oilcity.news
Casper fugitive on the run since August brought peacefully into custody
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man wanted since August in connection with an aggravated assault and police chase complied with all officer commands when he was arrested last weekend, according to a Casper police affidavit. Joshua Crook, 33, was also the subject of a high-profile police operation in west...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (12/21/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Circuit Court Judge Nichole Collier presided, while Assistant District Attorney Ashlee Neves represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
Natrona County Coroner Confirms Suicide as Cause in Casper Mountain Death
Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has confirmed that the cause of death of 43-year-old Lowell 'Leroy' Campbell was suicide. On Saturday, law enforcement officials and first responders received reports of a 2003 Ford F-150 that was driving down WY 251 (Casper Mountain) when it failed to navigate the curve going towards Lookout Point.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
FLASHBACK: Officer Involved Shooting in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In September, Casper Police officers were forced to fire at a suspect who first took a shot at them. After a three month investigation, Casper Police released the body cam footage that was recorded the night of the incident. Here’s a recap of the events that transpired.
oilcity.news
Gillette woman accused of ‘supplying the whole state’ with meth pleads not guilty in federal court
CASPER, Wyo. — A woman said by police sources to have brought up to 25 pounds of methamphetamine at a time into Gillette has entered a not guilty plea in federal court. According to court records, Wendy Delana Kaufman, 51, was arraigned before Judge Michael Shickich in Casper on Dec. 21, 2022. Held at the Platte County Detention Center since her arrest in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, last summer, an unsecured $20,000 bond was set for Kaufman’s release before a trial scheduled for February 2023.
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (12/13/22–12/20/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Dec. 13 through Dec. 20. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
county17.com
Highway Patrol investigating driver inattention in crash that claimed first responder’s life
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating driver inattention in a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 29-year-old first responder. Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of a crash at mile marker 197 on Interstate 80 west of Rawlins at 3:55 a.m. Troopers were told the crash involved a semi-tractor with trailer and a pickup truck pulling a small enclosed trailer. At about 4:15 a.m., first responders were attending to possible injuries involved in that crash when a 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor with trailer struck two first responders and collided with the rear of the ambulance, a news release states.
oilcity.news
Weekly arrest report (12/9/22–12/16/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Don’t Run Police, Fire, Emergency Vehicle Roadblocks
One word to those who think or want to drive around emergency vehicles blocking a street:. The weather and traffic are horrible enough on days like this, and interfering by running a roadblock just makes it worse at a crash or fire scene with police, fire, ambulances, tow trucks and utility companies.
Glenrock to Casper, Mills to Evansville Roads CLOSED to Light, High Profile Vehicles
Dangerous winds have closed I-25 and Wyoming 258: between Glenrock and Casper and Mills to Evansville. This according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT). Per W.S. 24-1-109, motorists traveling on a closed road without permission from WYDOT or WHP may be subject to a fine of up to $750 and/or up to 30 days imprisonment.
Hundreds of Natrona County Residents Still Without Power During Below Zero Weather
Many Natrona County residents are reporting that their power is still out. It's currently unknown if this outage is due to the same reason as the previous outage, but numerous people are saying that their power is out. The email below is one that many residents have received:. The Rocky...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Casper
You are finding for the best quality hospital sort list in the Casper locality area, right? You are going to get a hospital sort list details in Casper. Also, a direction link from your home, with details directions, Support Number, Website Link details, avg regular users reviews, has been mentioned Our team has collected this details from these hospital ‘, official page.
Vehicle Went Over Edge of Lookout Point Atop Casper Mt., Life Flight Called
Tragedy struck on Saturday as dispatch reported that a vehicle had driven through the barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. Lookout Point is, of course, an area of the mountain that, as the name suggests, looks out over the city. It has a steep decline past the metal barriers.
oilcity.news
Multiple Casper-area agencies plan emergency sheltering during intense cold weather event
CASPER, Wyo. — Multiple agencies in Natrona County are planning for emergency sheltering as intense cold weather blankets the area today through Friday morning. According to Natrona County Emergency Management, the Salvation Army Casper Corps, American Red Cross of Wyoming, and Natrona County School District “are all standing by, working together, and ready to rapidly open up more locations if emergency needs and demands increase,” it said on a social media post on Wednesday.
oilcity.news
Casper Area Transit temporarily suspends service on the Red Route due to illness, extreme cold
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Area Transit is temporarily suspending service for the LINK bus service’s “Red Route” at 11:30 a.m. today, with the last departure from downtown occurring at 10:30 a.m. The route provides transportation services mainly along east 12th Street in Casper. Staffing shortages due...
oilcity.news
Rib and Chop House recognized as ‘Best Steakhouse in Wyoming’
CASPER, Wyo. — Rib and Chop House, a Montana-owned meat and seafood restaurant with a location in Casper, was recently recognized as the “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming.”. The honor was announced in a Dec. 14 article from Love Food, an award-winning food website, which based the ranking on Yelp reviews and other accolades.
cowboystatedaily.com
Casper Breaks All-Time Record With 42 Degrees Below Zero As Wyoming Gets Blasted By Cold
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. They said it was going to be cold. Turns out, they were right. Casper’s low temperature of 42 degrees below zero could be the coldest the community has ever recorded. Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don Day wasn’t ready to proclaim...
Warm Weather, 20% Chance of Snow on Christmas in Natrona County
The National Weather Service says today's high is near 37 degrees with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Christmas Day is mostly cloudy with a high near 39 degrees. There is a 20% chance of snow Sunday evening before 11 p.m. with a low around 22 degrees. Casper Houses Go...
Suspect in Vintage Car Hit and Run Comes Forward, Owner Asks for Grace and Forgiveness
Last week, Jacquie Anderson, owner of The Bluebird Restaurant (The Cheese Barrel) announced that somebody had ran into her vintage Model A Ford Sedan early Saturday morning. Anderson said it was a hit and run, and it absolutely demolished her prized vehicle; the one she inherited from her father. After...
It’s ASTOUNDING How fast Wyoming Temperatures Dropped
When that cold front moved in on Wednesday temperatures across Wyoming dropped fast. In some places, there was as much as a 40-degree difference in a half hour. Readings are still coming in from across the state. There is a lot to look at. But what we've seen so far has meteorologists rather excited.
