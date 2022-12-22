HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - All though we saw a “warmer” day today, it will still remain cold this evening and overnight. As most of you probably have plans to head out this evening for church services, family gatherings and last second shopping, be sure to bundle up as old man winter still has his grip on the area. Expect temperatures this evening single digits with low temperatures by Christmas morning will be between -7° in the east and 7° in the west. Look for partly cloudy skies overnight as well.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO