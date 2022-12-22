Read full article on original website
Related
Charging an electric car isn't as simple as pumping gas. Here's what to know.
There are three different types of EV chargers, with varying speeds from overnight to just a few minutes. Knowing which to look for is important.
nextbigfuture.com
Worst Tesla Semi is Better Than Best Competing Electric Semi
Tesla has two Semi models. One has 500 miles of range and the other has 300 miles of range. Elon tweeted that they have energy efficiency of 1.7 kWh per mile. The 500 mile range actually had about 540 miles of range so the battery pack is likely 900 kWh. The 300 mile range version likely has a 510 kWh battery pack.
makeuseof.com
These 5 New EVs Come With Years of Free Charging
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Many people buy electric vehicles because they want to help curb emissions, but skipping the gas station is also a huge perk. Saving money at the pump is a great incentive for many people on the fence about buying an EV.
A Warren Buffett-backed Tesla competitor is making a dent in Elon Musk's EV empire
China's BYD has already more than doubled its electric car sales this year as compared to 2021. In 2023, it'll start selling cars in Japan and Mexico.
Car prices could drop 20% next year. Here's where to expect the best deals first.
If you want an early deal on a used car in 2023, consider a minivan and think about buying domestic, experts say.
Scientists invent ‘game-changing’ electric car battery that never loses charge capacity
Scientists have discovered a way to build next-generation batteries for electric cars that do not lose any capacity, even after hundreds of charging cycles.An international research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and Yokohama National University in Japan claim the breakthrough could provide a viable and vastly superior alternative to current battery technologies.The researchers investigated a new type of positive electrode material with “unprecedented stability” that can be used in durable solid-state batteries.Solid-state batteries have been hailed as “game-changing” for their potential to overcome the technical limitations of lithium-ion battery packs that are currently...
China: Breakthrough EV charging tech that is faster than gasoline
There’s no doubt that electric vehicles (EVs) are one of today’s marvels of engineering. However, they do come with one problem: their lithium-ion batteries take very long to charge. Cars generally take up to one hour and may even take up to eight hours on level two chargers...
electrek.co
Honda unveils $7,300 light electric van to meet the high demand for commercial EVs
An electric vehicle for around $7,300? You heard that right. Honda announced today a new light commercial electric van set to launch in spring 2024 that’s ideal for both personal and business use. Honda unveils electric “N-VAN” light commercial van. With a starting price of 1 million...
New car prices hit an all-time high as dealers hold onto their upper hand
Car lots are slowly filling back up as supply-chain crunches ease, but dealers still have the upper hand on pricing.
TechCrunch
Tesla announces a $300 charging mat that can recharge 3 devices at once
Inside the Cybertruck-inspired aluminum casing is a wireless charging platform named FreePower from a startup called Aira. This is the same platform used in other multi-device charging mats like the Nomad Base Station Pro. This technology provides up to 15W of fast charging for up to three devices. Allegedly, users can just toss their devices on the Alcantara surface, and no matter where they land, they’ll get recharged.
Broken EV chargers are a huge turnoff for electric car drivers and prospective buyers. That signals a growing business opportunity for startups racing to keep those plugs up and running.
If a driver makes the switch to an electric car and finds themselves at a plug that doesn't work, it could confirm all their fears about EV ownership.
Toyota’s New Hydrogen-Powered Pickup Is a Testbed for Sustainable Future Trucks
ToyotaA new fuel-cell Hilux and a hydrogen combustion Corolla Cross are the latest in a slew of hydrogen test cars from the Japanese automaker.
makeuseof.com
The Best Virtual Machine for Linux: KVM vs. VirtualBox vs. QEMU vs. Hyper-V
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. QEMU, KVM, VirtualBox, and Hyper-V are virtualization technologies that allow you to run multiple operating systems on a single physical machine. While they all serve a similar purpose, there are some key differences between these technologies that are worth noting.
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S. to deploy 30 GW, 111 GWh of grid-scale energy storage in three years
Grid-scale energy storage capacity is expected to surpass 30 GW, 111 GWh of installed capacity by the end of 2025, according to a report by the Energy Information Administration. Battery storage capacity in the U.S. was negligible prior to 2020, at which point storage capacity began to ramp up. As...
electrek.co
Tesla gives owners a free 30-day trial of Enhanced Autopilot for the holidays
Tesla owners are starting to receive messages on their cars offering a free 30-day trial of Enhanced Autopilot, with the message “Happy Holidays!” from Tesla. The messages started showing up on social media, posted by owners in Australia and New Zealand. Notably, this started happening when it was early enough for people to be awake in those countries, but while it was late night or very early morning in the US and EU.
electrek.co
EV maker Lion Electric is now producing its own Li-ion batteries
Electric truck, bus, and school bus maker Lion Electric today announced that it’s produced its first lithium-ion battery pack at its factory in Mirabel, Quebec. That first battery pack’s final certification is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2023, and Lion says it will gradually ramp up production of its batteries next year.
freightwaves.com
‘Once-in-a-lifetime pricing boom’ in used trucks reverses course
Used truck prices reversed year-over-year gains in November for the first time since 2020, suggesting a normalized environment is returning after a year of unprecedented high prices. “Following the once-in-a-lifetime pricing boom in 2021, the used-truck market in 2022 started coming back down to Earth as the freight environment cooled...
torquenews.com
Tesla's Journey to Unchain Our Energy: Why They're Developing Their Own Batteries
As one of the world’s leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, Tesla is looking to increase its control over the production of its vehicles by developing its own battery cells. This effort is part of the company’s mission to reduce the cost of EVs and make them more affordable.
How Long Does It Take to Charge an Electric Car at IKEA?
Here's a look at how long drivers can expect to wait when recharging their electric car at a IKEA store charging station. The post How Long Does It Take to Charge an Electric Car at IKEA? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Intelligent Backup Power Questions Answered: Video
Back in February, FoMoCo outlined how, exactly, the new Ford Intelligent Backup Power feature would work with the Ford F-150 Lightning and the 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and Home Integration System. Ford Intelligent Backup Power allows owners to store up to 131 kilowatt-hours of energy and retrieve up to 9.6 kilowatts of power when equipped with the F-150 Lightning’s extended range battery pack, powering a home that uses around 30 kWh of power per day for up to three days, or 10 days when paired with solar power. Now, Alex from the YouTube channel EV Buyer’s Guide – who previously performed a payload test with his F-150 Lightning and compared it to the Rivian R1T – has put together a video answering fan questions about this particular feature.
Comments / 0