Pittsburgh, PA

The Comeback

Star player absolutely blasts field conditions

The Detroit Lions suffered a 37-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. But after the game, one of the primary conversations wasn’t even about the game itself, but the absolutely brutal field conditions at Carolina’s Bank of America Stadium. Following the game, Detriot Lions star rookie pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson had plenty to Read more... The post Star player absolutely blasts field conditions appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DETROIT, MI
WTOP

Today in Sports History-Lemieux makes a remarkable comeback

1953 — The Detroit Lions edge the Cleveland Browns 17-16 for the NFL championship. Doak Walker’s extra point, following a 33-yard scoring pass, is the difference. 1959 — The Baltimore Colts beat the New York Giants 31-16 in the NFL championship. Three field goals by Pat Summerall give the Giants a 9-7 lead after three periods, but Baltimore’s defensive backfield makes three interceptions that result in scores.
WTOP

Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn’t keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOP

Cardinals’ McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona’s young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in...
ARIZONA STATE
WTOP

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — TAMPA BAY: CB Jamel Dean, G John Molchon, OLB Carl Nassib, WR Breshad Perriman, T Donovan Smith, QB Kyle Trask, DL Vita Vea. ARIZONA: QB Colt McCoy, CB Jace Whittaker, LB Jesse Luketa, LB Victor Dimukeje, OL Rashaad Coward, OL Wyatt Davis, DL Zach Allen.
WTOP

Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WTOP

Minshew comes up just short of heroics as Eagles fill-in QB

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Gardner Minshew had a chance for a Hollywood ending. Instead, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to wait at least a few more days to clinch the top seed in the NFC. Filling in for injured starter Jalen Hurts, Minshew accounted for three touchdowns while throwing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTOP

MINNESOTA STATE

