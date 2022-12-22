INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You may see a little light snow early this morning. A quick clipper moves through the state bringing some light snow. TODAY: Some slick spots are possible early this morning as a batch of light snow moves through the state. We’ll see a cold start with temperatures in the teens this morning. Much of the snow comes to an end right around lunchtime. A few scattered snow showers are possible throughout the day but much of the accumulating snow will occur during the first part of the day. Accumulations will be minor. A dusting is possible in northern Indiana while central and southern Indiana may see up to an inch. Closer to the Ohio River a Winter Weather Advisory is in place and these areas may pick up close to 2″ of snowfall. Highs today will be in the middle 20s.

INDIANA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO