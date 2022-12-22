ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

nbcrightnow.com

Crash closes I-84 headed west

MEACHAM, Ore. - All lanes headed west on Interstate 84 have been closed after a crash, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure is between La Grande and Meacham, around milepost 241. ODOT also reported black ice in this area.
MEACHAM, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Richland’s Hospice House evacuated after ceiling collapse, water main break

RICHLAND, Wash. – Chaplaincy Health Care evacuated its Hospice House Friday after a water main break caused the ceiling to partially collapse. No one was hurt when it happened, according to Hospice House officials, but all patients had to be taken to the Kennewick Life Care Center. Staff said the patients continued to get their care from Chaplaincy staff. In...
RICHLAND, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Motorist Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 84 on Monday

A motorist was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 188, in Umatilla County. According to the Oregon State Police (OSP), the preliminary investigation indicated a white 2000 Ford F-350, operated by Chad Michael Flynn, 39, of Carnation, Wash., was traveling eastbound when his vehicle lost traction and collided with a guardrail causing it to rollover.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fatal crash on I-84

On Monday, December 19, 2022, the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 188, in Umatilla County. The preliminary investigation indicated a white 2000 Ford F-350, operated by Chad Michael Flynn (39) of Carnation (WA), was traveling eastbound when his vehicle lost traction and collided with a guardrail causing it to rollover. The drive was determined to be deceased at the scene. A female passenger, Danielle King (45) of Carnation (WA), suffered minor injuries and was given a courtesy ride to Good Shepherd Medical Center to wait for family.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
FOX 11 and 41

Eastern Oregon circuit courts closing early

PENDLETON, Ore.- The Umatilla and Morrow County Circuit Courts in Pendleton, Heppner and Hermiston will close at 3 p.m. on Friday, December 23 due to winter weather. The courts will be closed until Tuesday, December 27. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Police arrest suspect in Kennewick assault

KENNEWICK – Kennewick police arrested a man Saturday night on multiple charges after the victim stated the suspect produced a pistol and threatened to shoot him, then allegedly used the gun to strike the victim on the head. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Fourth Avenue.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Popular fusion restaurant closing in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A popular fusion restaurant in Kennewick that stemmed from a food truck will be closing its doors for good on Friday. Fresh Out the Box boasts a menu that is Asian Fusion Street Food. It serves Asian-inspired classic Mexican and American dishes, including tacos, burritos and specialty tots. Owners posted a message on the restaurant’s Facebook page...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Third Kennewick teen arrested in homicide

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a third suspect has been taken into custody in connection to death of Miguel Perez Barragan, 24. His remains were discovered northeast of Walla Walla off Kibler Road on July 5. Undersheriff Joe Klundt said the...
KENNEWICK, WA
centraloregondaily.com

I-84 remains closed due to weather and road conditions

ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 remains closed eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 302 in Baker City. The closures are due to high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility. I-84 westbound is also closed to commercial truck traffic between Exit...
BAKER CITY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Primus to lead district attorneys

PENDLETON – Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus is the new president of the Oregon District Attorneys Association. Primus said he had served on the ODAA’s executive committee for several years and was about to step down when some of his peers in the organization asked him to step up instead.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR

