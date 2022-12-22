ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

caribbeannationalweekly.com

Miami-Dade County Mayor delivered a Christmas miracle lucky homeowner

One lucky Miami-Dade County homeowner received Christmas cheer in the form of a $50,000 check for home renovations. The winner, Darryl Williams, was selected through a Christmas in July promotion earlier this year, spearheaded by Miami-Dade Community Action and Human Services Department’s (CAHSD) Energy, Facilities and Transportation Division in partnership with HOT105-FM.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
flkeysnews.com

Florida COVID weekly update: Miami-Dade County returns to high transmission risk level

The average number of cases and deaths per day increased in the latest seven-day period in the state. As of Thursday, Dec. 22, the state has added an average of 3,227 cases and 32 deaths per day in the past seven days, according to Miami Herald calculations of data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from an average of 2,851 cases and 27 deaths per day in the previous seven-day period.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HYPOTHERMIA ALERT: Weather Service Warns Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach

Temperatures To Plunge…Wind Chill Could Drop To 30 Degrees Monday… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Weather Service has issued an exceptionally rare warning that hypothermia is possible is Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and inland Palm Beach County as temperatures are […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO searching for teen missing from Cooper City

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit needs the public’s help to locate a missing teen from Cooper City. Sage Domenic Aristeo,16, was last seen Sunday, Dec. 25, at around 4:30 p.m. near the 10000 block of Southwest 55th Lane in Cooper City.
COOPER CITY, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami-Dade’s plan to fight extreme heat

MIAMI (AP) — You’re not imagining it, Miami-Dade County has gotten hotter in the last fifty years, a trend that’s set to continue if climate change remains unchecked. That’s more than a discomfort for residents in South Florida, where more people work outdoors than anywhere in the state. It means higher power bills for residents already struggling with skyrocketing costs of living, searing waits at unshaded bus stops and sidewalks and more people sickened or killed by the heat.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for man reported missing from Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Oakland Park. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Lucious Felder was last seen along the 5000 block of North Dixie Highway, at around 11:30 a.m., Sunday. Investigators...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
foxsports640.com

What is open and closed on Christmas

(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLA) — Merry Christmas! Here’s what is open and closed on the big day. GOVERNMENT Federal offices: Closed State offices: Closed Palm Beach and Broward County offices:…
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
thekatynews.com

Best Areas to Live in Broward County

Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO: Man reported missing from Oakland Park found safe

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located a man who was reported missing from Oakland Park. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Lucious Felder had been last seen along the 5000 block of North Dixie Highway, at around 11:30 a.m., Sunday. Investigators said the 33-year-old had been last...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for man reported missing from Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing from Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, 51-year-old Eugene McClain was last seen on Friday in an unspecified part of Little Haiti. Investigators did not provide a...
MIAMI, FL

