Over the last 2-3 years, the Web3 industry has carved a path right through the middle of the digital landscape. Moving at such a tremendous pace that legacy technologies have found it difficult to keep up. One such example of a traditional medium hanging on for dear life as it contends with the Web3 space is the vital but dated realm of instant messaging. Now however, Ethermail has arrived with a new form of Web3 communication to address this imbalance and offer a tailored wallet to wallet messaging service.

4 DAYS AGO