Suspicious RV Fire Injures Sleeping Male Occupant

 3 days ago

Historic South Central Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: A man sleeping in an RV parked on a street suffered burns when a fire erupted engulfing the vehicle in flames overnight.

Zak Holman / KNN

Responding firefighters located the occupant of the RV who was able to escape the blaze, suffering from second and third degree burns to his right side. He was transported to a local area hospital in stable condition.

The Los Angeles Fire Department captain stated off camera at scene that arson was requested to the location as well due to the fire being intentionally set.

LAFD achieved a quick knockdown of the initial fire.

The incident occurred on the 200 block of West 27th Street at 2:51 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, in the Historic South Central Los Angeles neighborhood within the city of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police Department officers on routine patrol also located and reported an RV fire at the location.

Zak Holman, Video Journalist / KNN

