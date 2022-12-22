Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Related
WISH-TV
Marion County no longer under travel advisory
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Much of the state is still under a travel advisory, but now no counties are under a red flag warning. Counties in the yellow have issued a travel advisory which means travel may be restricted and to use caution while driving. Counties in the orange are under travel watch which means only essential travel is recommended, such as to and from work or in emergency situations.
WISH-TV
AES Indiana with more than 9,500 out of power due to large outage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — AES Indiana has experienced a large outage on the east side of Indianapolis. There are currently 9,533 customers without power. According to AES Indiana, crews are on-site working quickly and safely to get power restored. There is no known incident at this time. The location of...
WISH-TV
Columbus house fire causes family of 4 to be without their home on Christmas morning
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A family of four is without a home after their home caught fire on Christmas morning. According to the Columbus Fire Department, at 4:04 a.m. Sunday firefighters were called to the 4000 block of Bayview Drive for a report of a fire in a home.
WISH-TV
Westfield Fire Department asks property owners to check for water damage
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Westfield Fire Department has been busy Sunday answering fire alarms caused by bursted sprinklers. Firefighters are asking businesses and property owners to check for water damage and to contact the department at their non-emergency line at 317-773-1300 for assistance.
WISH-TV
Semi, 3 all-wheel drive SUV’s in ditch on I-94
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A semi and three all-wheel drive SUV’s are in the ditch on I-94 near exit 22. According to Indiana State police sergeant Glen Fifield, it’s slick, black ice conditions and cold. “For the umpteenth time, we’re asking people to use extra caution if you...
WISH-TV
Clipper snow chance Monday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana will continue to shake the arctic air into next week. First, we will have to deal with a quick snow chance. TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Light snow arrives in the early morning. Low temperature around 10 degrees. TOMORROW: Light snow along a clipper system likely...
WISH-TV
More than 80 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday morning following the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only eight of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 5:30 a.m.: Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, and Vigo.
WISH-TV
Light snow Monday, warming up this week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You may see a little light snow early this morning. A quick clipper moves through the state bringing some light snow. TODAY: Some slick spots are possible early this morning as a batch of light snow moves through the state. We’ll see a cold start with temperatures in the teens this morning. Much of the snow comes to an end right around lunchtime. A few scattered snow showers are possible throughout the day but much of the accumulating snow will occur during the first part of the day. Accumulations will be minor. A dusting is possible in northern Indiana while central and southern Indiana may see up to an inch. Closer to the Ohio River a Winter Weather Advisory is in place and these areas may pick up close to 2″ of snowfall. Highs today will be in the middle 20s.
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 hurt in shooting near 21st St. and Emerson Ave.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating a Monday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting just after 5 a.m. in the 2100 block of Leland Avenue. That’s a residential area near the intersection of 21st Street and Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis International Airport reports 50 cancellations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Even after a large winter system passed through Indiana Friday, there were 50 flight cancellations Saturday, and 68 delays. Almost half of the cancellations were on Southwest Airlines. A long line snaked up to the Southwest ticket counter. Barbara Richards found out her flight to Cancun was delayed two-hours, but when she reached the end of the line she was told by a ticket agent, it was too late to board the flight.
WISH-TV
Road conditions, winter weather advisory
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After snow fell across central Indiana Thursday night, coupled with strong winds and below-freezing temperatures, winter storm warnings are still in effect Saturday morning. Most roadways have been treated with salt and plowed for those traveling around Indianapolis, according to Indianapolis Department of Public Works. Although...
WISH-TV
Chilly Christmas Day
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Arctic air is still present for tonight, but temperatures look to warm up over the coming days. TONIGHT: Central Indiana is under a wind chill advisory from midnight to 11 AM tomorrow. Clouds decrease tonight with blowing snow. Low temperatures in the single digits with wind chill values getting to -10 to -20.
WISH-TV
Cold Christmas Day, much warmer next week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Merry Christmas! It’s going to be a cold day but we will see a little sunshine across the state. TODAY: A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for central Indiana. Wind chills may drop as cold as 15 below zero at times this morning. Another cold start with many locations starting in the single digits this morning. We’ll see some sunshine as we head throughout the day today. It’s going to be cold once again with highs stay in the lower to middle teens. Winds will ease compared to the last few days. Wind chill values however will likely be below zero for much of the day.
WISH-TV
Deputies find 81-year-old man dead after Clinton County house fire
FOREST, Ind. (WISH) — An 81-year-old man was found dead after a weekend house fire in rural Clinton County, police said. Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department were called to a house fire in the 11000 block of East County Road 600 North. That’s in the small community of Forest, which is roughly 17 miles northeast of Frankfort and an hour northwest of Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Frigid for Christmas weekend; more snow possible with a temperature rebound next week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had the coldest day here in central Indiana in over 25 to 30 years to end the workweek. Howling winds and life-threatening wind chills that fell to -35 to -40 degrees made for unbearable conditions. Indianapolis’s high temperature of negative one degree made it the...
WISH-TV
Hoosiers in Indianapolis brave cold temperatures for work, workouts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The brutally low temperatures on Friday didn’t deter everyone from being outside, showing it doesn’t necessarily take a brave person to bear this cold, but a committed one. Aubrui Anderson is on Day 2 of what will be 75-day heart and mental health challenge....
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Keeping your pets safe in the winter
NDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by executive director of Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside, Darcie Kurtz.
WISH-TV
Bitter blast continues
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bitterly cold temperatures continue throughout the state today. Blowing snow and sub zero wind chills are likely during the day. TODAY: A few flurries are possible during the day but the main weather impact will be blowing snow and cold. Winds continue to gust up to 30 mph creating blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility at times. A Winter Storm Warning is in place until 7 a.m. for much of Indiana and a Blizzard Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. for northern Indiana. Bitterly cold temperatures continue to grip the state. Highs today will climb into the lower teens. With winds gusting near 30 mph temperatures will feel like they’re more like 10 to 30 below. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until 1pm today.
Pedestrian struck and killed on Indy’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Indy’s south side on Tuesday evening. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on Madison Avenue near E. Stop 11 Road, not far from Southport. Investigators believe a driver was traveling northbound on Madison and […]
WISH-TV
Community Link: Author on mission to uplift young Black girls
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Tamara Winfrey-Harris, best selling author. Tamara is with the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana. “Women’s...
Comments / 0