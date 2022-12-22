ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

eastidahonews.com

The dean of the Idaho press corps signs off

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Betsy Russell, the longtime president of the Idaho Press Club and a dogged and influential political journalist who covered seven Idaho governors, is retiring Jan. 1. Russell started her reporting career early, joining her high school paper and covering her own graduation. She earned...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Make-A-Wish Idaho 20th annual Polar Bear challenge

Boise, ID (CBS2) — On January 1, 2023, Make-A-Wish Idaho will be holding the 20th annual Gebert-Arbaugh Polar Bear Challenge at Lucky Peak at the Spring Shores Marina (74 Arrowrock Rd in Boise). The Challenge will be at 11 am Day- of registration begins at 10 am. This year's...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho’s new Secretary of State Phil McGrane ready for tough new job

Here’s how a transition should work. A day after Phil McGrane was elected as Idaho’s secretary of state, he had a friendly lunch with retiring Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and his chief deputy, Chad Houck. As McGrane observed, “I’m pretty sure we were the only ones that had lunch together.” He’s probably right. It […] The post Idaho’s new Secretary of State Phil McGrane ready for tough new job appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

BSU bans TikTok following executive order

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise State University is following along with the executive order issued by Governor Brad Little, banning TikTok from all state-owned devices and networks. This order, which is similar to several state and federal agencies, is in response to a growing fear from the intelligence community...
BOISE, ID
newsfromthestates.com

Vital rental assistance helps Idahoans stay housed

A for rent sign sits outside of a home in the West End of Boise. (Christina Lords/Idaho Capital Sun) Our neighbors, children, people who fix our cars, stock our groceries, care for our elderly parents and small children, teachers, farm and dairy workers, hotel and restaurant workers, church friends, seniors, people in poor health and with disabilities – all deserve access to a safe and affordable home that meets their needs.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Senior Citizen Arrested for Shameless Bank Fraud by Eagle Police [PICS]

Eagle, Idaho. The Dec. 20th arrest of fugitive Anubor Bagbi has heightened attention surrounding identity theft and fraud on a local and national scale. Responses to local news coverage of the scandal suggests Idahoans ought to increase their measures of identity theft protection. Because knowing better typically leads to doing better, the following information is intended to provide Idahoans with a clearer understanding of identity theft.
EAGLE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Cute Idaho Mountain Town Is Actually The Smallest City In America

One of the many qualities that attract people to Idaho is the smaller cities. Even Boise, Idaho's largest city, is much smaller than places like Los Angeles and other California towns that so many have moved here to escape. The mass exodus from California has led to the growth of the Treasure Valley. The smallest towns in Idaho have yet to see that growth. The smaller cities have gotten smaller during the same time Boise has seen massive growth.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Bogus Basin announces new winter concert series

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Bogus Basin announced a new winter music series, that will take place in a newly designed gathering space. The winter series is described as featuring "upbeat DJ sets with a lounge-style vibe" according to Bogus' website. It's set to start up Saturday, January 28th. Pioneer...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Area Black Ice Warning! Stay Home and Stay Safe Today

Frigid winter temperatures and a mix of freezing rain and snow have caused our area to be impacted by black ice on all surfaces. Black ice is something that sneaks up on most of us because the roads appear to be dry and safe, but they are not. The good news is that many folks are not working today, but those that have to travel should take extra precautions.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Snowman delivery service? Yep, Boise has it.

BOISE, Idaho — Some things just catch your eye. A truck full of snow people probably falls into that category. “We're out here delivering snowmen. We got a truckload of snowballs and a round of deliveries to do so, we can get people setup for Christmas," said Keith Anderson.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

It’s Illegal to Throw Away These 23 Things in Idaho [PICS ☠️]

The City of Boise's Public Works commission classifies hazardous household waste products as those "that can harm human health and the environment." This is why properly disposing of hazardous materials is such serious business. It's common knowledge that chemicals such as solvents, paint, stain, and varnish are among the most...
IDAHO STATE

