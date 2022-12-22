Read full article on original website
Related
I fill executive-assistant jobs at tech companies that pay up to $250,000 a year. There's a surprisingly low barrier to entry — I just look for these traits in people.
"There's a staggering level of access and intimacy in these roles," said Jessica Vann, who hires assistants for Instacart and Palo Alto Networks.
Woonsocket Call
Unique Network teams up with Livetree to bring Web3 Social Media to life
Unique Network and Livetree take the first steps towards a broader vision, acknowledging the economic value of content and using digital assets in online social platforms. Unique Network, a leader in Web3 infrastructure and NFTs, announced a partnership with Livetree today. Livetree is poised to be a leading social platform offering a public-spirited web3 social network of #Collectives for creators. As technology and community partners, Unique Network will facilitate minting your Collective’s membership cryptocurrency, collective treasury and turning any of your social posts into NFT collective assets.
3 Strategies to Respond to the Changes in the B2B Buying Journey
You still have to resolve pain points to maintain ever-evolving customer relationships.
nftplazas.com
Ethermail Brings a Web3 Upgrade to Digital Communication
Over the last 2-3 years, the Web3 industry has carved a path right through the middle of the digital landscape. Moving at such a tremendous pace that legacy technologies have found it difficult to keep up. One such example of a traditional medium hanging on for dear life as it contends with the Web3 space is the vital but dated realm of instant messaging. Now however, Ethermail has arrived with a new form of Web3 communication to address this imbalance and offer a tailored wallet to wallet messaging service.
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0