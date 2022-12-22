ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Deion Sanders on women running game on NFL players: 'I might be $15M richer' | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders discuss women running game on athletes. Deion reveals he brought social media personality Brittany Renner to Jackson State to give the team insight. Deion spoke highly of Renner saying: “She’s a real woman and was straight forward…If I had this information when I was younger, I might be $15M dollars richer.”
FOX Sports

Deion Sanders explains why MLB was harder than the NFL | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Shannon Sharpe ask Deion Sanders which sport was the hardest play between baseball, football, track and field and basketball. Without hesitation Deion says: “Easiest sport is football, hardest is baseball. Any sport you can fail 7 out of 10 times and be considered great is a hard sport.”
FOX Sports

Deion Sanders talks Travis Hunter, why he loved playing both ways

Deion Sanders sees a lot of himself in Travis Hunter. In fact, when the former Jackson State head coach — now the head coach at the University of Colorado — secured a commitment from the five-star defensive back out of Suwanee, Georgia back in 2021, he began to map out a plan of how to best utilize Hunter’s unique skill set on both sides of the ball.
BOULDER, CO

