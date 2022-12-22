ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KWCH.com

After an Army serviceman’s dog ran off during a hunting trip in southern Kansas earlier this month, the owner received a phone call he’d been praying for.

12 News' Tejay Cleland sits down with Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman ahead of the Wildcats' first Sugar Bowl. Wesley Fair, Will Anciaux and Avery Johnson are all heading from Wichita to Manhattan to join the now Big 12 Champion 'Cats. Holiday shoppers brave bitter cold to fulfill last-minute...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Missing El Dorado woman found

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: El Dorado police say Mary was found safe!. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- El Dorado police are searching for an 89-year-old woman. Police said she was last seen by family last night. Her family said they were unable to contact her today and her vehicle was missing from her...
EL DORADO, KS
KSN News

Christmas at the McKinney’s lights up for final year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita holiday tradition for more than a decade is now in its final days. The McKinney home in Riverside has been a popular and growing attraction, but the family who strings it all together is ready to take a winter nap. “We started doing this in 2006,” Steve McKinney said. […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Accident in Reno County injures one Christmas night

RENO COUNTY, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman was injured in a traffic accident Christmas night in Reno County. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Sandra Radke reported that she struck a pole off the east side of Haven Road about a quarter mile south of Long View after leaving the road to the right.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Free! Wichita Art Museum no longer charges general admission

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Art Museum has stopped charging general admission to visitors. Entry is now free for the galleries that showcase the museum’s permanent collection. General admission used to cost $10 for adults, $5 for seniors 55 and older, and $3 for students. “The museum’s founder, Louise Caldwell Murdock, wanted Wichita to […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Seeking Christmas destination, some find ease, others find headaches

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Christmas trip was an easy present for some, while others are searching for a miracle. Travel remains snarled for some in the U.S. The massive weather system, now on the east coast, has contributed to thousands of delayed and canceled flights just before the big day.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 injured after Christmas morning shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said two men were injured after being shot in a drive-by shooting in the 500 block of N. Rock Rd. early Christmas morning. WPD said officers were called to the area just before 4 a.m. and found two victims, an 18-year-old...
WICHITA, KS

