Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kearney Hub
Exstrom: Nebraska Extension now accepting applications for Master Gardener program
Do you enjoy plants and gardening? Are you looking to learn more and hone your skills but don’t know where to go? The Extension Master Gardener Program will educate you on many aspects of horticulture and allow you to test your knowledge and skills, all while serving your local community.
KSNB Local4
Flight delays affect Central Nebraska travelers
GRAND ISALND, Neb. (KSNB) - The winter storm has cleared, but it’s left Grand Island with multiple flights being affected. With forecasted conditions of a few inches of snow, high winds, and white-out conditions, the storm has caused numerous delays and cancellations. The Allegiant Airlines flight out west to...
KSNB Local4
New store opens in Conestoga Mall
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For last minute Christmas shoppers out there, a new clothing shop has reopened on Friday. Brittany’s is a new clothing from sizes small all the way to XXXL. Owners Aaron and Brittany Adams moved their store into the Conestoga Mall in Grand Island from the Platte River Mall in North Platte, where they made a name for themselves by sponsoring clothing for Nebraskaland Days and Lazy RW Whiskey.
Kearney Hub
Frigid temperatures, icy conditions grip Kearney
Stay safe in Kearney, Nebraska as dangerously cold wind chills are forecasted for the next few days. Wind chills are expected to reach as low as 30 to 40 degrees below zero through Friday morning, and 15 to 30 degrees below zero from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.
KSNB Local4
Tri-City Food Fight ongoing
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The annual “Tri-City Food Fight” food drive is still going strong, but time is running out to donate. As of last count, the Hastings Museum is in the lead with 460 pounds of food donated, followed by 250 pounds for the Stuhr Museum in Grand Island, and in third place is the Kearney Archway with 150 pounds donated.
KSNB Local4
More details revealed about Howard County cockfighting case
ST. PAUL, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Court documents are revealing more details about an alleged cockfighting ring in Central Nebraska. Howard County Sheriff Tom Busch announced Monday that his office arrested 10 men after a 9-1-1 caller reported the rooster fighting event in a rural area southeast of St. Paul. We now know that seven of those arrested are from Grand Island, one is from Wood River, one is from Palmer and one is from Chapman.
KSNB Local4
Local organization holds annual Christmas Eve dinner
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Knights of Columbus held its 36th annual Christmas Eve dinner, which ran from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Cathedral Square. Attendees enjoyed all of the holiday fixings, including turkey, stuffing, corn and desserts. Event organizers said they love being...
KSNB Local4
The gift of warmer air on Christmas day
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - All though we saw a “warmer” day today, it will still remain cold this evening and overnight. As most of you probably have plans to head out this evening for church services, family gatherings and last second shopping, be sure to bundle up as old man winter still has his grip on the area. Expect temperatures this evening single digits with low temperatures by Christmas morning will be between -7° in the east and 7° in the west. Look for partly cloudy skies overnight as well.
KSNB Local4
Museum holds 40th annual Festival of Trees
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A holiday tradition continues at a local museum, featuring some names residents might recognize. Hastings Museum held its 40th annual Festival of Trees on Saturday. The trees are spread throughout the museum and each tree has a local nonprofit’s name on it. Decorations are then...
News Channel Nebraska
Armed robbery at Grand Island hotel
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating an armed robbery at a hotel on South Locust Street. GIPD was called out to Travelodge around 12:45 a.m. Thursday for a reported robbery. An employee reported to police that two men entered the lobby, one showing a firearm, causing...
klkntv.com
Killer cold freezes diesel, delaying mail delivery a full day in one Nebraska county
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Adams County Emergency Management said mail would not be delivered on Thursday due to the dangerous weather. Officials said diesel in the semi-trucks that bring the area’s mail has frozen, leaving them stuck on an interstate. Normal delivery is expected to resume countywide on...
KSNB Local4
Volunteer fire department responds to house fire west of Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) -The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire west of Kearney on Saturday. According to officials, KVFD was dispatched to Dunbar Road just before 3 a.m. KVFD said the home fire alarm and smoke detector system worked and alerted the family of the danger while...
Kearney Hub
Grand Island mall redevelopment plan approved
The Grand Island City Council approved the large-scale development plan for Conestoga Mall Tuesday night, after examining the risks the project poses to the city. The council approved a redevelopment contract with Woodsonia Highway 281 LLC and the city of Grand Island Community Redevelopment Authority for the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall property.
KSNB Local4
One more night of bitter cold wind chills before temperatures moderate into Christmas Day
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After an improved day compared to the past few days, bitter cold temperatures and wind chills are still the big story. Although winds will trend lighter overnight, with lows in the -0s across across the area, feel-like temperatures will fall into the -15 to -25 range this evening and overnight. By tomorrow morning, winds will back off to around 5 to 15 mph. This should help wind chill values improve a little, but will still be well below zero. Low temperatures overnight will drop back into the single digits below zero. Clouds will increase a bit through the night.
Kearney police officers assaulted during medical call
KEARNEY, Neb.-Police in Kearney say a man assaulted several officers who were assisting emergency medical personnel. Police said at around 8:54 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to Casey's, 112 Talmadge St., to assist Good Samaritan EMS with a medical call involving an adult male having a possible medical episode inside the store.
Comments / 0