Canon City, CO

No. 6 Story of 2022: Albert DiNardo honored by History Colorado

Editor’s Note: This is the Daily Record’s No. 6 story of 2022 for Fremont County. The countdown continues through New Year’s Eve. Cañon City’s history extends to many aspects of the town whether it be the newly re-vamped ‘C’ high up on Skyline Drive or the honor bestowed upon Albert DiNardo, owner of DiNardo’s Cider Mill on Royal Gorge Boulevard.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
All of the Colorado Springs Colorado Breweries

One thing Colorado is known for is the vast amount of the state's local breweries. Because it is one of the biggest cities in Colorado, Colorado Springs is full of great breweries. Plan your next brewery-hopping trip in Colorado Springs by visiting all of these great breweries:. Colorado Springs Breweries.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Brave Enough to Hunt for Ghosts at These Haunted Colorado Places?

Hearing unexplained footsteps, seeing mysterious apparitions, and witnessing other paranormal activity might send shivers down your spine, but for those who are brave enough to explore locations where these kinds of haunted happenings have occurred, the opportunity is available. Ghost Hunts USA offers a variety of ghost hunts around the...
COLORADO STATE
Christmas lights in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Driving around neighborhoods admiring Christmas lights decorations has become a tradition for many families. In Colorado Springs there are a few different areas that decorate every year, some even in tune to music from a radio station. Below, we compiled a few: Holiday Light Show at the Colorado Springs Pioneer The post Christmas lights in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CSFD on scene of fire at Fountain Springs Apartments

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a working structure fire Sunday evening on Dec. 25. CSFD is responding to the Fountain Springs Apartments located at 4525 Fountain Springs Grove on reports of a structure fire. Firefighters reported light smoke in the affected unit and smoldering clothes in the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
PHOTOS: The Disneyland of RV Parks is in Colorado

When one thinks of an RV park, they likely just of a place full of motorhomes and maybe a little mini-golf course and a pool. However, Colorado's Jellystone Park is more of an amusement park than an RV park and blows all other RV parks completely out of the water, especially if you're a kid.
LARKSPUR, CO
Pueblo police: I-25 closed from West 29th to 13th streets

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the public to use alternate routes due to a traffic crash on southbound I-25, Saturday evening on Dec. 24. PPD says southbound I-25 from the West 29th Street exit to the West 13th Street exit is closed due to a traffic crash. The public is […]
PUEBLO, CO
2 critical after walkers find man and woman near crashed ATVs in Colorado Springs creek

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are in critical condition after they were found by a pair of crashed ATVs in a creek Christmas morning. Firefighters tell 11 News people walking in the area spotted the crash site in a creek 70 feet from Barnes Road near Charlotte Parkway and called 911. It’s unclear how long the man and woman had been there before they were found.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
1 dead, 2nd rescued in Colorado Springs during sub-zero temperatures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person is dead and at least one other was hospitalized following sub-zero temperatures in Colorado Springs this week. According to Colorado Springs police, a transient man was found dead in the 3600 block of Citadel Dr. on Thursday at about 2:30 p.m. The road is near N. Academy Boulevard and E. Platte Avenue.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
2 critically injured in ATV crash on Barnes Road

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of an off-roading crash Sunday afternoon on Dec. 25. CSFD says the crash involved an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on Barnes Road and Charlotte Parkway. Two riders were critically injured and have been transported to a hospital for treatment.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
1,000-plus flights canceled at Denver International Airport, disruptions also at Colorado Springs Airport

Over 1,000 flights have been cancelled since yesterday at Denver International Airport due to the poor weather conditions experienced across the state. According to data from Flight Aware, 1,007 flights have been canceled on Thursday and Friday out of Denver International Airport. Furthermore, 1,399 flights have experienced delays either arriving to or departing from Denver International Airport.
DENVER, CO
Colorado considers changing its red flag law after mass shooting at nightclub

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. A Nov. 19 shooting that killed five people and wounded 19 at a Colorado Springs nightclub has officials considering changes to strengthen Colorado's red flag law, particularly in self-declared "Second Amendment sanctuaries," where emergency petitions to remove a person's guns are filed less frequently and usually denied.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

