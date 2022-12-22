ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

5 top wine trends to expect in 2023

By PEG MELNIK THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
Pinot noir will continue to be the star among Sonoma County wine drinkers in 2023, according to experts who have a line on the local wine industry. Here, they say, are the top five wine trends we can expect in the coming year.

1. An uptick in pinot noir sales

“I feel Sonoma County makes pinot noir better than anywhere else in the world,” said vintner Daryl Groom, who organizes the annual Press Democrat North Coast Wine Challenge. “The challenge for consumers will be finding values as grape prices and wine prices seem to continue to rise.”

As for local trends, Groom said, “I’m a good barometer,” referring to his role in the competition, which focuses entirely on wines produced from Sonoma County fruit.

Barry Herbst, wine buyer of Santa Rosa’s Bottle Barn, agreed with Groom’s assessment of pinot noir’s reign.

“I think pinot noir will remain king,” he said. “I expanded my domestic pinot noir section, so growth there is still very strong.”

Here’s a great pinot to uncork: Landmark Vineyards, 2019 Overlook Pinot Noir, $27.

2. Sparkling wine sales continue to rise

“There’s no sign of slowing in the sparkling department,” Herbst said. “Sales continue to be strong in champagne, crémant d’Alsace, crémant de Bourgogne and pet nat (or pétillant naturel, a French term that roughly translates to naturally sparkling).”

Groom agreed.

“We saw an increase in sparklers in the 2022 (North Coast) wine competition,” Groom said. “I feel smaller wineries are adding a sparkling to their tasting room offerings.”

Here’s a great sparkler to uncork: Roederer, NV Brut Sparkling Wine, Anderson Valley, $30.

3. More interest in organic and biodynamic wines among younger consumers

“Millennials and Generation Z seem to be most interested in natural wines,” Herbst said. Groom agreed.

“I think a younger generation is driving the interest in sustainable and natural wines,” he said.

Here’s a great organic wine to uncork: Panther Ridge, 2019 Pinot Noir, Petaluma Gap, Sonoma County, $60.

4. Look for more alternative packaging, driven in part by environmentally conscious consumers

“There will likely be more boxed wines and canned wines,” Herbst said. “And more screw caps for an aging baby boomer population that’s tired of corkscrews,” Herbst said.

Here’s a great package of canned wine: Six cans of Maker Chenin Blanc, $48.

5. Expect Sonoma County wine lovers to explore new varietals

“I see an interest in alternative varietals as opposed to bigger, well-known ones,” Groom said. “The interesting and exciting new trend in the competition was seeing an increase in the secondary tier of red varietals.”

Groom points to tempranillo, syrah, grenache, petite sirah, Rhone blends, primitivo, malbec and cab franc.

Trying new varietals, Herbst said, is second nature to Sonoma County wine lovers.

“They will continue to be adventuresome, trying all kinds of new things,” he said. “This includes petite verdot, barbera, fiano, trousseau, mission and petite arvine.”

Here’s a great non-mainstream wine: Pax, 2021 Trousseau Gris, Fanucchi-Wood Road Vineyard, $30.

You can reach Wine Writer Peg Melnik at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.

