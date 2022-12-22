Read full article on original website
Analysts assess Tua: ‘People realize this is a one-read quarterback.’ And Dolphins notes
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s play during this ongoing four-game losing streak — including the three interceptions in the fourth quarter against Green Bay — has begun to cause long-term concern even among the pundits who have praised him most of the season.
Fans fume after NFL Network abruptly cut from emotional Franco Harris tribute to go to commercial break
FOOTBALL fans were furious after a tribute to Franco Harris was abruptly cut off for a commercial break. The former Pittsburgh Steelers star was honored after his sudden death last week that shocked football. Harris had his jersey retired at halftime in the Christmas Eve game against Oakland Raiders. The...
Star player absolutely blasts field conditions
The Detroit Lions suffered a 37-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. But after the game, one of the primary conversations wasn’t even about the game itself, but the absolutely brutal field conditions at Carolina’s Bank of America Stadium. Following the game, Detriot Lions star rookie pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson had plenty to Read more... The post Star player absolutely blasts field conditions appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom Brady Will Likely Play for a New Team in 2023, His Former Teammate Says
The 2022 NFL regular season hasn’t even ended yet and there’s already speculation about Tom Brady’s future. One of the... The post Tom Brady Will Likely Play for a New Team in 2023, His Former Teammate Says appeared first on Outsider.
Today in Sports History-Lemieux makes a remarkable comeback
1953 — The Detroit Lions edge the Cleveland Browns 17-16 for the NFL championship. Doak Walker’s extra point, following a 33-yard scoring pass, is the difference. 1959 — The Baltimore Colts beat the New York Giants 31-16 in the NFL championship. Three field goals by Pat Summerall give the Giants a 9-7 lead after three periods, but Baltimore’s defensive backfield makes three interceptions that result in scores.
Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn’t keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs.
Cardinals’ McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona’s young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in...
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — TAMPA BAY: CB Jamel Dean, G John Molchon, OLB Carl Nassib, WR Breshad Perriman, T Donovan Smith, QB Kyle Trask, DL Vita Vea. ARIZONA: QB Colt McCoy, CB Jace Whittaker, LB Jesse Luketa, LB Victor Dimukeje, OL Rashaad Coward, OL Wyatt Davis, DL Zach Allen.
Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out...
Minshew comes up just short of heroics as Eagles fill-in QB
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Gardner Minshew had a chance for a Hollywood ending. Instead, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to wait at least a few more days to clinch the top seed in the NFC. Filling in for injured starter Jalen Hurts, Minshew accounted for three touchdowns while throwing...
Sports Betting Line
