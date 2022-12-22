Read full article on original website
Related
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami-Dade County Mayor delivered a Christmas miracle lucky homeowner
One lucky Miami-Dade County homeowner received Christmas cheer in the form of a $50,000 check for home renovations. The winner, Darryl Williams, was selected through a Christmas in July promotion earlier this year, spearheaded by Miami-Dade Community Action and Human Services Department’s (CAHSD) Energy, Facilities and Transportation Division in partnership with HOT105-FM.
WSVN-TV
Volunteers with Greater Miami Jewish Federation serve gourmet meals at local Salvation Army
MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of volunteers in Miami provided help serving holiday meals. The Greater Miami Jewish Federation on Sunday took over the kitchen at the Salvation Army on Northwest 38th Street. Volunteers made gourmet meals for lunchtime. The extra hands allowed the members of the Salvation Army staff...
WSVN-TV
South Florida residents, visitors bundle up on Christmas Day as cold snap brings on falling iguanas
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Frigid temperatures across South Florida did not prevent residents and visitors from going out to enjoy a brisk and overcast Christmas Day. The holiday spirit was in full effect along Ocean Drive on South Beach, Sunday afternoon. “Merry Christmas, Feliz Navidad,” said Denise, who was...
flkeysnews.com
Florida COVID weekly update: Miami-Dade County returns to high transmission risk level
The average number of cases and deaths per day increased in the latest seven-day period in the state. As of Thursday, Dec. 22, the state has added an average of 3,227 cases and 32 deaths per day in the past seven days, according to Miami Herald calculations of data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from an average of 2,851 cases and 27 deaths per day in the previous seven-day period.
HYPOTHERMIA ALERT: Weather Service Warns Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach
Temperatures To Plunge…Wind Chill Could Drop To 30 Degrees Monday… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Weather Service has issued an exceptionally rare warning that hypothermia is possible is Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and inland Palm Beach County as temperatures are […]
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for teen missing from Cooper City
COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit needs the public’s help to locate a missing teen from Cooper City. Sage Domenic Aristeo,16, was last seen Sunday, Dec. 25, at around 4:30 p.m. near the 10000 block of Southwest 55th Lane in Cooper City.
WSVN-TV
Miramar Police officers deliver toys to patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Call these first responders Santa’s helpers. Miramar Police officers delivered toys to children at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Saturday morning. The officers were inspired by the daughter of one of their own, who bravely battled cancer before losing her life. Every year, the officers...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade’s plan to fight extreme heat
MIAMI (AP) — You’re not imagining it, Miami-Dade County has gotten hotter in the last fifty years, a trend that’s set to continue if climate change remains unchecked. That’s more than a discomfort for residents in South Florida, where more people work outdoors than anywhere in the state. It means higher power bills for residents already struggling with skyrocketing costs of living, searing waits at unshaded bus stops and sidewalks and more people sickened or killed by the heat.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for man reported missing from Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Oakland Park. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Lucious Felder was last seen along the 5000 block of North Dixie Highway, at around 11:30 a.m., Sunday. Investigators...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for elderly woman reported missing from Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a an elderly woman who went missing in Dania Beach. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Ana Maria Giraldo was last seen along the 1000 block of Southeast Third Avenue, at around 8 a.m., Sunday.
WSVN-TV
South Florida families dust off sweaters, come together on chilly Nochebuena as temps dip into 50s, 40s
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Families across South Florida dusted off their sweaters, heavy jackets and scarves and joined loved ones at family gatherings on a chilly Nochebuena. The temperatures, which remained in the low 50s and even dipped into the high 40s in some parts, prompted last-minute changes to families’ dinner plans.
foxsports640.com
What is open and closed on Christmas
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLA) — Merry Christmas! Here’s what is open and closed on the big day. GOVERNMENT Federal offices: Closed State offices: Closed Palm Beach and Broward County offices:…
WSVN-TV
PBSO makes 5-year-old girl battling brain cancer deputy for a day
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies were out in full force to make a special West Palm Beach girl’s dream come true, just in time for Christmas. Five-year-old Cali Franklin has a form of brain cancer that doctors worry cannot be cured. The girl’s family spent Friday making...
Click10.com
Drivers being towed from Miami-Dade fast food lot at rapid pace, critics blame lack of signage
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Numerous drivers have had their cars towed from a southwest Miami-Dade County parking lot despite there being no signs that say they can’t park there. Those drivers are pointing the finger at one specific business. Car after car getting towed from the spaces at...
thekatynews.com
Best Areas to Live in Broward County
Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
WSVN-TV
BSO: Man reported missing from Oakland Park found safe
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located a man who was reported missing from Oakland Park. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Lucious Felder had been last seen along the 5000 block of North Dixie Highway, at around 11:30 a.m., Sunday. Investigators said the 33-year-old had been last...
Towing company owner from Boca Raton sentenced to prison
A business owner from Boca Raton was sentenced to 15 months in prison after he was found guilty of tax evasion.
WSVN-TV
2 families displaced after fire ignites in NW Miami-Dade townhome
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two families and several pets have been left without a home after a fire broke out inside a townhome in Northwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze off Northwest 64th Avenue, just before 7 p.m., Friday. The fire brought...
WSVN-TV
Passenger in Lamborghini records himself firing gun out of window while on Palmetto Expressway
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man recorded himself unloading a firearm from inside a speeding luxury sports car on a South Florida highway, potentially putting people’s lives at risk, and the startling footage was posted to Instagram. The man in question was a passenger in a Lamborghini when...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for man reported missing from Little Haiti
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing from Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, 51-year-old Eugene McClain was last seen on Friday in an unspecified part of Little Haiti. Investigators did not provide a...
Comments / 0