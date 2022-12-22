ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RaiderMaven

Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams Week 16 Update

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i8n0Z_0jrbWVD500

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams gave his state of the Las Vegas Raiders address for week 16.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) and headed to a collision in the cold against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Christmas Eve, Saturday.

Moments ago, wide receiver Davante Adams looked ahead to this weekend versus the Pittsburgh Steelers and discussed the franchise's state.

You can watch the entire press conference below and read the transcript as well:

Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams Week 16 Update (; 3:06)

Wide Receiver Davante Adams

Q: Do you like playing in cold weather? How does it affect your preparation at all?

Wide Receiver Davante Adams: "It doesn't affect it. I played almost 10 years in Green Bay, so I'm ready to rock."

Q: What have you seen watching Pittsburgh's defense and what they like to do? I know they have some pretty big-name safeties and good corners too.

Adams: "They do a lot of different things. One of those teams that kind of mix it up a lot. They are pretty good with their disguises and different things like that to keep us watching pre-snap and post-snap, the shell and all that type of stuff. It's a lot of things that I've seen on tape from other teams as well. I've also got a little bit of history playing against that team too. I've played up against some of those guys -- a solid team for sure."

Q: What does it mean to you to play in a game with such historical weight on it? It's the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

Adams: "I mean, it's awesome. Obviously it won't have any bearing on the actual football game, but it's cool to be -- Pittsburgh is kind of like Green Bay, one of those historical places, a lot of a history, a lot of great players have been through there. So, it's always good to be able to experience that type of game, and obviously against a really good football team

Q: The video came out of you kind of seeing the end of the game the other day, and you just look totally shocked like everybody else. What was that experience like for you?

Adams: "It was one of the wildest endings as far as the final play that I've been a part of. So, I was kind of stuck for a minute just watching. I wanted to make sure he actually got in the end zone before -- he wasn't moving too fast, he kind of stumbled a couple of times after he stiffed Mac [Jones], so we all we all just wanted to kind of make sure he got in. I still was shocked after that, but it was definitely a cool thing to be a part of."

Q: How would you rate his [Chandler Jones] skills of going from receiver to run after the catch guy?

Adams: "I would say it's a 10, man. He transitioned really quick, obviously a very efficient and effective stiff arm there. So, finished, ball security was a little suspect at the end, but it was good. He finished the play, so it was good."

Q: Derek thought he [Chandler Jones] was going to give a quick pitch; like did you expect that might happen?

Adams: "No, I wasn't thinking that. It looked like once he got to about the 10, 15, I knew he was good, so I wasn't thinking too much about it."

Q: The Pro Bowl roster is being announced tonight -- I assume that you're probably going to be on it. You've done it so many times in your career. What does it mean to you at this point? What has it kind of always meant to you to be selected by your peers every year?

Adams: "Well that's the best part is knowing that the peers and the fans and the coaches, everybody all together has a say in it. So, it's obviously an incredible honor, but I've got my sights set on much bigger things than the Pro Bowl at this point. So if it happens, it's a great thing and I'm very thankful and grateful for the acknowledgement, but at the end of the day, we want better bowls than that once you've experienced it at least."

The Raiders return to action on Christmas Eve , on Saturday in Pittsburgh versus the Steelers. That game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. EST/5:15 p.m. PST and can be seen on NFLN.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE .

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Raiders WR Davante Adams on Facing the Pittsburgh Steelers

One of the league's biggest stars will be taking the field on the brightest stage this holiday weekend when the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the holiday classic. Wide receiver Davante Adams was just named to his sixth career Pro Bowl this week, proving that he's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Deshaun Watson news

It’s safe to say that Deshaun Watson has not performed nearly as well as the Cleveland Browns likely hoped when they signed him to an absolutely massive, fully-guaranteed contract despite horrific legal allegations. But through four games, he has certainly not been good. As Rodger Sherman of The Ringer points out, Watson hasn’t just been Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Deshaun Watson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Rams announce news on Aaron Donald

The Los Angeles Rams announced news on Aaron Donald on Friday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Donald will not play in the team’s Week 16 game on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. McVay added that Donald down is unlikely to play for the rest of the season. Rams HC Sean McVay said DL... The post Rams announce news on Aaron Donald appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Independent

Jake Paul signs contract with NFL franchise Cleveland Browns

Jake Paul has signed a contract with the Cleveland Browns, joining the NFL franchise’s social-media team per a tongue-in-cheek video.Paul has made his name as a YouTuber over the past decade, but his main focus over the last three years has been on boxing.The American, 25, has competed professionally in the boxing ring six times and is unbeaten, winning four of those fights via knockout. Paul has defeated former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, among others.Now, the Cleveland native has signed a contract with his home NFL franchise, the Cleveland Browns.A video on the YouTuber’s social-media platforms...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Antonio Brown releases another Tom Brady direct message

Antonio Brown once again went public this week with a private message Tom Brady sent him, and the latest makes the star quarterback look even better than the previous one did. Brown shared a screenshot on his Snapchat account Friday that appeared to show a direct message Brady sent him on Instagram. The message was... The post Antonio Brown releases another Tom Brady direct message appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just... The post Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
WFRV Local 5

Denver Broncos fire rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he’ll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence Monday while announcing Hackett’s dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games […]
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

NFL Christmas Day highlights: Packers upset Dolphins; Broncos face Rams

Week 16 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a three-game Christmas Day slate — and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers upset Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins to begin the Christmas Day slate at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Trailing 20-10 at halftime, the Packers scored 16 unanswered points in the second half as Tagovailoa threw an interception on the Dolphins' final three drives.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Challenged by Shanahan, 49ers' defense believes it can improve

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers' defense has been a dominant force in 2022 but after their 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday, the group believes they still have not realized their full potential. The defensive unit is ranked at the top of the league in most statistical...
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Sports

Santa Lance surprises entire 49ers roster with gifts

SANTA CLARA — In the spirit of Christmas, quarterback Trey Lance played Santa Claus and filled the 49ers' locker room with gifts for the entire roster. On Thursday, a Sonos sound bar was placed in front of each player’s locker, courtesy of the 22-year old quarterback. The offensive line received an additional gift of heavy-duty Yeti insulated backpacks as well as Lance picking up the tab to have the entire group outfitted for custom suits.
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy