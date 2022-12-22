Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Discord is a popular VoIP (voice over IP) and chat app for gamers that has taken the world by storm. While it is a great app for staying in touch with friends and gaming partners, there are some dangers that come with using Discord. One of these dangers is the potential for viruses to be transmitted through the app.

2 DAYS AGO