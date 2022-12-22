Read full article on original website
If You've Ever Used LastPass, You Should Change All Your Passwords Now
Personal details and password vaults containing the sign-in credentials of millions of users are now in the hands of criminals. If you've ever used the password manager, LastPass, you should change all of your passwords for everything, now. And you should immediately take further measures to protect yourself.
4 Types of Active Attacks and How to Protect Against Them
An active attack is a dangerous cyberattack because it attempts to alter your computer network's resources or operations. Active attacks often result in undetected data loss, brand damage, and an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.
The Dangers of Discord: What Is a Discord Virus?
Discord is a popular VoIP (voice over IP) and chat app for gamers that has taken the world by storm. While it is a great app for staying in touch with friends and gaming partners, there are some dangers that come with using Discord. One of these dangers is the potential for viruses to be transmitted through the app.
Secure Email Gateways: Your First Line of Defense Against Email Security Threats
When you send an email, you expect it to reach the intended recipient without alterations. But this doesn't always happen, as cybercriminals constantly try to hijack emails and trick people into opening malicious attachments or clicking on links that will deliver malware onto their devices.
15 Creative Ways to Use ChatGPT by OpenAI
ChatGPT by OpenAI is a powerful AI chatbot that can give you an answer to just about any question you have. It's almost as if Google was a person you could have a conversation with.
What Is SWR and How Do You Use It in Next.js?
SWR (state-while-revalidate) is a data fetching method built by Vercel. It works by fetching data first, sending a fetch request to revalidate it, then returning the updated data. SWR is very powerful as it not only allows reusable data fetching but also has built-in caching, pagination, and revalidation on focus....
4 Security Threats to Blockchain Networks You Need to Know About
Blockchain and cryptocurrency are two of the most significant talking points in the tech world today, and their popularity doesn't seem to be fading anytime soon. While you may be familiar with and have invested in blockchain cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, you may be surprised by the severity of potential security threats to blockchain networks.
How to Store NFTs in a Cold Wallet
Non-fungible tokens are still emerging as a relatively new and revolutionary form of blockchain technology, and security surrounding NFTs is still playing catch up. While it can be difficult for investors to ensure that their assets are kept safe at all times, they're unlikely to find a more reliable way to keep their non-fungible tokens than cold storage.
8 Ways You Can Fine-Tune NGINX Performance on Linux
NGINX is a popular, free, and open-source web server. The default NGINX configurations are good enough to get the web server working. However, if you want...
How to Turn Off Google Chrome Notifications on Windows
Although Google Chrome notifications keep you up to date on the latest news, emails, messages, and more, irrelevant notifications from websites can get annoying very fast.
What Is Adaptive Battery on Android and Should You Use It?
Android phones are getting more powerful day by day. With bigger and brighter screens, powerful processors, and high-end features, poor battery life remains a common issue in modern smartphones.
4 Cross-Platform Mobile Dev Languages to Consider for Your Next App
Cross-platform mobile frameworks reduce the gap between development and release. Developers can build an application that runs on multiple platforms using the same technology. There are...
Generating UUIDs With Go
Universally Unique Identifiers (UUID) are popular for user identification in applications where a high degree of randomness is essential. UUIDs are a good choice for apps that serve millions of users since they reduce the chance of collisions and they're universally distinct across systems.
How to Link Your Social Accounts on Xbox
Xbox offers a lot of features and integration aligned with other platforms. Whether it's streaming, chatting online, or utilizing your console as a media player, you can coordinate your Xbox One or Series X|S console with multiple services to help enhance your Xbox experience.
How to Reset the Mouse and Keyboard Settings to Their Defaults on Windows
After configuring some system settings unknowingly, you might realize that the mouse or keyboard doesn't perform as expected. In such instances, it's hard to know which settings you should tweak to resolve the issue.
DaVinci Resolve vs. iMovie: Which Is the Better Free Video Editing Software?
There are probably many video editing hobbyists or YouTubers out there using Apple's iMovie to create their content. It is a suitably strong beginner's software, with many handy features and easy-to-use tools.
How to Lock the Photos App on Your iPhone
The Photos app is where we store our selfies, wefies, and other captured moments in life. Since these images likely represent something personal to you, it's natural that you want to maintain your privacy by locking the gallery in your iPhone.
What to Do When a Discord Update Fails on Windows
Every time you launch Discord on your computer, the app searches for new updates. While that's a good thing, the process does not always go smoothly. At times, the Discord app may fail to update and become stuck.
8 Ways to Fix "The Sign-In Method You're Trying to Use Isn't Allowed" Error on Windows
While trying to sign in on your Windows device, you suddenly bump into an error message that reads, "the sign-in method you're trying to use isn't allowed." What causes this issue, and how do you resolve it?
6 Fixes When Guided Access Is Not Working on Your iPhone
Guided Access limits the content a user can access on your device. It's a handy iOS feature that helps to protect your privacy when, for example, you let your friend borrow your iPhone..
