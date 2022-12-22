Valve introduces new CS:GO ranking and invite system for Major RMR events, starting with BLAST Paris 2023

Despite being a 2021 launch, Wordle was a staple of the year 2022. It became a global phenomenon, was acquired by The New York Times, and inspired countless spin-offs in just about any theme you can imagine. And LoLdle, created by League of Legends fan Pimeko and launched in mid-2022, adapts the idea to the universe of Riot’s famous MOBA. They credit as inspiration not only Wordle, but also Tusmo, Worldle, Cemantix, and Commander Codex.

1 DAY AGO