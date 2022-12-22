NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers, Knicks Interested in Magic Vet Terrence Ross?

Terrence Ross has been rumored to be on the trade block for a while. Will the Orlando Magic deal him this year?

ORLANDO - NBA trade season is a week old, but rumors are beginning to fly.

The Orlando Magic , currently in 13th place in the Eastern Conference, has been identified as a potential seller at this year's trade deadline with several attractive veteran pieces for contenders, including veteran wing Terrence Ross.

A team interested in acquiring Ross is the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Yahoo! Sports .

Here's more of what Yahoo! had to say about the Ross rumors ...

"Terrence Ross has long garnered interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, sources said. New York was in pursuit of Ross in previous years, as well. Yet, while Orlando has rebuffed offers below a first-round pick for the veteran swingman in recent seasons, sources said, it’s difficult to foresee a playoff contender sacrificing more than a single second-round selection for Ross’ services."

Ross is averaging a career-low 8.1 points per game while playing 23.6 minutes per contest. His role as a scorer has diminished with the rise of Paolo Banchero , Bol Bol and Franz Wagner, but he is still a key member of the team and has a lot to offer for potential buyers.

Ross, however, is shooting 35.4 percent from three, which would help the Knicks and Lakers, who both rank in the bottom-six teams in the statistic.

The NBA trade deadline is set for Feb. 9.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook .

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.