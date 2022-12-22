Read full article on original website
No. 6 Story of 2022: Albert DiNardo honored by History Colorado
Editor’s Note: This is the Daily Record’s No. 6 story of 2022 for Fremont County. The countdown continues through New Year’s Eve. Cañon City’s history extends to many aspects of the town whether it be the newly re-vamped ‘C’ high up on Skyline Drive or the honor bestowed upon Albert DiNardo, owner of DiNardo’s Cider Mill on Royal Gorge Boulevard.
Christmas lights in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Driving around neighborhoods admiring Christmas lights decorations has become a tradition for many families. In Colorado Springs there are a few different areas that decorate every year, some even in tune to music from a radio station. Below, we compiled a few: Holiday Light Show at the Colorado Springs Pioneer The post Christmas lights in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
CSFD on scene of fire at Fountain Springs Apartments
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a working structure fire Sunday evening on Dec. 25. CSFD is responding to the Fountain Springs Apartments located at 4525 Fountain Springs Grove on reports of a structure fire. Firefighters reported light smoke in the affected unit and smoldering clothes in the […]
The Antlers targeted to remain a full-service hotel in downtown Colorado Springs
The Antlers hotel will remain The Antlers hotel. Nearly five months after potential buyers submitted a proposal to city government planners that envisioned transforming the 273-room, historic downtown Colorado Springs hotel into 166 apartments, co-owner and local attorney Perry Sanders Jr. says The Antlers isn't changing hands. "The Antlers is...
Pueblo police: I-25 closed from West 29th to 13th streets
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the public to use alternate routes due to a traffic crash on southbound I-25, Saturday evening on Dec. 24. PPD says southbound I-25 from the West 29th Street exit to the West 13th Street exit is closed due to a traffic crash. The public is […]
2 critical after walkers find man and woman near crashed ATVs in Colorado Springs creek
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are in critical condition after they were found by a pair of crashed ATVs in a creek Christmas morning. Firefighters tell 11 News people walking in the area spotted the crash site in a creek 70 feet from Barnes Road near Charlotte Parkway and called 911. It’s unclear how long the man and woman had been there before they were found.
Colorado Springs police find snow-covered dead homeless man
1 dead, 2nd rescued in Colorado Springs during sub-zero temperatures
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person is dead and at least one other was hospitalized following sub-zero temperatures in Colorado Springs this week. According to Colorado Springs police, a transient man was found dead in the 3600 block of Citadel Dr. on Thursday at about 2:30 p.m. The road is near N. Academy Boulevard and E. Platte Avenue.
2022 Stats: This Colorado City is Home to the Most Non-Natives
The U.S. city with the most transplants for 2022 is right here in the state of Colorado. According to a report from Pro Mover Reviews, Colorado is home to two major metro cities that are ranked in the top 15 U.S. cities with the highest amount of non-natives. [Source: U.S....
2 critically injured in ATV crash on Barnes Road
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of an off-roading crash Sunday afternoon on Dec. 25. CSFD says the crash involved an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on Barnes Road and Charlotte Parkway. Two riders were critically injured and have been transported to a hospital for treatment.
Firefighters respond to house fire south of downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in downtown Colorado Springs Friday afternoon. This happened on south Sierra Madre street. Colorado Springs firefighters tell 11 News it was caused by chimney remnants being set on the home’s front porch. Lt. Andrew Cooper with CSFD tells...
Power outage affects over 3,000 customers west of Colorado Springs, in Highway 24 area
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People in the Manitou Springs and Cascade areas west of Colorado Springs were without power Friday morning during an outage Colorado Springs Utilities said affected more than 3,000 customers. According to Colorado Springs Utilities, the outage started just after 6:00 a.m. A map of the...
The Well Food Hall to Host Three New Eateries in Early 2023
The downtown Colorado Springs food hall will bring in new proprietors to replace Dun Sun, Noble Burger, and Kumbala Pozoleria & Barbacoa in February.
Man died while searching for warmth in sub-zero temps, Colorado Springs PD says
Colorado Springs police believe a man died trying to find warmth in the sub-zero temperatures Thursday.
1,000-plus flights canceled at Denver International Airport, disruptions also at Colorado Springs Airport
Over 1,000 flights have been cancelled since yesterday at Denver International Airport due to the poor weather conditions experienced across the state. According to data from Flight Aware, 1,007 flights have been canceled on Thursday and Friday out of Denver International Airport. Furthermore, 1,399 flights have experienced delays either arriving to or departing from Denver International Airport.
Club Q suspect celebrated dropped charges with visit to shooting range
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo — When a kidnapping and felony menacing case against the alleged Club Q shooter was dismissed Aug. 11, the 22-year-old’s mother was elated. The next day, Laura Voepel took Anderson Aldrich to a Colorado Springs shooting range to celebrate. “He was a free man,”...
Colorado considers changing its red flag law after mass shooting at nightclub
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. A Nov. 19 shooting that killed five people and wounded 19 at a Colorado Springs nightclub has officials considering changes to strengthen Colorado's red flag law, particularly in self-declared "Second Amendment sanctuaries," where emergency petitions to remove a person's guns are filed less frequently and usually denied.
