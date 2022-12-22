Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Crash closes I-84 headed west
MEACHAM, Ore. - All lanes headed west on Interstate 84 have been closed after a crash, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure is between La Grande and Meacham, around milepost 241. ODOT also reported black ice in this area.
Richland’s Hospice House evacuated after ceiling collapse, water main break
RICHLAND, Wash. – Chaplaincy Health Care evacuated its Hospice House Friday after a water main break caused the ceiling to partially collapse. No one was hurt when it happened, according to Hospice House officials, but all patients had to be taken to the Kennewick Life Care Center. Staff said the patients continued to get their care from Chaplaincy staff. In...
Winter weather is still making holiday travel hazardous. The latest for Tri-Cities
WSDOT’s Plowie McPlow Plow got dinged by a driver going too fast for the conditions.
Snow hits Tri-Cities, snarling holiday travel on roads and in the air. It’s not done
The Tri-Cities saw about an inch of new snow overnight with more coming.
northeastoregonnow.com
Motorist Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 84 on Monday
A motorist was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 188, in Umatilla County. According to the Oregon State Police (OSP), the preliminary investigation indicated a white 2000 Ford F-350, operated by Chad Michael Flynn, 39, of Carnation, Wash., was traveling eastbound when his vehicle lost traction and collided with a guardrail causing it to rollover.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fatal crash on I-84
On Monday, December 19, 2022, the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 188, in Umatilla County. The preliminary investigation indicated a white 2000 Ford F-350, operated by Chad Michael Flynn (39) of Carnation (WA), was traveling eastbound when his vehicle lost traction and collided with a guardrail causing it to rollover. The drive was determined to be deceased at the scene. A female passenger, Danielle King (45) of Carnation (WA), suffered minor injuries and was given a courtesy ride to Good Shepherd Medical Center to wait for family.
FOX 11 and 41
Eastern Oregon circuit courts closing early
PENDLETON, Ore.- The Umatilla and Morrow County Circuit Courts in Pendleton, Heppner and Hermiston will close at 3 p.m. on Friday, December 23 due to winter weather. The courts will be closed until Tuesday, December 27. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
FOX 11 and 41
Water main break, ceiling collapse moves Chaplaincy patients at Richland Hospice House
RICHLAND, Wash. — All patients at the Chaplaincy Health Care Hospice House were transported to a facility in Kennewick after part of the ceiling collapsed and a water main break, according to a press release from Chaplaincy. The incident occurred on December 23. No one was hurt, according to...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Police arrest suspect in Kennewick assault
KENNEWICK – Kennewick police arrested a man Saturday night on multiple charges after the victim stated the suspect produced a pistol and threatened to shoot him, then allegedly used the gun to strike the victim on the head. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Fourth Avenue.
‘The big ask, big give.’ Longtime West Richland firefighter in desperate need of a donor
“We’re just putting the word out there to friends, family and the community, if anybody would like to help.”
Popular fusion restaurant closing in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A popular fusion restaurant in Kennewick that stemmed from a food truck will be closing its doors for good on Friday. Fresh Out the Box boasts a menu that is Asian Fusion Street Food. It serves Asian-inspired classic Mexican and American dishes, including tacos, burritos and specialty tots. Owners posted a message on the restaurant’s Facebook page...
yaktrinews.com
“My concern is they’re freezing to death,” Tri-Cities nonprofit to host emergency outreach
TRI-CITIES, Wash. – It’s a memory stuck in Lynne McKee’s head from an outreach effort two years ago. “And about two blocks from where we did that outreach, a boy froze to death,” she recalled. Since then, McKee with Clean Sweep Tri-Cities and her team, have...
Woman shot dead by police after holding Walmart employee hostage
A Mississippi woman was shot dead Wednesday after she entered a Walmart and held an employee hostage.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Third Kennewick teen arrested in homicide
WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a third suspect has been taken into custody in connection to death of Miguel Perez Barragan, 24. His remains were discovered northeast of Walla Walla off Kibler Road on July 5. Undersheriff Joe Klundt said the...
2 Tri-Cities businesses fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 21 perfect scores.
Tri-Cities church to open shelter Christmas Day. Pastor says there’s ‘just no place to go’
They’re still looking for volunteers next week, too.
centraloregondaily.com
I-84 remains closed due to weather and road conditions
ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 remains closed eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 302 in Baker City. The closures are due to high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility. I-84 westbound is also closed to commercial truck traffic between Exit...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Primus to lead district attorneys
PENDLETON – Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus is the new president of the Oregon District Attorneys Association. Primus said he had served on the ODAA’s executive committee for several years and was about to step down when some of his peers in the organization asked him to step up instead.
Comments / 0