Mabton, WA

FOX 11 and 41

Astria Toppenish immediately closes labor and delivery unit

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Instead of closing in mid-January as originally planned, Astria Toppenish has closed its labor and delivery unit as of December 22. The unit had been scheduled to close January 14 due to a lack of staffing, according to a press release from Astria Health. Starting immediately,...
TOPPENISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Christmas crash numbers from the WSP

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has released collision statistics for the Holiday weekend. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the majority of the Christmas weekend collisions were the result of people driving too fast for the conditions. From December 23 through Christmas the WSP responded to:. Yakima: 25...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Weather delays and closures for December 23

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Non-Essential Hanford employees north of the Wye Barricade and south of the Wye Barricade: Swing and graveyard shifts cancelled for Friday, December 23. All workers who do not telework should not report to work. Essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations should follow their normal work schedule.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

10 local players featured on Scorebook Live's all-state football teams

On Friday, Scorebook Live Washington released its football all-classification all-state teams. Ten players from the Tri-Cities and Yakima area made the cut. Kennewick offensive lineman Ashton Tripp and Kamiakin defensive back Gabe Tahir cracked the first team. The two also made the Tacoma News Tribune's first team. There were eight...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Richland’s Hospice House evacuated after ceiling collapse, water main break

RICHLAND, Wash. – Chaplaincy Health Care evacuated its Hospice House Friday after a water main break caused the ceiling to partially collapse. No one was hurt when it happened, according to Hospice House officials, but all patients had to be taken to the Kennewick Life Care Center. Staff said the patients continued to get their care from Chaplaincy staff. In...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man wanted by the FBI arrested in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- A man wanted by the FBI on federal narcotics trafficking charges has been arrested in Richland. After observing the suspect get into a car West Richland Police (WRPD) tried to make a traffic stop. The suspect wouldn't stop and drove into Richland where pursuit was stopped in accordance with state law, according to the WRPD.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County firefighters respond to trailer fire Christmas afternoon

FINLEY, Wash. – Benton County Fire District 1 firefighters responded to a fire in Finley just off Bowles Rd AT 3:52 p.m. on Dec. 25, according to Cpt. Ron Fryer. When responders arrived, they found a trailer that was being used as a home completely engulfed in flames. Fryer tells us that thanks to a quick response, the flames did not reach any of the trailers nearby and the fire was under control at 4:38 p.m.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Winter Storm Slams the Pacific Northwest

NonStop Weather Alert - Freezing Rain and Wintry Mix through Christmas. Morning snow changing to scattered wintry mix showers, then afternoon/evening freezing rain developing. Morning temperatures in the single digits, low teens by noon and afternoon highs in the mis-upper teens. The forecast timing continues to be very challenging as...
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Police arrest suspect in Kennewick assault

KENNEWICK – Kennewick police arrested a man Saturday night on multiple charges after the victim stated the suspect produced a pistol and threatened to shoot him, then allegedly used the gun to strike the victim on the head. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Fourth Avenue.
KENNEWICK, WA

