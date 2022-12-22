Fully-Automated McDonald's Here In Texas Sparks Debate

McDonald's has a new test concept up and running just outside Fort Worth. It's the chain's first fully-automated restaurant. The kitchen is still staffed by people, but the front of the restaurant and drive-thru are completely run by machines...no human employees behind the counter. TikTok user Foodie Munster visited the new location and captured the whole "zero human interaction" fast food experience. He also posted a longer, more in-depth video on his Instagram account.

The videos have blown up on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter, and sparked debate about what this means for the future...

Is this creepy?

Is it really good for us to have more screen time and even less interaction with other people?

What about the people this will put out of a job?

Have demands for a higher minimum wage pushed us in this direction?

Is this ultimately about corporate greed with no regard for the impact on human lives?

Check out the original video below and a couple of tweets to give you just a little taste of the debate that's got "Texas is $7.25" trending on Twitter.