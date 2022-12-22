Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Iowa fire departments see rise in house fires caused by space heaters
Northwest Iowa – Many Iowans try to combat the bone-chilling cold of winter with space heaters, but they can also bring an increased risk of house fires. Le Mars Fire and Rescue Chief Dave Schipper says space heaters can provide much-needed warmth to an icy room, however, they can also be very dangerous if they’re misused.
dakotanewsnow.com
One person found dead in Sioux Falls structure fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person was found dead in central Sioux Falls when a structure fire was reported early Saturday morning. Fire Rescue responded to the fire at about 2:45 am in the 400 block of North Nesmith Avenue and found a storage shed in a backyard on fire. Crews discovered one person died while extinguishing the fire. The person’s identity has not been revealed yet as investigators examine the scene.
KELOLAND TV
Arrests made in MOA shooting; Fatal shed fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Holidays! It’s Sunday, December 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A weekend fire call has led to a death investigation at a central Sioux Falls home. Police in Minnesota...
kiwaradio.com
Spencer Citizens Petitioning City To Stop Factory From Expelling Obnoxious Odors
Spencer, Iowa — A group of people in Spencer are upset about the stench emanating from a processing plant in the northwest part of that city. According to the website SpencerStinks.com, the group states that something smells like raw sewage, or dead animals. They say the “horrible smell” is coming from a plant in the Spencer industrial park that is processing egg parts into animal food.
dakotanewsnow.com
KELOLAND TV
siouxlandnews.com
Roads impassible in northwest Iowa, several highways closed
CLAY COUNTY, Iowa — Roads are impassible in northwest Iowa as high winds and blizzard conditions continue throughout the tri-state. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling tells Siouxland News that a jackknifed semi on Highway 71 by Fostoria has closed that road and has kept his deputies busy. "The weather...
dakotanewsnow.com
Harrisburg man claims roofing company took $17K, no repairs from last summer’s storm damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A Harrisburg man continues to wait for repairs to his home from a storm last summer. He claims his 17-thousand dollar payment hangs in limbo, out of his hands in the pockets of the owner of a roofing company. Hoping to get action, he reached out to our I-team.
KELOLAND TV
Fatal Mall of America shooting; Snow on Christmas; Church services
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Holidays! It’s Saturday, December 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police say a 19-year-old man was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America that sent frightened customers at the nation’s largest shopping center racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend.
kiwaradio.com
Almost all southwestern Minnesota roads closed due to whiteout conditions
Just after 1 PM on Friday, December 23, 2022, the Minnesota Department of Transportation issued a statement saying they would once again close I-90 from Albert Lee to the South Dakota border at 2 PM Friday for the extremely hazardous travel conditions that are ongoing across the region.
kelo.com
Casino robber arrested
SIOUX FASLLS, S.D. (KELO.com) –A Casino robbery suspect has been arrested. On Thursday night at 11:30 officers from the Sioux Falls Police Department responded to a casino in the 500 block of Valley View Road. A casino employee called 911 to report that the suspect was parked in the...
kscj.com
FLIGHTS CONTINUE AT SIOUX GATEWAY, SIOUX FALLS AIRPORT SHUTS DOWN
FLIGHTS ARE CONTINUING OUT OF SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT HERE IN SIOUX CITY. AIRPORT OFFICIALS SAY THE FRIDAY MORNING FLIGHT TO DENVER WAS SLIGHTLY DELAYED BUT MADE IT OUT O.K. THEY SAY TODAYS SCHEDULED FLIGHTS REMAIN ON THE BOARD AS OF LATE MORNING. THE SIOUX FALLS REGIONAL AIRPORT REMAINS CLOSED. IT...
South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed
Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
kicdam.com
Primghar Woman Faces Charges After Crash Near Archer
Archer, IA (KICD) — A Primghar woman injured in a crash near Archer yesterday morning is facing several vehicle citations. According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Cassandra Steffens was travelling East on 390th Street when she crossed the centerline and drifted into oncoming traffic. 66-year-old Kent Hurtig of Archer tried to pull onto the shoulder to avoid a collision but was unsuccessful.
kiwaradio.com
Primghar Woman Taken To Hospital, Charged After Accident Near Archer
Archer, Iowa– A Primghar woman was taken to the hospital and also faces charges after an accident near Archer on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:35 a.m., 41-year-old Cassandra Steffens of Primghar was driving a 1997 Chevy pickup eastbound on 390th Street near Archer. They tell us that 66-year-old Kent Hurtig of Archer was westbound on 390th in a 2003 Chevy pickup.
KELOLAND TV
Good Earth State Park featured on CBS Sunday Morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good Earth State Park was featured on CBS Sunday Morning’s “Do Nothing for Two Minutes” segment this Christmas. KELOLAND’s Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot the video of the winter wonderland. This isn’t the first time Kjergaard’s work has been featured...
hubcityradio.com
Two people injured following shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(WNAX)- Two people were wounded in an officer involved shooting in Sioux Falls on Tuesday. Police Chief Jon Thum says an officer approached a car at a convenience store gas pump to ask about a substituted license plate. Thum says as the car was backing up, the officer...
KELOLAND TV
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
1981 Rock County John Doe murdered and dumped in culvert now identified as once-infamous bank robber
BEAVER CREEK, Minn — Like many unsolved "John Doe" cases, the best visual representation authorities had for years of the 1981 Rock County John Doe was a computer composite sketch, created based on the man's skull. Now, 41 years later, we have an actual photo and a name --...
