Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams gave his state of the Las Vegas Raiders address for week 16.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) and headed to a collision in the cold against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Christmas Eve, Saturday.

Moments ago, wide receiver Davante Adams looked ahead to this weekend versus the Pittsburgh Steelers and discussed the franchise's state.

You can watch the entire press conference below and read the transcript as well:

Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams Week 16 Update (; 3:06)

Wide Receiver Davante Adams

Q: Do you like playing in cold weather? How does it affect your preparation at all?

Wide Receiver Davante Adams: "It doesn't affect it. I played almost 10 years in Green Bay, so I'm ready to rock."

Q: What have you seen watching Pittsburgh's defense and what they like to do? I know they have some pretty big-name safeties and good corners too.

Adams: "They do a lot of different things. One of those teams that kind of mix it up a lot. They are pretty good with their disguises and different things like that to keep us watching pre-snap and post-snap, the shell and all that type of stuff. It's a lot of things that I've seen on tape from other teams as well. I've also got a little bit of history playing against that team too. I've played up against some of those guys -- a solid team for sure."

Q: What does it mean to you to play in a game with such historical weight on it? It's the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

Adams: "I mean, it's awesome. Obviously it won't have any bearing on the actual football game, but it's cool to be -- Pittsburgh is kind of like Green Bay, one of those historical places, a lot of a history, a lot of great players have been through there. So, it's always good to be able to experience that type of game, and obviously against a really good football team

Q: The video came out of you kind of seeing the end of the game the other day, and you just look totally shocked like everybody else. What was that experience like for you?

Adams: "It was one of the wildest endings as far as the final play that I've been a part of. So, I was kind of stuck for a minute just watching. I wanted to make sure he actually got in the end zone before -- he wasn't moving too fast, he kind of stumbled a couple of times after he stiffed Mac [Jones], so we all we all just wanted to kind of make sure he got in. I still was shocked after that, but it was definitely a cool thing to be a part of."

Q: How would you rate his [Chandler Jones] skills of going from receiver to run after the catch guy?

Adams: "I would say it's a 10, man. He transitioned really quick, obviously a very efficient and effective stiff arm there. So, finished, ball security was a little suspect at the end, but it was good. He finished the play, so it was good."

Q: Derek thought he [Chandler Jones] was going to give a quick pitch; like did you expect that might happen?

Adams: "No, I wasn't thinking that. It looked like once he got to about the 10, 15, I knew he was good, so I wasn't thinking too much about it."

Q: The Pro Bowl roster is being announced tonight -- I assume that you're probably going to be on it. You've done it so many times in your career. What does it mean to you at this point? What has it kind of always meant to you to be selected by your peers every year?

Adams: "Well that's the best part is knowing that the peers and the fans and the coaches, everybody all together has a say in it. So, it's obviously an incredible honor, but I've got my sights set on much bigger things than the Pro Bowl at this point. So if it happens, it's a great thing and I'm very thankful and grateful for the acknowledgement, but at the end of the day, we want better bowls than that once you've experienced it at least."

The Raiders return to action on Christmas Eve , on Saturday in Pittsburgh versus the Steelers. That game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. EST/5:15 p.m. PST and can be seen on NFLN.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE .

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.