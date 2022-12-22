Read full article on original website
Free Christmas Stocking Cap Santa Hat Knit Pattern
Our chunky Christmas Santa stocking cap hat knitting pattern makes the perfect baby shower gift, photography prop or winter hat for your little one. These make adorable matching hats for family photographs or to wear on Christmas morning with your matching pyjamas. The chunky yarn makes these caps a quick project you can complete in an evening or two.
Woodsy Quilt Pattern
Bear in the woods or Woodsy quilt is a great idea if you’ve got little ones. They will love seeing their favorite stuffed animal friends come to life as they lay out and play with this one-of-a-kind quilt!. The pattern calls for six different fat quarters of fabric, but...
Book Review – Fabric Cafe Make it Christmas with 3 Yard Quilts
New designs for presents or to keep for yourself for the Holiday season. These quick quilts make wonderful throws for your living room. This book design includes easy-to-follow Christmas pattern directions for lap, twin, queen, and king. There are eight festive patterns in Make it Christmas With 3-Yard Quilts. The...
Willow Crochet Hat Pattern
The Willow Hat is a stylish crochet hat pattern with a fabulous texture. Worked from the bottom up and using a #4/worsted weight yarn, this hat is very easy to make. It has a gorgeous “purl look” stitch pattern. The pattern is written for 6 sizes – Baby,...
I turned my living room into the North Pole — now my home is ‘destroyed’
Bah, humbug! Critics have lashed out at a British mom who transformed her home into a makeshift North Pole by throwing thousands of miniature balls across the floor to replicate mounds of snow. Sam Grace posted a video to TikTok Wednesday in which she showed off the decadent decoration, but horrified viewers said she’d ruined her home for years to come. “Turning my front room into the North Pole,” Grace captioned the clip, which clocked up an astonishing 19 million views in a single day. In the footage, the mom looked hilariously hesitant about making a mess with the thousands of...
Shoppers Call This Puffer Jacket 'Soft and Comfy' — and It's on Sale at Amazon Right Now
“I get compliments on it every day” If your outerwear selection could use a refresh, let us put this cute jacket on your radar while it's on sale at Amazon. For a limited time, the retailer put the Daily Ritual Short Puffer Jacket on sale for as little as $45 — a steal considering this type of jacket can cost upward of a hundred dollars. Warm and cozy, it's a staple piece you can reach for during the cold days ahead. The jacket, which is made of 100 percent...
3 Folding Techniques for Your Scrapbook Pages
Jaycee has some wonderful ways to add texture and dimension to your scrapbook layouts using 3 different folding techniques. In his process video creating this beautiful kitty cat page she’ll show you how to pleat paper, create circle fan shapes and fringe made from vellum. Visit the Altenew blog...
We Try It: Lazy One CHRISTMAS PAJAMAS
Grab your naughty, naughtiest and nice elves… Tis the season to cozy up!. Fa La La in love with matching pajamas for the whole family–furry ones included–with their high quality and ultra-cozy loungewear. They’re on a mission to make bedtime fun while getting a great night’s sleep...
Dog Turns to a Blanket for Comfort After Adoption Event Where No One Wanted Him
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Darrell is a loving, 1-year-old Pit Bull boy who's looking for his forever home at Darlington Humane Society in South Carolina. He's captured the hearts of his rescuers, to say the least, but his heartbreaking reaction after not being chosen at an adoption event is gaining traction on TikTok, too. Commenters just adore the sweet rescue dog!
Woman Surprising Friend With a Bernese Mountain Dog Is BFF Goals
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. We’ll never get sick of watching people surprising their friends and families with pets. The reactions are always so beautiful, causing us to always tear up. That’s expected! But TikTok user @teddybearbernese decided to throw us a curveball. Don’t worry, it’s still so adorable!
8 FREE Christmas Tree Printables
No matter your style one of these different Christmas tree designs is sure to capture your fancy. These 8 PNG printable images are FREE to download and use on your Holiday scrapbook layouts, planner pages, shirt designs, home decor projects and more. Visit Free Pretty Things for You to get...
Star Tessellation Project
Stars are fun shapes to work with any time of year, but at Christmas and Hanukkah they can become a holiday-themed craft project as well. This star tessellation project from What Do We Do All Day is relaxing for kids and adults alike. It will teach you how to draw a six-pointed star and repeat the pattern in different ways to make different shapes.
Puppy Caught Throwing Off His Sweater While Home Alone Delights Internet
TikTok users were amused by the dog in the video and wondered how the pet could have gotten his sweater off.
Merry Christmas!
For those that celebrate I’d like to wish you a very Merry Christmas!. Visit this post for more info on this card. Shop Sketchbar markers here.
Who knew you could make a cool coffee table from recycled wine bottles?
Wow! These are so cool! I bet these would be a cool way to make risers for buffet displays. What a great way to use recycled wine bottles and scrap wood. Pop on over to the blog Eat well 101 to see more creative uses for recycled wine bottles like these cool mid mod coffee tables and mini tables. Happy Holidays!
Pit Bull Getting Ready for -30C Walk Wearing Socks and Shoes Melts Hearts
"When you have to go outside in -30 but you aren't a husky," one user commented of the dog in the TikTok video, which has received more than 9 million views.
Camel Jumping for Joy After Seeing Snow for the First Time Wins Internet
Shelly Murad told Newsweek that Albert the one-hump camel "could not contain himself" after seeing the snow.
Best Dog GPS Trackers of 2022
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. Dog GPS trackers are advancing and evolving as our GPS technology improves. Whether you need a collar and tracking system for your hunting dog or want some peace of mind in case your pup escapes the yard, all of the picks below are excellent choices and will function well.
