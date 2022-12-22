ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Ex-Inter Miami midfielder Blaise Matuidi retires from professional soccer

Former Inter Miami midfielder Blaise Matuidi has announced his retirement from professional soccer. The 35-year-old joined the Herons in June 2020, going on to register two goals and two assists in 47 MLS regular-season appearances. However, his move was surrounded by controversy as Inter Miami broke league rules to make the deal happen, while Matuidi last played for the club back in November 2021.
CHARLOTTE, NC
90min

90min

1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy