Detroit News
Andy Levin eyeing job in Biden administration after Congress
Washington — As he leaves the House of Representatives, two-term Michigan U.S. Rep. Andy Levin said he has been talking to the Biden administration about a possible job. An attorney and former union organizer, Levin previously held roles in workforce training and clean energy under Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm when she was Michigan's governor. He also worked with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh as a member of Congress and counts Interior Secretary Deb Haaland as a "dear friend."
Detroit News
'Just call me Fred': Upton says farewell to House after 36 years
Washington — After 36 years in Congress, Republican U.S. Rep. Fred Upton has emptied his three offices, turned in the keys and shipped 102 boxes of his papers to the University of Michigan's library. He cast the last of nearly 22,000 votes in the House of Representatives on Friday...
Law protects export of sacred Native American items from US
Federal penalties have increased under a newly signed law intended to protect the cultural patrimony of Native American tribes.
China Unleashes 71 Fighter Jets Near Taiwan Over U.S. ‘Provocations’
Dozens of Chinese warplanes flew into Taiwan's air defense zone on Monday, escalating tensions between the two countries in an apparent response to a United States bill funding Taiwan. Seventy-one Chinese planes entered the Taiwanese air defense zone as part of what the Chinese government described as a drill, including 47 planes that crossed the center of the Taiwan Strait to get closer to Taiwan. The incursion comes three days after U.S. President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act, a mammoth defense spending bill that included funding for Taiwan and supportive language about the republic, whose territory the Chinese government has longed claim as its own. In a statement, the Chinese People's Liberation Army claimed the drills were a response to "provocation" from the United States and its Taiwanese allies. Read it at ABC News
Israeli air force veterans say incoming government a danger
JERUSALEM (AP) — Over 1,000 senior Israeli air force veterans, including a former Israeli chief of staff, on Monday urged the country’s top legal officials to stand tough against the incoming government. In a letter to the chief of Israel’s Supreme Court and other top officials, they said...
Detroit News
To enable Biden goals, EV charging companies want Buy America rules delayed
Major electric vehicle charging companies hoping to capitalize on $5 billion in newly available federal funds are urging the Biden administration to give them more time to meet strict domestic content requirements and help build out a nationwide network of EV chargers. They’re asking the Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway...
