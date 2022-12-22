ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers, Knicks Interested in Magic Vet Terrence Ross?

By Jeremy Brener
The Magic Insider
The Magic Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01iDcU_0jrbW2wV00

Terrence Ross has been rumored to be on the trade block for a while. Will the Orlando Magic deal him this year?

ORLANDO - NBA trade season is a week old, but rumors are beginning to fly.

The Orlando Magic , currently in 13th place in the Eastern Conference, has been identified as a potential seller at this year's trade deadline with several attractive veteran pieces for contenders, including veteran wing Terrence Ross.

A team interested in acquiring Ross is the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Yahoo! Sports .

Here's more of what Yahoo! had to say about the Ross rumors ...

"Terrence Ross has long garnered interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, sources said. New York was in pursuit of Ross in previous years, as well. Yet, while Orlando has rebuffed offers below a first-round pick for the veteran swingman in recent seasons, sources said, it’s difficult to foresee a playoff contender sacrificing more than a single second-round selection for Ross’ services."

Ross is averaging a career-low 8.1 points per game while playing 23.6 minutes per contest. His role as a scorer has diminished with the rise of Paolo Banchero , Bol Bol and Franz Wagner, but he is still a key member of the team and has a lot to offer for potential buyers.

Ross, however, is shooting 35.4 percent from three, which would help the Knicks and Lakers, who both rank in the bottom-six teams in the statistic.

The NBA trade deadline is set for Feb. 9.

Orlando, FL
TheMagicInsider brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Orlando Magic.

