FOX 11 and 41
Astria Toppenish immediately closes labor and delivery unit
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Instead of closing in mid-January as originally planned, Astria Toppenish has closed its labor and delivery unit as of December 22. The unit had been scheduled to close January 14 due to a lack of staffing, according to a press release from Astria Health. Starting immediately,...
Christmas crash numbers from the WSP
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has released collision statistics for the Holiday weekend. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the majority of the Christmas weekend collisions were the result of people driving too fast for the conditions. From December 23 through Christmas the WSP responded to:. Yakima: 25...
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital hit hard by ‘tripledemic’
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — At least one person has died from the flu in the Yakima Valley and while cases continue to go up, influenza is just one of the spikes in respiratory illnesses that’s putting stress on local health care resources. Dr. Marty Brueggemann with Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital said hospitals didn’t see a lot of flu patients during...
Eastern Washington Rancher Appointed to Washington Wolf Advisory Group
Stevens County rancher Scott Nielsen has been a vocal critic of state wolf management practices, so he admits it was a little surprising to be appointed to the Wolf Advisory Group. “I will be bringing a much different viewpoint to these meetings about what is playing out on the ground,”...
Goldendale, Washington, energy project would harm tribal resources, environmental impact statement finds
The Goldendale Energy Storage Project would significantly impact tribal cultural resources — with no ways around those impacts. Those are the findings of a study on the ways the renewable energy project could harm the environment. The Washington State Department of Ecology released its final environmental impact statement Wednesday...
‘The big ask, big give.’ Longtime West Richland firefighter in desperate need of a donor
“We’re just putting the word out there to friends, family and the community, if anybody would like to help.”
Weather delays and closures for December 23
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Non-Essential Hanford employees north of the Wye Barricade and south of the Wye Barricade: Swing and graveyard shifts cancelled for Friday, December 23. All workers who do not telework should not report to work. Essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations should follow their normal work schedule.
10 local players featured on Scorebook Live's all-state football teams
On Friday, Scorebook Live Washington released its football all-classification all-state teams. Ten players from the Tri-Cities and Yakima area made the cut. Kennewick offensive lineman Ashton Tripp and Kamiakin defensive back Gabe Tahir cracked the first team. The two also made the Tacoma News Tribune's first team. There were eight...
Water main break, ceiling collapse moves Chaplaincy patients at Richland Hospice House
RICHLAND, Wash. — All patients at the Chaplaincy Health Care Hospice House were transported to a facility in Kennewick after part of the ceiling collapsed and a water main break, according to a press release from Chaplaincy. The incident occurred on December 23. No one was hurt, according to...
Winter weather is still making holiday travel hazardous. The latest for Tri-Cities
WSDOT’s Plowie McPlow Plow got dinged by a driver going too fast for the conditions.
Richland’s Hospice House evacuated after ceiling collapse, water main break
RICHLAND, Wash. – Chaplaincy Health Care evacuated its Hospice House Friday after a water main break caused the ceiling to partially collapse. No one was hurt when it happened, according to Hospice House officials, but all patients had to be taken to the Kennewick Life Care Center. Staff said the patients continued to get their care from Chaplaincy staff. In...
Man wanted by the FBI arrested in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- A man wanted by the FBI on federal narcotics trafficking charges has been arrested in Richland. After observing the suspect get into a car West Richland Police (WRPD) tried to make a traffic stop. The suspect wouldn't stop and drove into Richland where pursuit was stopped in accordance with state law, according to the WRPD.
Benton County firefighters respond to trailer fire Christmas afternoon
FINLEY, Wash. – Benton County Fire District 1 firefighters responded to a fire in Finley just off Bowles Rd AT 3:52 p.m. on Dec. 25, according to Cpt. Ron Fryer. When responders arrived, they found a trailer that was being used as a home completely engulfed in flames. Fryer tells us that thanks to a quick response, the flames did not reach any of the trailers nearby and the fire was under control at 4:38 p.m.
Snow hits Tri-Cities, snarling holiday travel on roads and in the air. It’s not done
The Tri-Cities saw about an inch of new snow overnight with more coming.
Recycle your Christmas tree in Pasco
Pasco is once again recycling real Christmas trees. The City will be shredding trees and placing the chips along trails.
‘It was a nightmare trying to operate in that cold.’ 2 Tri-Cities homes burn overnight
Firefighters saved Christmas presents from a Tri-Cities home Wednesday night.
Winter Storm Slams the Pacific Northwest
NonStop Weather Alert - Freezing Rain and Wintry Mix through Christmas. Morning snow changing to scattered wintry mix showers, then afternoon/evening freezing rain developing. Morning temperatures in the single digits, low teens by noon and afternoon highs in the mis-upper teens. The forecast timing continues to be very challenging as...
Tri-Cities church to open shelter Christmas Day. Pastor says there’s ‘just no place to go’
They’re still looking for volunteers next week, too.
Police arrest suspect in Kennewick assault
KENNEWICK – Kennewick police arrested a man Saturday night on multiple charges after the victim stated the suspect produced a pistol and threatened to shoot him, then allegedly used the gun to strike the victim on the head. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Fourth Avenue.
Arcing water heater supposedly ignited blaze that wiped out Desert Aire home
DESERT AIRE - An elderly couple living in Desert Aire were briefly forced into the harshly-cold elements Wednesday night after a fire consumed their home. Grant County Fire District 8 Chief Matt Hyndman says crews were summoned to the 800 block of Orchard Drive just before 4 p.m. When crews...
