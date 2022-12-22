Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Lionel Messi brings glory to Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup | FOX Soccer
Is Lionel Messi the best footballer in the world? Argentina Soccer manager Lionel Scaloni won't be the only person to say so after Messi succeeds in bringing the 2022 FIFA World Cup home to Argentina. Take a look back at Messi's journey to Qatar, and why his ties to past greats and his current team lead him to success.
Rayan Aït-Nouri lifts Wolves off the bottom with late winner at Everton
Discontent was building among the home crowd inside Goodison Park even before the Wolves substitute Rayan Aït-Nouri gave Julen Lopetegui the perfect start to his reign and heightened the pressure on Frank Lampard with a 95th-minute winner against Everton. The French defender pounced in the final minute as Wolves secured a fortunate but dramatic victory that lifted them off the bottom of the Premier League.
Newcastle gets 6th straight EPL win, beats Leicester 3-0
Newcastle showed its determination to be part of the Premier League title race as it provisionally moved second with a 3-0 win at Leicester
