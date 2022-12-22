ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

University of Idaho beefs up security, offers self-defense classes as students’ murders remain unsolved

By Lee Brown
 4 days ago

The University of Idaho is ramping up security as the mystery murderer of four students remains on the loose — while also offering free training in self-defense and “stalking awareness.”

University officials told students in an email Wednesday that they will see extra security and police presence on campus when classes resume next semester after the break for the holidays, according to KHQ News .

Local and state police also plan to increase patrols in off-campus areas, including the one where the four friends were stabbed to death nearly six weeks ago, the report said.

The university newspaper, the Argonaut, also revealed that the school will hand out Birdie safety alarms, and increase its SafeRide and SafeWalk programs where students can get a security guard to accompany them on trips.

Students are also being offered safety classes, including workshops in self-defense, vigilance and stalking awareness — as well as the Green Dot College Prevention Strategy , which aims to get potential witnesses to intervene in ways that stop impending attacks.

Students are being offered the classes as cops remain baffled over the brutal murder of four friends.
James Keivom

In addition, the university is holding a “campus and community town hall focusing on home safety” as well as “collaboration with fraternity and sorority chapters to bring external experts in to assess” security, the campus paper said.

The increased security comes as police still do not have a suspect or possible motive for the shocking off-campus slayings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen on Nov. 13.

Cops still do not have a suspect or motive for the murder of four students on Nov. 13.
A flier asking for information is seen at a vigil for the Idaho victims.
AP

“It’s a complex case,” Idaho Police Chief James Fry told “NBC Nightly News” Wednesday.

“This case is not going cold,” he said when asked if there was “anything new” in the investigation.

“We’re still receiving hundreds of tips, daily. We’re following up on those tips [and] still building that picture,” he said, with his office earlier revealing it had received more than 10,000 tips so far.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry called it a “complex case.”
James Keivom

“I know it’s very frustrating — it’s frustrating to family members and community — but our end goal is to bring somebody to justice,” he insisted.

“We are committed to solving this case.”

