Advanced Care Medical Equipment gives away lift chair for Christmas
DURANT – Donald and Wanda Barcheers received a gift for Christmas this year that will make a difference in their lives. The Barcheers were in the winners in a Christmas giveaway held by Advanced Care Medical Equipment in Ada, Ardmore, Durant and McAlester. This year’s prize was a lift chair valued at $1,300.
Fire At Muskogee Glass Plant Displaces Workers
Cars were spotted outside a Muskogee glass plant Tuesday after a fire happened there on Monday. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone had new details.
Escaped Arkansas Inmate Taken Into Custody By Haskell County Deputies
Haskell County deputies have confirmed they have a man in custody after he escaped the Crawford County Detention Center in Arkansas. Deputies said they received information about a possible location of Jeremy Call, 38, and learned that he was in possession of at least two firearms. Haskell deputies arrived and...
Okmulgee man expected to survive shooting, suspect identified
OKMULGEE, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/23/2022: The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Rick Holbrook. According to a statement from Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice, Holbrook was taken to a hospital in Tulsa and is expected to survive. Officers are looking for 53-year-old Sherman Powdrill. They say Powdrill and Holbrook...
Haskell County Sheriffs investigate multiple thefts, burglaries
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Haskell County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating multiple theft and burglaries that have occurred over the last few weeks. On Nov. 27, HCSO deputies and the Keota Police Department learned of eight guns that were stolen from the Keota Public Schools FFA building.
Muskogee man convicted of armed kidnapping, carjacking and robbery
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The United State’s Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced a Muskogee man, Patrick McHenry, 29, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping, carjacking, robbery in Indian Country and use of a firearm during an in relation to a crime of violence.
UPDATE: Missing Springdale teenage girl found safe
Authorities in Springdale and Fort Smith are searching for a missing teen and tween from their respective area.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers backs ordering veteran to tear down home after FOX23 story
CHECOTAH, Okla. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is backing off its order for a Lake Eufaula retired veteran to tear down his home after FOX23 brought the issue to light last week. Last week, FOX23 reported the Army Corps of Engineers told retired Vietnam War veteran Cole...
