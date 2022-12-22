Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders on women running game on NFL players: 'I might be $15M richer' | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders discuss women running game on athletes. Deion reveals he brought social media personality Brittany Renner to Jackson State to give the team insight. Deion spoke highly of Renner saying: “She’s a real woman and was straight forward…If I had this information when I was younger, I might be $15M dollars richer.”
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders opens up about the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Deion Sanders discusses with Shannon Sharpe how he handled the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. Deion details the adversity he faced throughout his tenure as Jackson State head coach. When asked how he and the team dealt with the water crisis Deion said: “We don’t make excuses for it, we keeping on pressing and make it happen.”
FOX Sports
Jay Glazer gives an update on Eagles' Jalen Hurts and Jets' Mike White's return | FOX NFL Sunday
Fox's Jay Glazer gives an update when we could see Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts and New York Jets' Mike White back on the field. He also talks about what the Jets could do with quarterback Zach Wilson moving forward.
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders explains why MLB was harder than the NFL | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe ask Deion Sanders which sport was the hardest play between baseball, football, track and field and basketball. Without hesitation Deion says: “Easiest sport is football, hardest is baseball. Any sport you can fail 7 out of 10 times and be considered great is a hard sport.”
FOX Sports
Robert Smith and Chris Myers break down Panthers record rushing performance in victory over Lions
Robert Smith and Chris Myers broke down the record rushing performance from the Carolina Panthers in victory over the Detroit Lions. D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard led the rushing attack that amassed 320 yards and three TD.
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders talks Travis Hunter, why he loved playing both ways
Deion Sanders sees a lot of himself in Travis Hunter. In fact, when the former Jackson State head coach — now the head coach at the University of Colorado — secured a commitment from the five-star defensive back out of Suwanee, Georgia back in 2021, he began to map out a plan of how to best utilize Hunter’s unique skill set on both sides of the ball.
FOX Sports
'The defense was just too much!' - Mark Sanchez and Kevin Kugler react to the Chiefs' victory over the Seahawks
Mark Sanchez and Kevin Kugler break down the impressive performance from the Kansas City Chiefs' defense in the victory against the Seahawks. Kugler and Sanchez also praised Patrick Mahomes.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes has evolved from a playmaker into a distributor without Tyreek Hill | THE HERD
Jordan Palmer joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss Patrick Mahomes’ ability to adapt his play without key wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Palmer explains Mahomes has evolved from a playmaker into a distributor this year in the NFL.
FOX Sports
Patriots' embarrassing finish calls for complete offensive revamp
Mac Jones said last week that the New England Patriots couldn't give up. Their playoff chances had fallen off a cliff after a humiliating loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. (You've seen the Las Vegas Lateral by now, right?) But the Patriots had a long way to go before season's end.
Comments / 0