On Monday, December 19, 2022, the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 188, in Umatilla County. The preliminary investigation indicated a white 2000 Ford F-350, operated by Chad Michael Flynn (39) of Carnation (WA), was traveling eastbound when his vehicle lost traction and collided with a guardrail causing it to rollover. The drive was determined to be deceased at the scene. A female passenger, Danielle King (45) of Carnation (WA), suffered minor injuries and was given a courtesy ride to Good Shepherd Medical Center to wait for family.

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO