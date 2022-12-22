Spencer, Iowa — A group of people in Spencer are upset about the stench emanating from a processing plant in the northwest part of that city. According to the website SpencerStinks.com, the group states that something smells like raw sewage, or dead animals. They say the “horrible smell” is coming from a plant in the Spencer industrial park that is processing egg parts into animal food.

