ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

ICE arrests fugitive for sex abuse of minor

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CCFDB_0jrbVBla00

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A Mexican national wanted for sex crimes against a minor in Mexico was arrested in Akron after entering the United States illegally.

Jose Trinidad Montes-Solorio was wanted in the state of Michoacan, Mexico, in May 2021 for sexual abuse of a minor, according to a release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Winter Storm Warning: 60+ mph winds; -30° wind chills

“Working with our international partners, we were able to locate and apprehend this public safety threat,” said Matthew Putra, acting field office director, ERO Detroit. “Foreign fugitives evading justice will not find safe harbor in the communities of Michigan and Ohio.”

Back in Jan. 2016, Montes-Solorio was ordered by an immigration judge to be removed from the United States following an arrest for local charges, the release says. He was removed to Mexico five days later.

On an unknown date and location, officials say Montes-Solorio re-entered the U.S. without being inspected by an immigration official.

Teen in custody for armed robberies at Elyria businesses

Deportation officers with ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations Detroit Field Office made the arrest on Dec. 13 after receiving information on his illegal re-entry into the United States and his possible location.

Montes-Solorio is currently detained in ICE custody, without bond, pending removal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

‘A young man was wrongfully convicted’: Prosecutor ensures prisoner’s release after spotting racially influenced errors

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Early this year, Kyle Stone, Stark County’s prosecuting attorney, got an email from a postconviction attorney wanting to discuss his client’s case. The client was Aaron Culbertson, a Black prisoner who in 2018 was arrested for a Canton armed robbery at age 16. He was tried as an adult, convicted and sentenced to eight years behind bars.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Man pleads guilty to swindling some $7 million in coronavirus-related federal loans for dozens of fake businesses, all using a Euclid address

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Los Angeles man admitted Wednesday to helping his two brothers in a scheme that prosecutors say swindled the federal government out of $7 million in small-business loans and grants aimed at helping companies survive the coronavirus pandemic. Aydin Kalantarov pleaded guilty in federal court in...
EUCLID, OH
ideastream.org

Akron police to receive $5 million to bolster violent crime prevention

Akron’s police department will receive nearly $5 million in state funding to prevent and investigate violent crime, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's office announced Friday. The money will be used to hire 12 more officers, establish a crime center, buy dash cams and pay overtime related to Akron’s gun violence reduction efforts, according to a media release from the governor's office.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

The DEA says it seized enough fentanyl in 2022 to kill every American

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is sharing details on how much fentanyl agents seized over the course of 2022. According to a Tuesday announcement, authorities took enough fentanyl off the streets, in the form of pills and powder, to represent more than 379 million potentially deadly doses.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

‘They will get you’: Vehicle theft surges in Cuyahoga County suburbs, as thieves steal Kias and Hyundais

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Julianne Mellon’s stolen Kia Forte was branded by a pair of teenagers who made off with her car from Cleveland’s Edgewater neighborhood. “I feel violated,” she said of the incident that took place Oct. 8. “I woke up, and my car was gone. My neighbor’s car was also broken into. It’s just ridiculous. Windows were shattered, and everything inside the car was stolen. They took everything. And they used my red Sharpie marker and wrote, ‘Cle Kia Boyz’ all over,” a reference to the social media craze that has dubbed thieves “Kia Boyz.”
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for murder in East Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a man wanted for a murder in East Cleveland. According to the U.S. Marshals, Michael Sheppard, 43, was taken into custody Wednesday morning at a home in the 9500 block of Detroit Rd. in Cleveland. East Cleveland police...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Lorain teen charged with Elyria High School freshman's killing

A Lorain teen has been charged in Lorain County Common Pleas Court with shooting and killing Elyria High School freshman Shayne Edwards Jr. during a drive-by shooting in Elyria in September. Hezekiah Shepard, 17, of East 32nd Street, was indicted Thursday by a Lorain County grand jury on 17 criminal...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old woman was shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Cleveland police. Police reported the shooting happened in the 8700 block of Willard Avenue, and the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to metro in critical condition, according to...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

81K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy