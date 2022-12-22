ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stigler, OK

Comments / 0

Related
bryancountypatriot.com

Advanced Care Medical Equipment gives away lift chair for Christmas

DURANT – Donald and Wanda Barcheers received a gift for Christmas this year that will make a difference in their lives. The Barcheers were in the winners in a Christmas giveaway held by Advanced Care Medical Equipment in Ada, Ardmore, Durant and McAlester. This year’s prize was a lift chair valued at $1,300.
DURANT, OK
KRMG

Okmulgee man expected to survive shooting, suspect identified

OKMULGEE, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/23/2022: The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Rick Holbrook. According to a statement from Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice, Holbrook was taken to a hospital in Tulsa and is expected to survive. Officers are looking for 53-year-old Sherman Powdrill. They say Powdrill and Holbrook...
OKMULGEE, OK
KTUL

Haskell County Sheriffs investigate multiple thefts, burglaries

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Haskell County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating multiple theft and burglaries that have occurred over the last few weeks. On Nov. 27, HCSO deputies and the Keota Police Department learned of eight guns that were stolen from the Keota Public Schools FFA building.
HASKELL COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Muskogee man convicted of armed kidnapping, carjacking and robbery

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The United State’s Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced a Muskogee man, Patrick McHenry, 29, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping, carjacking, robbery in Indian Country and use of a firearm during an in relation to a crime of violence.
MUSKOGEE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy