The average number of cases and deaths per day increased in the latest seven-day period in the state. As of Thursday, Dec. 22, the state has added an average of 3,227 cases and 32 deaths per day in the past seven days, according to Miami Herald calculations of data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from an average of 2,851 cases and 27 deaths per day in the previous seven-day period.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO