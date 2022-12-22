Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle collision on SR 429 in Orange County Sunday morning, resulting in the driver's death. According to the FHP report, at approximately 12:40 am on December 25th, a 2011 Chevy Impala was traveling northbound on State Road 429 south of Ocoee Apopka Road. The driver left the roadway for an unknown reason into a closed and coned-off construction site and continued onto a dirt construction path until the vehicle collided with a piece of heavy construction equipment.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO