. Cane

An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"

Photo byPolihale, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. People who have lived in Florida for some time may remember the "Christmas miracle" of 1996 that occurred in Clearwater. How it Started: In mid-December 1996, the image of a figure appeared on the Seminole Finance Corporation building at the intersections of U.S. 19 and Drew Street in Clearwater. The figure appeared to be made up of rainbow-colored swirls that took on a familiar shape to many - that of the Virgin Mary.
CLEARWATER, FL
Colorful Clearwater

Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

Little Ralphie Parker and his family had no idea what they were revolutionizing when they laughed their way through dinner at the Chop Suey Palace in a classic scene in “A Christmas Story”. While Chinese food may not be on your menu on Christmas Day, there still are...
CLEARWATER, FL
Kiki Alba

Top 5 Pizza Places in Bradenton, FL

Pizza with Tomato and BasilPhoto byPhoto by Vitalii Chernopyskyi on UnsplashonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Facebook.com, https://dannyspizzaflorida.com/and https://bellamiapizzafl.com/ .
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota woman missing since Dec. 5 has been found

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police say a woman reported missing for nearly three weeks has been found and she is OK. Gina Ludlam had been missing since Dec. 5. On Christmas Day, police said on Twitter that she had retuned home. “Thank you to everyone who shared our post and helped us get the word out,” the tweet said.
SARASOTA, FL
villages-news.com

We were sold a bag of crap when we bought our home

We were sold a bag of crap when we bought. Renting houses? Children living in The Villages? Gated?. We have nice quiet neighborhood and every week or month someone sets up camp in a rental. Young kids riding bikes in the street and playing games out in the streets. Moved here to get away from kids. Gated? Really? Push a button and you’re in! Watched several people push the button and drive through for a shortcut. Renters using amenities cards? Why?
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Plant City man stabbed, killed during fight on Christmas morning

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man has died and two others were injured following a fight on Christmas morning. According to the Plant City Police Department, around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, multiple people were at a party located at 205 Waller Street when a fight broke out. Police stated that a 37-year-old man was […]
PLANT CITY, FL
NBC 2

Forecast: More unseasonably cold temperatures today

Southwest Florida’s cold snap continues today as many communities are waking up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Much like over the weekend, we should have a fair amount of cloud cover throughout the day today, keeping things looking and feeling cool. This afternoon, expect temperatures to peak in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Let the big chill start

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a few early morning showers and a partly cloudy start to the day, our temperature will rise to near 70 degrees in the early daylight hours. That will be the high for the day. After that time, the cold front will be south of us...
HARDEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy