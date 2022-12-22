Read full article on original website
This "pointless" road in Titusville has a grisly legend attached to itEvie M.Titusville, FL
Florida's "Surfing Santas" May Be in For a Tough Ride This Christmas EveL. CaneCocoa Beach, FL
Brevard County opens new Hurricane Ian disaster recovery center today; three other Florida centers closedAmarie M.Brevard County, FL
Florida witness describes silent orange light making course changeRoger MarshSatellite Beach, FL
Florida Man Found Guilty of Four Misdemeanor Charges Related to Capitol BreachCops And CrimeChuluota, FL
Man from Apopka arrested for stealing Christmas presents from home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Apopka police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing Christmas presents from a house. Officers said they got a call about a burglary from Emerson Park. They said multiple items, including Christmas presents, were taken. Dekevious Burton, 30, was found and charged with burglary of...
WESH
Police: 80-year-old man missing in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Saturday night's top headlines. Daytona Beach police are searching for a man who has gone missing. Police said Roman Morris, 80, had on blue jeans and a red plaid shirt the last time he was seen. He may be traveling in a white Chevy...
click orlando
Casselberry woman dead, teen girl critically injured after crash in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old woman from Casselberry died Saturday after a crash in Orange County that left four other people injured, including a 17-year-old girl who was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 12:43 a.m. on South Goldenrod Road...
WESH
Police charge husband of woman shot, killed in Altamonte Springs with murder
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. On Thursday, police charged the woman’s husband with second-degree murder in her death. Thirty-six-year-old Jonathan Jiles is accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Brandi Jiles early Tuesday morning. Jonathan Jiles was initially arrested...
WESH
Officials: Woman dead after Volusia County house fire
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Fire crews were called to a home in Deltona Sunday night. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office confirmed one person died. Firefighters had to cut open a door to get inside and fight the fire. Smoke was still coming up from inside where the fire was...
WESH
Police: 1 injured in Brevard County shooting
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Palm Bay is being investigated. The victim was shot in the area of Lynne Nungresser Park Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. According to Palm Bay police, the victim, who they say is a juvenile, had multiple wounds from the shooting. They were...
Sheriff: Mom who claimed she was assaulted, robbed on I-4 allegedly made up story
After a Florida woman reported that she was assaulted and robbed when she pulled over on Interstate 4 to change her child's diaper, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office says that story might not be true
Police investigate overnight shooting at Orlando home near elementary school
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are searching to find the person who shot into someone’s house. The shooting happened on Ribblesdale Lane, about a mile away from Rolling Hills Elementary School. Several Orlando police cruisers were seen on that street as officers investigated the shooting around midnight. Officers...
Florida teen accused of hitting mother with frying pan after she told him to clean room
COCOA, Fla. — A Florida teen is accused of striking his mother with a frying pan and stabbing her because she was “constantly on his case” about cleaning his room, according to court records. Tobias “Toby” Jacob Brewer, 17, of Cocoa, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged...
Man arrested for weapon charge after his wife was found shot in her Altamonte Springs apartment
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Altamonte Springs Police Department and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for having a weapon after the death of his wife. This happened at around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday at an apartment on Ballard Street. Deputies said that the victim, Brandi...
Citrus County Chronicle
Daytona Beach man faces drug and weapon charges
Switching lanes without using a turn signal was all it took to land a Daytona Beach man in jail facing drug and a weapons charge in Citrus County. Thaddeus Michael Malysz III, 21, was seen Dec. 17 by a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy driving south on Suncoast Boulevard near west Yulee Drive in Homosassa, according to the arrest report.
Driver killed after leaving road and crashing into construction site, troopers say
Orange County, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened early Christmas morning. The crash happened on State Road 429, south of Ocoee Apopka Road at around 12:40 a.m. Troopers said a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on SR 429, when for an...
WESH
Sheriff: 5 suspects arrested for killing Osceola County man they tried to rob
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County sheriff's office says one fingerprint led detectives to find five suspects involved in the murder of a St. Cloud man. The sheriff says it was an attempted burglary gone wrong. Sheriff Marcos Lopez says the five suspects planned on robbing the victim...
WESH
Family of missing Osceola County woman pleads for public’s help
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Paola Miranda-Rosa’s mother, Ivonne Rosa, says the entire family is destroyed, desperately waiting for any information that could help bring Miranda-Rosa home. Authorities say Miranda-Rosa was reported missing after visiting her grandmother in Orlando on Dec. 17 in 2021. On Dec. 18, she was...
Pedestrian hit and killed crossing near busy Central Florida intersection, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Osceola County. The crash happened Saturday at around 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Old Vineland Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers...
Orlando police investigate the death of a couple after apparent murder-suicide inside their home
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said two people are dead after a shooting inside of a home on Tuesday evening. Officers responded just after 5:20 p.m. to a home on Floral Drive to a wellbeing check when they found the two people dead inside, police said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
theapopkavoice.com
Updating Breaking News: Single-vehicle collision kills driver on SR-429
Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle collision on SR 429 in Orange County Sunday morning, resulting in the driver's death. According to the FHP report, at approximately 12:40 am on December 25th, a 2011 Chevy Impala was traveling northbound on State Road 429 south of Ocoee Apopka Road. The driver left the roadway for an unknown reason into a closed and coned-off construction site and continued onto a dirt construction path until the vehicle collided with a piece of heavy construction equipment.
WESH
Orange County home catches on fire, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department said a home caught on fire Saturday morning. At the time of the fire, no one was inside the home on Easy Avenue. No one was injured, according to the fire department. Responding fire crews were able to extinguish the fire.
Troopers investigate deadly crash after driver leaves roadway, crashes into tree
VIOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a single car in Volusia County. The crash happened at around 10:30 p.m. Friday on Pioneer Trail near Bridget Street. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said a Porsche 911 was heading...
Woman shot to death at Altamonte Springs apartment complex
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Altamonte Springs police are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday. Officers said they were called around 4:33 a.m. for a shooting at an apartment on Ballard Street. First responders said they found Brandi Jiles, 35, shot. She was taken to a hospital, where she died. Police...
