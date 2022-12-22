ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stream It Or Skip It: 'Alice in Borderland' Season 2 on Netflix, Where Players Still Strive To Survive Their Bloody Gameplay Reality

By Johnny Loftus
 4 days ago

Adapted from the graphic novel written and illustrated by Haro Aso, Alice in Borderland debuted on Netflix in December 2020, as the world reeled from lockdowns and the pandemic. Back then, its depiction of a desolate downtown Tokyo was jarring, given the state of the real world. But as Borderland developed, its premise – thrust into an abandoned city, players must bargain their lives against competing in a series of mysterious games – began to wrap in on itself, and the world Borderland imagined became a place to escape into. So how are our survivors doing in season 2? Let’s enter the game…

ALICE IN BORDERLAND — SEASON 2: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

Opening Shot: In a flashback that itself is a flashback to the beginning of the first season, obsessive gamer Arisu (Kento Yamakazi) is in his bedroom, playing first person shooters on repeat instead of attending job interviews. But the flashback is cut short as a panicked Arisu in the present flees a mass shooter in the emptied out world of Alice in Borderland.

The Gist: At the conclusion of that first season of Alice in Borderland, Arisu, Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya), Hikari Kuina (Aya Asahina), and Chishiya (Nijiro Murakami) fought their way from the carnage of the Beach back to the city center and a whisper-quiet Shibuya Station. But the “gamemasters” they encountered there were really just more expendable players, and the group emerged to blimps emblazoned with enormous playing card faces. Was Tokyo in its entirety their next game challenge? Hold that thought, because season three of Borderland begins in a hail of bullets. As refugees from the Beach are shot down around them, Arisu and Usagi infer that it’s the King of Spades causing all of this mayhem. But what are the rules of his game? “There aren’t rules! It’s just mass murder!”

As they’ve navigated its insane world, the central characters of Alice in Borderland have become inured to violence. They’ve dealt with hierarchies, Walking Dead-style cosplays of actual civilization that become the impetus for even more bloodshed. And through it all persist their memories of life before this impossible shift into everyday reality as deadly gameplay. During a lengthy and brutal car chase through a wrecked downtown, Arisu, Usagi, and Kuina link up with Tatta (Yutaro Watanabe) and Ann (Ayaka Miyoshi), but lose Chishiya – “Don’t worry,” Arisu says of their resourceful ally, “he’ll be fine on his own” – and eventually hole up in an office building to regroup. The King of Spades is well-armed and hunting them, but they can’t hide forever – without action, their “visas” will expire. Can Arisu’s knack for unlocking game construction logic remove them from the line of fire?

Once it’s determined that joining a different game might avoid more immediate destruction, the group roars off in Tatta’s commandeered Mustang convertible and approaches a part of town apparently controlled by the King of Clubs. There are designated tracking bands waiting for the players, and a warning: “no weapons.” Arisu, Usagi, Kuina, and Tatta are wondering who the fifth band is for when who shows up but a scarred and disheveled Niragi (Dori Sakurada), who spent most of last season behind the reticle of his sniper rifle. In this world of murderous gaming, Niragi is not known as a team player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KUvFy_0jrbW4hx00
Photo: Netflix

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? An immediate comparison here is Squid Game, the runaway Netflix hit that functions on a life-or-death axis of competition similar to Alice in Borderland. But dystopian visions of the future order of things are also part of 3%, the intriguing Brazilian thriller that ran for four seasons on Netflix.

Our Take: Alice in Borderland continues to trade easily on the fates of its non-player characters. Obviously, the throngs of young people caught in the mass shooting event that launches its second season are players themselves – otherwise, they wouldn’t exist in this bizarro world the series has constructed. But from a viewer’s perspective, everyone in the background of the main characters’ gameplay seems to be cannon fodder for advancing their narrative. What does that say about us? Have we also processed the violence that permeates Borderland in every direction? Maybe, but we might also find safety and security in the camaraderie, altruism, and dynamic survival skills of its central characters, whether it’s the halting romance emerging between Arisu and Usagi – “I’ll protect you, Usagi, even if it costs my life” – or the gameplay allyship of Chishiya and Hikari Kuina. (The latter’s transgender identity was explored in one of last season’s most powerful and emotional flashbacks.) The moral compass is totally destroyed in Alice in Borderland, along with the trappings of our daily existence. But the peculiar daily routines that have replaced reality in this emptied and dangerous world are enlivened by the savvy and survivability of its centerpiece cast. It’s like we’re perched in a twisted take on a Twitch livestream, watching along with the characters’ movements and decisions as they try to ambulatory inside Borderland’s busted world.

Sex and Skin: Once the group enters the King of Clubs game arena, they discover that its self-proclaimed emperor has no clothes. “What? Why? Nudists have been around for centuries. It’s a perfectly legit lifestyle. Wearing clothes is a social construct. But there’s no biological need for them. Living life in our natural state is humanity’s true form.”

Parting Shot: So far, the King of Clubs and his accomplices haven’t shared much about their identities or intentions beyond their leader’s promotion of a nudist lifestyle, and Arisu wants answers. “Who are we? We’re the citizens of this country…”

Sleeper Star: Nijiro Murakami is a real scene stealer and perennial MVP in Alice in Borderland. As Shuntaro Chishiya, he’s selfish, sarcastic, and mildly sinister. A total trickster, a gameplay hero, and often just the ally another character might require.

Most Pilot-y Line: “If that guy earlier was the King of Spades,” Arisu reasons as the group flees a cloaked shooter, “then there must be a game master for each face card. Once all of them are defeated, the next stage is cleared. Once we do that…” Arisu has always put his faith in the natural rules of gameplay. Trouble is, there’s still no guarantee that winning equals survival or escape.

Our Call: STREAM IT. Alice in Borderland is bloody, violent, and sometimes stingy with narrative facts. But it revels in making or breaking the rules it’s created for its topsyturvy world, and the core characters are compelling and fully rendered.

Johnny Loftus is an independent writer and editor living at large in Chicagoland. His work has appeared in The Village Voice, All Music Guide, Pitchfork Media, and Nicki Swift. Follow him on Twitter: @glennganges

