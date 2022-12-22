Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same CityThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Related
What’s being said nationally after Detroit Lions get run off the field in Carolina
The Detroit Lions (7-8) got punched in the mouth early and often against the Carolina Panthers (6-9) and never seemed to recover in their 37-23 loss in Week 16 action. Carolina’s offense featured two running backs with more than 100 yards on the day, with a franchise record 320 rushing yards powering its attack. D’Onta Foreman ran 21 times for 165 yards and one score, while Chuba Hubbard added 125 yards on 12 attempts. Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold added a rushing score, while Raheem Blackshear added one, too.
Detroit Lions say they don’t think field conditions in Carolina were legal
On Christmas Eve, the Detroit Lions had an opportunity to increase their chances of making the 2022 NFL Playoffs, but they came out unmotivated against the Carolina Panthers, who actually played like a team with a lot on the line should play. When all was said and done, the Panthers ran the ball down the Detroit Lions’ throats on their way to an easy 37-23 victory. Following the game, multiple Lions players trashed the field conditions in Carolina.
Star player absolutely blasts field conditions
The Detroit Lions suffered a 37-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. But after the game, one of the primary conversations wasn’t even about the game itself, but the absolutely brutal field conditions at Carolina’s Bank of America Stadium. Following the game, Detriot Lions star rookie pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson had plenty to Read more... The post Star player absolutely blasts field conditions appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers: 3 burning questions ahead of Week 16
The Detroit Lions (7-7) are on the road to face the Carolina Panthers (5-9) in Week 16 action on Christmas Eve. Detroit’s postseason hopes need all the wins it can get, while the Panthers are somehow one game back in the NFC South. We’ll try and answer three burning...
Detroit Lions uniform combo unveiled for Week 16 matchup vs. Panthers
On Christmas Eve, the Detroit Lions will look to win their eighth game of the season, and further solidify their playoff chances, when they take on the Carolina Panthers. The Lions will have their work cut out for them in this one as the Panthers are still fighting for a playoff spot. On Friday night, the Detroit Lions uniform combo was released for Saturday’s huge matchup against the Panthers.
Detroit Lions Week 16 Report Card: Playoff hopes hit a snag
The Detroit Lions looked unrecognizable in Week 16 as they laid an egg against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers dominated the game from the start as the Lions had no answer for their run game. The offense could not keep pace as they struggled in the red zone. The result was a 14-point loss that was not as close as the score indicates. Going position by position, let’s see how each group graded out.
Bam Adebayo's Status For Timberwolves-Heat Game
Bam Adebayo is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat.
MLive.com
Lions’ Frank Ragnow blames himself for botched snap: ‘That fumble was my fault’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Detroit Lions have struggled to run the football in the second half of the season. They’ve continued to pile up points and wins anyway because of the outstanding play of Jared Goff. The production, yes. But the ball security too. Goff continued to play well...
Lions can’t stop Carolina’s ground game in 37-23 loss: Live updates recap
36 -- Carolina Panthers drive starts on Detroit’s 44. Lions not stopping, Goff adding to his statistically nice day, hitting Amon-Ra St. Brown for 18 yards. Goff taking some shots in this game down the stretch. Goff gets sacked, eats a ton of body weight, and the refs call it. Goff hit again, nearly intercepted. Another roughing the passer call, back-to-back. It’s fourth-and-10 after an incomplete pass for Justin Jackson. Lions make the 34-yard field goal Panthers 37, Lions 23.
Lions grades: Brutal defensive showing dooms Detroit in ugly loss to Panthers
The Detroit Lions (7-8) lost to the Carolina Panthers, 37-23, in Week 16 from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. This post will run through MLive’s grades from Detroit’s ugly loss:. Quarterbacks: The Lions needed Jared Goff to do a little too much in this one, and that’s...
The Oakland Press
Grades: Lions’ defense dominated by Panthers
The Detroit Lions were dominated in every way, shape and form Saturday by the Carolina Panthers. Christmas Eve served as an afternoon to forget for the playoff-hopeful Lions, as the Panthers served them a lump of coal in the form of their dominant run game. Carolina rushed for 320 yards, including 240 in the first half.
Snap counts, PFF grades: Detroit Lions miss 13 tackles in loss to Panthers
The Detroit Lions were gashed by the Carolina Panthers to the tune of 320 yards on the ground, losing 37-23 in Week 16 action. Those 320 yards were a franchise record on the ground for the Panthers, which is quite the feat for a franchise that once had the DeAngelo Williams-Jonathan Stewart running back duo, not to mention Christian McCaffrey for an extended period. Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman led the chard, running 21 times for 165 yards and one touchdown. Chuba Hubbard added 125 yards, with Sam Darnold and Raheem Blackshear scoring on the ground.
Ex-Michigan receiver placed on IR by Houston Texans
Former Michigan receiver Nico Collins was amid the best stretch of his NFL career when he suffered a foot injury Dec. 4 against the Cleveland Browns. The 2021 third-round pick of the Houston Texans has missed the past two games because of the injury and now will officially miss the team’s last three as well. The Texans placed Collins on injured reserve Friday, ending his season.
MLive.com
Lions CB Jeff Okudah benched in second half against Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Jeff Okudah has always been good against the run and an outstanding tackler. This season, he’s made dramatic strides in coverage too. In Carolina, he was none of the above. The Detroit Lions cornerback missed two tackles, was blocked out of a handful of chunk plays...
Lions draft pick via Rams falls from top 5 after LA’s blowout win over Broncos
It was a holiday weekend to forget for the Detroit Lions. Their postseason odds took a major blow, and now the draft pick from the Los Angeles Rams has fallen out of the top five. The Lions (7-8) lost 37-23 to the Carolina Panthers. And then they watched the Rams...
FOX Sports
Lions get run over, miss chance to move into playoff spot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offense was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild card spot.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
24K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0