Cocoa, FL

WESH

Police: 80-year-old man missing in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Saturday night's top headlines. Daytona Beach police are searching for a man who has gone missing. Police said Roman Morris, 80, had on blue jeans and a red plaid shirt the last time he was seen. He may be traveling in a white Chevy...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Officials: Woman dead after Volusia County house fire

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Fire crews were called to a home in Deltona Sunday night. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office confirmed one person died. Firefighters had to cut open a door to get inside and fight the fire. Smoke was still coming up from inside where the fire was...
DELTONA, FL
WESH

Police: 1 injured in Brevard County shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Palm Bay is being investigated. The victim was shot in the area of Lynne Nungresser Park Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. According to Palm Bay police, the victim, who they say is a juvenile, had multiple wounds from the shooting. They were...
PALM BAY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Daytona Beach man faces drug and weapon charges

Switching lanes without using a turn signal was all it took to land a Daytona Beach man in jail facing drug and a weapons charge in Citrus County. Thaddeus Michael Malysz III, 21, was seen Dec. 17 by a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy driving south on Suncoast Boulevard near west Yulee Drive in Homosassa, according to the arrest report.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Family of missing Osceola County woman pleads for public’s help

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Paola Miranda-Rosa’s mother, Ivonne Rosa, says the entire family is destroyed, desperately waiting for any information that could help bring Miranda-Rosa home. Authorities say Miranda-Rosa was reported missing after visiting her grandmother in Orlando on Dec. 17 in 2021. On Dec. 18, she was...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Updating Breaking News: Single-vehicle collision kills driver on SR-429

Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle collision on SR 429 in Orange County Sunday morning, resulting in the driver's death. According to the FHP report, at approximately 12:40 am on December 25th, a 2011 Chevy Impala was traveling northbound on State Road 429 south of Ocoee Apopka Road. The driver left the roadway for an unknown reason into a closed and coned-off construction site and continued onto a dirt construction path until the vehicle collided with a piece of heavy construction equipment.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orange County home catches on fire, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department said a home caught on fire Saturday morning. At the time of the fire, no one was inside the home on Easy Avenue. No one was injured, according to the fire department. Responding fire crews were able to extinguish the fire.
ORLANDO, FL

